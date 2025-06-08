Yes, it’s June 8 again, meaning …

Ray McGovern @raymcgovern 58 yrs ago today the Israelis learned that they could get away with murder - literally! Deliberately killed 34 sailors on USS Liberty. 171 more wounded. LBJ & US Navy covered it up – a disgrace! REMEMBER! Other first-hand stories at minute 52, with no ads!

A lesson well learned.

With no apparent sense of irony, Israel celebrates Liberty Remembrance Day in its own predictable way. Ahoy—anti-semites to port! Fire at will!

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ "The State of Israel will not allow anyone to violate the naval blockade on Gaza, the primary purpose of which is to prevent the transfer of weapons to Hamas, a murderous terror organization that holds our hostages and commits war crimes," he added. 6:41 AM · Jun 8, 2025

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ The Madleen is not transporting arms and the blockade on Gaza is fully illegal. Any attack on the Madleen will be in violation of international law, and will just confirm the criminal nature of the Israeli entity. 6:46 AM · Jun 8, 2025

The slur of anti-semitism covers a multitude of sins—in fact, any sin, in the eyes of Jewish Nationalists. Elsewhere in anti-semitism news, a “self-hating” Jewish judge is unimpressed with the magic slur tactic:

Drop Site @DropSiteNews NEW: Federal Judge Dismisses Antisemitism Lawsuit Against Penn A federal judge has tossed out the lawsuit filed by Jewish students and the group Students Against Antisemitism against the University of Pennsylvania, sharply criticizing their sprawling complaint. In a scathing 20-page opinion, Judge Mitchell Goldberg wrote that the students’ 111-page filing was bloated with “a wide variety of general allegations, complaints, historical and current events, and alleged antisemitic incidents that allegedly took place not just on Penn’s campus, but elsewhere in the United States and the world.” He stated: “It is unclear why Plaintiffs’ counsel deemed it necessary to allege so many unrelated facts.” Judge Goldberg found that while the students claimed Penn had tolerated antisemitism, they failed to show “any actions or positions which, even when read in the most favorable light, could be interpreted as antisemitic with the intention of causing harm.” The judge noted, “At worst, Plaintiffs accuse Penn of tolerating and permitting the expression of viewpoints which differ from their own.”

The horror!

He warned that the students had already had two chances to fix their lawsuit and that if they choose to amend again, they must strip out the “unnecessarily inflammatory and ‘impertinent’” language that filled their earlier filings. Penn’s motion to dismiss was granted in full, though the students have been given a limited chance to amend their Title VI and breach of contract claims.