The short answer? Probably not. This supposed ‘capitulation’ follows an increase in Houthi attacks, a successful strike at the USS Truman, and a successful strike at Ben Gurion airport. Israel responded with a very heavy airstrike, but my guess is that the Houthis fully expected that. So the ‘capitulation’ seems somewhat dubious. And, in fact, the Houthis have denied the accuracy of Trump’s words:

Here’s the story:

This week Israel joined the US coalition's bombardment of Yemen, following a ballistic missile launch on Ben Gurion International Airport, resulting in six injuries. President Trump on Tuesday has indicated the Houthis are ready to talk and no longer want to fight the US. The Houthis within an hour of the headlines denied this, calling the president's words "inaccurate". Fight still on?...

Trump’s words ‘inaccurate’? Say it ain’t so!

Recent weeks have witnessed an uptick in Houthi drone attacks on US warships in regional waters, including against the USS Truman carrier, which reportedly resulted in a F-18 Hornet fighter jet going overboard. "The Houthis have announced that they are not…that they don’t want to fight anymore," Trump said in the fresh statement. "They just don’t want to fight. And we will honor that, and we will, we will stop the bombings, and they have capitulated, but more importantly, they we will take their word they say they will not be blowing up ships anymore," he added. "We just found out about that. So I think that’s very, very positive… I will accept their word, and we are going to stop the bombing of the booties, effective immediately," he said. He claimed the Iran-backed rebels have essentially admitted defeat:

What’s up? Here’s what I read on the internet:

jeremy scahill @jeremyscahill￼ Important context: Ansar Allah (the Houthis) have made clear they will not cease their Red Sea maritime operations against Israel. They offered to stop attacking U.S. ships if the U.S. stopped bombing Yemen. Ansar Allah said it is coordinating its ops with Palestinian resistance.

This looks like the Houthis looking to reconfigure their operations to concentrate on the main object—stopping the genocide in Gaza.