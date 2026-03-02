Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
This is definitely NOT a good starting point.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/on-the-iran-war-they-think-youre-stupid/

Almost every major poll showed that Americans overwhelmingly did not want the U.S. to go to war with Iran prior to the attacks. Americans were not asked, hypothetically, “Do you want Trump to end the current U.S.–Iran war?” because few to no Americans perceived their country as being in a war with that country.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken Saturday after the U.S. strikes and published Sunday found that, “Only one in four Americans approves of the U.S. strikes that killed Iran’s leader on Saturday, while about half — including one in four Republicans — believe President Donald Trump is too willing to use military force…”

The survey added, “Some 27% of respondents said they approved of the strikes, while 43% disapproved and 29% were not sure.”

G1 Tim
Going to war against the express opinion of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and (crucially) "losing" while committing War Crimes, breaking cornerstone UN principles and NOT getting Congressional Approval - all taken together would certainly meet the definition of "High Crimes and Misdemeanours".

