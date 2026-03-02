Toward the end of this month, March, Trump is scheduled to travel to Beijing. What I’ve heard is that the Chinese didn’t actually invite him—Trump basically invited himself. Do you believe in coincidences? In geopolitical affairs among leaders whose schedules are packed? I don’t. My guess is that Trump’s plan was to show up in Beijing as the conqueror of Iran and the guy who would, by then—the end of March, be in control of one of China’s most important sources of energy. Trump probably envisioned himself as triumphantly entering Beijing’s Forbidden City to dictate terms to the Middle Kingdom—inaugurating a new Century of Humiliation for China. This would be the culmination of Trump’s MAGA agenda to defeat China.

Unless Trump can somehow pull a military rabbit out of his MAGA cap, the shoe may be on Xi’s foot by the end of the month. The question then will be, will China allow Trump to make this trip? And the same goes for Russia. If the US can’t pull off a major turnaround, we could be in for some very unpleasant surprises in Europe. The least of that would be a ban on entry of New York real estate speculators to the Kremlin.

As things stand at the moment in America, the question of the day is whether Americans will tolerate Trump’s “as long as it takes” gag. I doubt it. Only about 20% of knuckleheads in America favored this war, and we’ll surely be learning more and more about Trump’s deceptions. In fact, I suspect that there could be building pressure on both sides of the aisle in the House to impeach Trump sooner rather than later. No doubt the Dems would prefer to keep Trump in the WH for as long as possible, for their political benefit. However, the Dem base will be clamoring for Impeachment Now. On the other hand, many Republicans will become increasingly desperate to distance themselves from Trump as the war and its domestic effects set in, to try to save their skins come November. And nothing says “we’re distancing ourselves” like impeachment.

Obviously, at this point that may seem like a long shot WAG, but I do believe that those dynamics could be what will shortly be in play.