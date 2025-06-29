Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanne C. Wasserman's avatar
Joanne C. Wasserman
4h

USrael's depravity is not unnoticed in America; this morning, a fellow Latin Mass Catholic at our "adopted" parish knew of the Haaretz Newspaper's expose on IDF free-wheeling point-blank murder games of innocent children, mothers, and family members at Gaza's food distribution locations. Her family read about the ruthlessness in the Guardian Newspaper. And Daniel Davis talked about it, yesterday, from his London vacation place, while covering the NATO confab---criticizing the lack of mention of the West's tolerance for genocide as a strategy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
4h

I think Iran took the ceasefire because it had already delivered fatal wounds to Israel.

It's "gut shot" - dead man walking.

Larry covers the details:

https://sonar21.com/update-on-irans-targeting-of-israels-defense-industry/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture