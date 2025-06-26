Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike richards's avatar
Mike richards
2h

Brilliant column. Thank you Mark.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BT's avatar
BT
2hEdited

Oh noes!!

An *arms race*!!????

Who could possibly have planned...errr... want *that*??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture