This morning Simplicius (and others) explained that many of the strikes inside Iran are being carried out by internal actors—drone activities, car bombs, and sabotage bombings—but they’re being attributed to the Israeli air force, supposedly roaming Iranian skies at will. Simplicius, unlike the major MSM reporting/glorifying these ops, points out that much of the damage to military facilities is relatively light and can only address a handful of such facilities. While these attacks are regularly attributed to “Mossad” groups, in fact they’re the activity of Iranian opposition groups such as the MEK, supported by Anglo-Zionist intel. Here are some tweets that explain what’s been going on. This morning one of the drone launcher trucks (yes, just like in Russia) was intercepted by Iranian security personnel and the person(s) captured were/was interrogated.
￼￼ The arrested Mossad agents in Iran started to speak
Iranian intelligence forces discovered a 3-story building in Rey, south of Tehran, fully stocked with explosives and drones
Here’s how this relates to the bigger picture:
￼￼ Senior IRGC general Mohsen Rezaei:
"Most of yesterday's and today's attacks were carried out using micro drones installed in various ways on the roofs of some houses and were remotely activated.
Most of these drones were smuggled a couple of months ago.
Israel is afraid of flying its F-35s inside Iran, so it's forced to launch missiles from above Iraq.
They have been able to penetrate inside Iranian skies on the western borders for a very brief amount of time before leaving it again."
So, when you read about “Israeli attacks” you need to exercise caution.
BREAKING: ￼￼ Initial reports of Israeli attacks against the Fordow Nuclear Facility.
BREAKING: ￼￼ New wave of Israeli strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities
On a different note, there are parades and then there are parades.
OK, now for the Russian perspective, via John Helmer. I tend to be very cautious with Helmer. This presentation is severely pruned. I’ve left out virtually all of what Helmer says about the Iranians’ distrust of Putin and of their eagerness to surrender to the Anglo-Zionists. In Helmer fashion that’s attributed to “a source”: unidentified and uncharacterized, but who “believes” he knows what all Russian intel agencies think. Follow the link for that. I have left in some similar material. What I’m really presenting this for is the views of Boris Rozhin, which Helmer quotes at some length. I do that just because those views largely coincide with my views on the Southern Front:
HOW TO SAY IN RUSSIAN HAPPY BIRTHDAY DONALD, HAPPY US ARMY AND FLAG DAY
There are no flies on President Vladimir Putin.
... Literally, it means a man who is too quick for a fly to settle on him. Metaphorically, it means a man who is much too clever to be fooled by a fraudster or deceived by an enemy.
Putin is much too quick not to recognize that President Donald Trump is both a fraudster and an enemy. Putin doesn’t have to be told by the General Staff that Trump’s war plans are an existential threat to Russia’s security on the western front (Ukraine, Romania, Poland); northern front (Norway, Sweden, Finland), eastern front (Japan, South Korea); and southern front (Iran).
Last Thursday night, as the US and Israel began their war against Russia’s strategic ally Iran, starting with decapitation strikes against the Islamic Republic’s leadership, the Russian General Staff didn’t have to send Putin their “we told you so” message. ...
...
The state media platform RIA Novosti editorialized on June 14 that the Israeli operations are a rehearsal for what the US and its allies are planning to do to Russia, and that this is well understood in Moscow. “Many respected analysts of different calibres believe that the purpose of the attack on Iran is to eliminate the country’s nuclear program (necessarily) and regime change (extremely desirable). In fact, the main goal of the operation is to work out a mass preventive disarming strike against the enemy with serious military capabilities – that enemy is called not Iran, but Russia.”
This strategic plan, writes Boris Rozhin, a leading military blogger reflecting the views of senior Russian military officers, is President Donald Trump’s first of all, and aimed at Russia next. “Current events in the Middle East region demonstrate a dramatic change in the geopolitical situation. The Western powers, ..., have united in a general offensive against an independent Iran, a key ally of Russia…The previous ‘disagreements’ have turned out to be only a spectacle for the public. Iran’s defeat will be a strategic catastrophe for Russia, surpassing even the loss of Syria. Iran plays a key role in maintaining a balance of power in the Middle East and is Russia’s most important ally in confronting Western domination…The war against Iran, initiated by the Western world, could have disastrous consequences for the entire world order. This is not a local conflict, but an attempt to finally break the last pockets of resistance to the unipolar world…For Russia, this means the need to make drastic decisions to protect its strategic interests and allies.” — June 14, 21:19
“In summing up this story,” Rozhin wrote yesterday, — June 14, 14:31, “we can conclude – if there is anyone who has not yet understood – that the ‘Trump peace attempts’ are worthless and will lead to nothing – neither in the Middle East nor in Ukraine. Therefore, agreements with Trump are not worth it. It is necessary to strengthen the army and the military-industrial complex and achieve the goals of the SVO [Special Military Operation] by military means. In order not to say again, ‘we wanted peace, and the Americans deceived us again’, as the Iranians do now.”
In the policy discussion currently under way, a Moscow source reports the intelligence assessment that Iran’s military capabilities are not as effective as they have been publicly portrayed or as the generals have threatened; that the clerical leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei knows this; and that he and his clerical allies believe their best chance of survival in power is to limit the counterattack on Israel, ask for a ceasefire, bargain with their threat to close the Hormuz Strait, and abandon their negotiating positions on nuclear enrichment and missile development.
“If the nuclear bomb was a bluff, and we believe it was,” the source says, “then they should have learned the lessons of Saddam [Hussein]. They should have expected Netanyahu and Trump to call their bluff. Now that’s happened, Iran’s internal weakness is also stark. I believe SVR [foreign intelligence], GRU [military intelligence] and MiD [foreign ministry] have concluded the conflict is the Iranians to lose – and this is what is happening. What can Putin do if the clerics have no nerve to fight?”
...
Representing military views in Moscow, Rozhin reports the risk to Russia of “Iran’s defeat…Of particular importance is the fact that Russia and Iran are neighbours in the Caspian Sea. The loss of this ally means: Violation of the strategic balance in the Caspian region; strengthening Western influence in a critical area for Russia; threat to Russian interests in the energy sector…Iran’s defeat will lead to the collapse of the system of the regional allies of Russia; complete domination of the West in the region; isolation of Russia from key partners.” – June 14, 21:19.
