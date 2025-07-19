Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

Something I should repeat: Releasing GJ testimony is fine, but it's unlikely to advance investigation into the intel angle. Instead, it would probably deflect from that.

Danny Davis makes the point that this whole Epstein thing seems to have Trump really spooked.




TomA's avatar
TomA
TomA
3h

I think you're missing the enormity of the crime. If this conduct goes unpunished because of a legal technicality or inadequacy, then you are proactively undermining the very essence of what holds up together as a nation. And that is no trivial thing. The victim of letting this slide is the death of patriotism. No sane young man would, or should, volunteer to fight and risk death for the illusion of law and order. No sane citizen should place any faith or confidence in our system of governance. There is no longer any reason to trust anyone in public service, in any capacity, or for any reason. Societal trust dies in cowardice of our leaders and their duplicity. Those chickens will come home to roost sooner rather than later.




