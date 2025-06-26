Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
2h

The dust is still settling on this one, but the long term trajectory is the same: the GAE and Israel are on the downward path, while the Global South is getting stronger. "BRICS isn't a maniacs' club" is a great slogan to have if you want to get the Rest of the World on your side. Who the heck wants to team up with Trump, Netanyahu and the poisoned dwarfs in Brussels?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
benjamin J walsh's avatar
benjamin J walsh
1h

I do not agree with the idea that Israel is the problem and is pro war exclusively. It is a fact that they have been relentlessly attacked since their inception . The people of Israel have come to the conclusion that there is no agreement possible with the Palestinians . They are done with them. No two states . Autonomy but limited . Gaza is finished. Hezbollah is done as well. Iran? Well Israel sent the message : we will attack you effectively. The bomb ? If Iran wants it there isn’t much anyone can do about it . But I think the message was sent that it’s a waste of time: use it and the Persian world will not exist . Period. Bottom line is that Israel has shown it has many weapons and the Iranians are no match for Israel in brainpower. Never will be close. Never. So Trumps message of peace and commerce vs constant terror has won out. Israel stands tall and the US is NOT going to be involved in a Middle East war. Maybe there will be a regime change. We now refocus on the big issue: Islam. Europe needs to wake up. Trump will settle the Ukraine war on Putin terms. As it should be. The stupidity of of our elite class has been laid bare. No more wars, refocus on our well being : trade , industry , OUR citizens first always. Fix the elections and RICO the Democratic Party to oblivion .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mark Wauck and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture