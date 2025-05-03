Meaning In History

Pally-Pal
11h

Canadian conservatives lost the election because MOST Canadians aren't picking up what PP put down. PP is a career politician who has spent 20 years accomplishing nothing but a reputation as an asshole and the nickname of "Skippy"..nobody on the world stage, certainly not Xi, Putin or Trump, would ever take him seriously. Beyond that, his last-minute platform didn't add up..he had 20 years to audition for a job that Carney clinched in four months.

13 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Manul
11h

This is what my favorite politically astute German has to tweet about Rubio’s tweet.

https://x.com/eugyppius1/status/1918638257211941030?s=46

3 replies by Mark Wauck and others
18 more comments...

