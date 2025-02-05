The last shall be first—the roundup:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ Already twice that Trump has said there are now "1.7 to 1.8m people" in Gaza, which means it's probably a number he's been briefed on. Before the war the population was 2.1-2.3m. As a reminder, almost no-one could leave Gaza during the war. Do the math. From Brian Krassenstein￼ 1:56 AM · Feb 5, 2025

We won’t quibble about the number. It was huge.

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr “I didn’t vote for Elon Musk” Well cry harder libs. We didn’t vote for this clown either, yet he controls the democrat party. The difference is Trump ran & was elected in a landslide with full transparency that Elon would be doing exactly what he’s doing. See the difference?

On the Russian front, it’s becoming clear for anyone to with eyes to see that Putin is in the driver’s seat—not Trump. When Kellogg recently tried to push the idea of Putin should talk to our puppet, Zelensky, Putin responded with a complete brush off: NFW. Trump’s response? He told Kellogg to come up with a plan for Ukrainian elections:

Here’s the punch line. Arranging for a plausible election will take months, during which time the Russian advance against crumbling Ukrainian forces will continue and probably intensify. Meanwhile, the Russians are reiterating: No ceasefire until a peace treaty is signed with a legitimate government. Until then, the Russian offensive rolls on, and who knows how long Ukraine can last?

Trump is clearly on the defensive here, and starting a war on Iran won’t help—at all. Which strengthens the view that yesterday saw Trump placing Netanyahu in a trap. I’ve maintained since Trump coerced the ceasefire that Trump had taken ownership of Gaza—and of war an peace in the Middle East. Yesterday he said it out loud to the world:

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too." –President Donald J. Trump

Trump is the one in control, and he’s the only one who can give the go ahead to resume genocide. That isn’t what Trump wants. Israel’s Haaretz calls this Trump trapping Netanyahu—after all, is Israel really going to bomb something owned by the US? Oh, wait. Anyway, …

Hat tip to commenter Ray So-Ca for these two fun—and important—reads:

Re Tulsi’s confirmation prospects, this simply confirms what I said the other day—that the Senate is afraid of Trump. Which isn’t to say that Trump is ruling only by fear. He clearly has allies in the Senate, or at least people who see real advantages in working with him. The first two weeks has only strengthened his hand, which was already strong after the landslide. Well, isn’t that the essence of politics? And isn’t that the difference between then (2016) and now? Even RINOs, it seems, can learn.

The General @GeneralMCNews BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard has secured enough votes to be confirmed as Director of National Intelligence.

The Deep State in general is an obvious big loser here, but they’re so under siege as it is—at the FBI and the CIA—that they hardly have time to worry about Tulsi any longer. Well, they are worrying, but imagine the concerns at the FBI with Bondi confirmed. My guess is that the FBI will fold. I can’t see Bondi putting up with insubordination. Imagine the hair on fire freakout at the CIA with USAID under a type of political Chapter 11 reorganization and the CIA workforce being offered buyouts en masse! They have to worry first about the most immediate and existential threats.

There’s another big loser in the Tulsi confirmation:

British security chiefs alarmed by Trump’s ‘Russia apologist’ spy boss Tulsi Gabbard under intense scrutiny over perceived support for the Kremlin and Syria

Right. As if Trump cares about the opinions of people who ran the Russia Hoax against him through Chris Steele?

Axios has the details on how Tulsi will be confirmed, and it bodes ill for those opposing her. Trump has been working on this appointment for quite a while. He’s pushing Tulsi through for a reason, just like with the others.