I’m excerpting the results regarding Middle East warfare. To say that Trump is in dangerous territory with his crazy bellicose rhetoric would be an understatement. Only 16% of Americans favor military action against Iran while 61% oppose that insanity. Even 53% of GOPers oppose any use of military force.
First an article from The Federalist with a bit of discussion about the poll:
Poll: Just 16 Percent Of Americans Want U.S. Involved In Israel-Iran War
And here’s a breakout of the relevant part of the data:
Trump approval falls, Israel-Iran conflict, anti-ICE protests, and vaccines: June 13-16, 2025 Economist/YouGov Poll
Iran and Israel
Half (50%) of Americans view Iran as an enemy to the U.S.; 25% say it is unfriendly and 5% say it is an ally or friendly
Only 16% of Americans think the U.S. military should get involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran; 60% say it should not and 24% are not sure
Majorities of Democrats (65%), Independents (61%), and Republicans (53%) oppose U.S. military intervention in Iran
About as many Americans see Iran's nuclear program as a threat as oppose military intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict: 61% of Americans view Iran's nuclear program as either an immediate and serious threat to the U.S. (24%) or a somewhat serious threat (37%)
Far more Americans say the U.S. should than should not engage in negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program (56% vs. 18%). Similar shares of Democrats (58%) and Republicans (61%) say the U.S. should engage in negotiations
A decade ago, soon after the U.S. and five other countries reached a deal with Iran over its nuclear program, a larger share of Americans (32%) were opposed to the U.S. negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program than are today (18%). In 2015, with Democrat Barack Obama in the White House, far more Republicans than Democrats were opposed to negotiations (52% vs. 18%)
Which strategies do Americans think the U.S. should employ to get Iran to limit its nuclear program, when selecting any option from a list they think is worth pursuing?
No single strategy has majority support, among Americans overall, Democrats, or Republicans. The largest shares of Americans are in favor of threatening Iran with harsher economic sanctions (28%), incentivizing Iran with resumption of diplomatic relations (26%), and incentivizing Iran by easing of economic sanctions (24%)
Republicans are most likely to favor threatening Iran with harsher economic sanctions (38%) or the use of military force (29%)
Democrats are most likely to favor incentivizing Iran with resumption of diplomatic relations (33%) or by easing economic sanctions (31%)
Net approval of Trump's handling of Iran is -4, and net approval of his handling of Israel is -7
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Despite these polls, it sure seems like the Congress is largely on board, regardless of party. War is a racket.
Yet, we still aren't directly involved but you have harped on this for several days. Give it a rest, not everything in life is binary, let things play out and see where we end up. If we end up actively involved to the detriment of the US, I'll be the first in line to criticize. Until then, I am in wait and see mode. Those hyperventilating today may look like fools tomorrow!