Meaning In History

Ben
10h

Hopefully all Americans will come to hate the Empire which despoils the world in our name. We need to close military bases, severely reduce military spending and burn the CIA to the ground and pile salt on top.

aDoozy
8h

When the GWBush administration invaded Iraq in March 2003, that war had 72% support among Americans...because the nation was told that the bad guys that hit the US hard on 9/11/01 were working in/out of Iraq. The nation wanted to 'get 'em!' for killing all of the innocents on our soil.

This current attack bluster threat against Iran has miniscule support from Americans because there is no valid reason. Also, more folks are seeing DJT for what he is--->a bad apple.

