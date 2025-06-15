This morning Simplicius (and others) explained that many of the strikes inside Iran are being carried out by internal actors—drone activities, car bombs, and sabotage bombings—but they’re being attributed to the Israeli air force, supposedly roaming Iranian skies at will. Simplicius, unlike the major MSM reporting/glorifying these ops, points out that much of the damage to military facilities is relatively light and can only address a handful of such facilities. While these attacks are regularly attributed to “Mossad” groups, in fact they’re the activity of Iranian opposition groups such as the MEK, supported by Anglo-Zionist intel. Here are some tweets that explain what’s been going on. This morning one of the drone launcher trucks (yes, just like in Russia) was intercepted by Iranian security personnel and the person(s) captured were/was interrogated.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 47m NEW: ￼￼ The arrested Mossad agents in Iran started to speak Iranian intelligence forces discovered a 3-story building in Rey, south of Tehran, fully stocked with explosives and drones

Here’s how this relates to the bigger picture:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h ￼JUST IN: ￼￼ Senior IRGC general Mohsen Rezaei: "Most of yesterday's and today's attacks were carried out using micro drones installed in various ways on the roofs of some houses and were remotely activated. Most of these drones were smuggled a couple of months ago. Israel is afraid of flying its F-35s inside Iran, so it's forced to launch missiles from above Iraq. They have been able to penetrate inside Iranian skies on the western borders for a very brief amount of time before leaving it again."

So, when you read about “Israeli attacks” you need to exercise caution.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Initial reports of Israeli attacks against the Fordow Nuclear Facility. BREAKING: ￼￼ New wave of Israeli strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities

On a different note, there are parades and then there are parades.

OK, now for the Russian perspective, via John Helmer. I tend to be very cautious with Helmer. This presentation is severely pruned. I’ve left out virtually all of what Helmer says about the Iranians’ distrust of Putin and of their eagerness to surrender to the Anglo-Zionists. In Helmer fashion that’s attributed to “a source”: unidentified and uncharacterized, but who “believes” he knows what all Russian intel agencies think. Follow the link for that. I have left in some similar material. What I’m really presenting this for is the views of Boris Rozhin, which Helmer quotes at some length. I do that just because those views largely coincide with my views on the Southern Front: