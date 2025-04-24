Meaning In History

TomA
7h

Unbeknownst to most Americans, Yellen dug a seriously deep hole in US financial viability by her actions during the Biden Administration. As a result, collapse is the most probable outcome and Trump's team is trying to shoot-the-moon in their efforts to avoid that catastrophe. And they cannot succeed without international help. Trump is using the carrot-and-stick approach to garnering this assistance, with mixed results and everything is still a long shot. His last card to play is threatening a potential war with Iran, thereby closing the Strait of Hormuz and taking down the world economy with us. And Europe is in even deeper doodoo. They can only be saved by a world war, so stabbing Trump in the back is an imperative for them. The odds are against him, but Trump is persevering nonetheless. As always, hope for the best but plan for the worst.

Amanda R
8h

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14644139/India-orders-Pakistani-nationals-leave-country-slams-borders-shut-nuclear-war-massacre-tourists-Kashmir.html

Another potentially serious event to keep an eye on ...

