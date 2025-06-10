This morning Judge Nap touched on the topic of Liberty Remembrance Day at the end of his discussion with former Ambassador Chas Freeman. Just to remind readers, Chas Freeman was and remains a very eminent guy in the world of diplomacy and foreign policy. Here is their exchange:

Judge: Sunday was the anniversary of the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty. We all know what happened. In your years in the State Department and in the Defense Department, was there ever any talk or scuttlebutt about why LBJ turned the jets around? Why did he let American sailors be slaughtered like that?

What the judge is referring to is that jets were launched from the carrier USS Saratoga to come to the aid of the USS Liberty. LBJ ordered those jets back to the Saratoga.

Chas: Well I think that during the period I was in government--which ended quite a while ago, the end of 1994, so 30 years ago, now--this was never really discussed. I mean, the cover up was effective. The taboo enforced by the Zionist lobby, politically, operated effectively. What's happened is that more recently, I think as a result of Israel's bad behavior, Israel's ability to silence discussion of this horrifying incident has lessened and we do hear more about it. Those who were involved in the Liberty incident on the American side have come forth with their own stories--which they were instructed by LBJ and the government at the time to not reveal. I mean they were told on pain of punishment that they should keep their mouths shut, and they're now speaking out--which is good. The truth has a way of coming out even if it's 50 or 60 years later.

Of course, when Freeman speaks of “the Zionist lobby” what he’s actually referring to is politically influential Jewish Nationalists in America. Freeman—who was forced from public life by Jewish Nationalist who suspected him of being willing to distinguish American from Jewish Nationalist interests—understands the dynamics here thoroughly. Yet he, too, feels required to speak with a certain circumspection. Those were the people who enforced the taboo on anyone—but especially American Goys—from discussing the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty and LBJ’s complicity in the attack and the coverup. This raises interesting considerations.

If in 1967, when the USS Liberty was attacked, Jewish Nationalists in America wielded sufficient political influence to suppress discussion of the murder of 34 American sailors and the wounding of many more by Israel, one has to suppose that that degree of political influence did not arise overnight. That influence must have arisen over a period of decades in order to attain such power. Shouldn’t this be a topic for earnest discussion in America? Instead few Americans are even aware of this “incident.”

Another consideration would be what this taboo—enforced by Jewish Nationalists in America—on discussion of Israeli attacking and killing of Americans says in general about the attitude of Jewish Nationalists toward American Goys. Is it possible that the willingness to expend American lives for Jewish Nationalist interests has manifested itself in other ways over the decades?

Finally, what does this tell us about the willingness and the ability of Jewish Nationalists to shut American Goys up—to place a taboo on Goyish speech on topics that are sensitive to Jewish Nationalist interests? Has this willingness and ability manifested itself in other ways over the decades? How does the Trump 2.0 campaign to “eradicate anti-Semitism”—defined as any criticism of Israel, much less any mention of Jewish Nationalist political influence in America—relate to the past? When even a free speech crusader like Jonathan Turley has to kowtow to suppression of the First Amendment, you know something wrong is going on.

Is any of this good for America and Americans?