58 yrs ago today the Israelis learned that they could get away with murder - literally! Deliberately killed 34 sailors on USS Liberty. 171 more wounded. LBJ & US Navy covered it up – a disgrace! REMEMBER! Other first-hand stories at minute 52, with no ads!
CIA Analyst: The Ukraine War Is a Trap—And Gaza Is Worse
Ray McGovern: Ukraine, Gaza & the Scandal Beneath the Scandal
Two wars. One truth-teller.Ray McGovern—ex-CIA analyst turned whistleblower—joins us for a...
A lesson well learned.
With no apparent sense of irony, Israel celebrates Liberty Remembrance Day in its own predictable way. Ahoy—anti-semites to port! Fire at will!
Imagine being afraid of a dozen dudes on a boat. Pathetic country
"The State of Israel will not allow anyone to violate the naval blockade on Gaza, the primary purpose of which is to prevent the transfer of weapons to Hamas, a murderous terror organization that holds our hostages and commits war crimes," he added.
6:41 AM · Jun 8, 2025
The Madleen is not transporting arms and the blockade on Gaza is fully illegal.
Any attack on the Madleen will be in violation of international law, and will just confirm the criminal nature of the Israeli entity.
6:46 AM · Jun 8, 2025
The slur of anti-semitism covers a multitude of sins—in fact, any sin, in the eyes of Jewish Nationalists. Elsewhere in anti-semitism news, a “self-hating” Jewish judge is unimpressed with the magic slur tactic:
Drop Site
NEW: Federal Judge Dismisses Antisemitism Lawsuit Against Penn
A federal judge has tossed out the lawsuit filed by Jewish students and the group Students Against Antisemitism against the University of Pennsylvania, sharply criticizing their sprawling complaint.
In a scathing 20-page opinion, Judge Mitchell Goldberg wrote that the students’ 111-page filing was bloated with “a wide variety of general allegations, complaints, historical and current events, and alleged antisemitic incidents that allegedly took place not just on Penn’s campus, but elsewhere in the United States and the world.”
He stated: “It is unclear why Plaintiffs’ counsel deemed it necessary to allege so many unrelated facts.”
Judge Goldberg found that while the students claimed Penn had tolerated antisemitism, they failed to show “any actions or positions which, even when read in the most favorable light, could be interpreted as antisemitic with the intention of causing harm.”
The judge noted, “At worst, Plaintiffs accuse Penn of tolerating and permitting the expression of viewpoints which differ from their own.”
The horror!
He warned that the students had already had two chances to fix their lawsuit and that if they choose to amend again, they must strip out the “unnecessarily inflammatory and ‘impertinent’” language that filled their earlier filings.
Penn’s motion to dismiss was granted in full, though the students have been given a limited chance to amend their Title VI and breach of contract claims.
EYakoby – who told Congress “I do not feel safe” at Penn – was among the lead plaintiffs in the lawsuit tossed by a federal judge this week.
Fresh article Whitewashing the Liberty incident:
I was really surprised to hear on a podcast recently (Ryan Dawson, IIRC) that LBJ was of Jewish decent and quite an ardent Israel-Firster. The lengthy and detailed discussion, focused on who killed JFK and why, delved into how JFK was a) investigating the theft of enriched uranium and its transfer to Israel by Jewish crime organizations in New Jersey, and b) seeking to have AIPAC register as a foreign group. The Upshot was that Israel had a lot to gain by assassinating JFK, and that LBJ was well positioned to help facilitate that and cover it up. There was a lot more to the story - names of nefarious politicians and bankers and what not, but that's what I remember.
I say that I was surprised because it connects so many dots. and because these things about LBJ have been completely kept silent. OTOH, suprises of this sort happen pretty often, don't they?