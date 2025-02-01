Trying to get an handle on Anglo-Zionist adventures is pretty much an exercise in trying to figure out which comes first—the chickens or the eggs. At least it looks that way from our current perspective and, in a real sense, it has probably devolved into that sort of a Gordian Knot, where no one can tell where the beginning or the end is. Certainly the question of who runs most of US foreign policy, Israel or the US? is that type of question. Ask Jeffrey Sachs and he’ll tell you Israel. Ask Larry Wilkerson and he’ll tell you that Israel is America’s poodle and does what the US tells it to do.

Tucker Carlson got into a conversation with noted goof Piers Morgan on this topic—not US - Israel, but another chicken and egg issue: US - UK. And NATO’s “defensive wars”. Highly entertaining because, at a certain point, Morgan is left literally speechless while Tucker cackles. You can access the video clips from the links.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ If you want to know the deep truth, this is the real conflict between the US and the UK right now. The UK is constantly trying to drag the US into the old, irrational and emotional imperial conflicts it can no longer fight and now the US is sick of it. This is the end. In another clip @TuckerCarlson lays it out clearly: the Americans now think Britain played a large role dragging them into a war that has massively drained American global power - including USD hegemony. This is the deep reason Britain is being thrown under the bus. https://x.com/i/status/1885696102885679292 https://x.com/i/status/1885417837117788500

So the question arises, whose idea was it to “bomb the sh*t out of Christians in Yugoslavia” to create Kosovo. That was a Clinton policy, but who told them that this would give the US massive cred in the Muslim world, leading Muslims to do anything the US told them to do? While at the same time letting Russia knows who was Boss in the Balkans—and points further East? Anglos? Zionists? Purely homegrown American goofs?

Some commenters take issue with PP and defend the UK:

Alfred E. Neuman @maltagliat￼ Nobody cares about these guys and nobody in the UK is trying to drag the US anywhere (some hope). Lammy couldn't find his ass with both hands. Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ My man, they run the place. They do NOT represent average British opinion - British people are mostly decent folks. But these people are the reason that the US has turned on the country. Mr D’Arcy ￼@The_One1001￼ Phil you know I love you brother, Have to disagree with you today… Only because I would say it’s the other way around, the US is dragging the UK along with its ambitions to dominate the world of Geo Politics. We are their bitches, the US isn’t ours, when the US says jump, the UK responds with “How High” Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Been around it. The British ‘elite’ (lol) are a bunch of weirdo warmongers who egg the Americans on. This is why the populist Americans are destroying them.

The fact is, there’s truth on both sides—which leads to the chicken - egg conundrum. PP is correct—the average Brit is no more a true mongerer or war than the average American is. They get sucked into it by imperial propaganda fed by the Anglo-Zionists, but push has come to shove and Trump is backed by the crowd carrying pitchforks. That’s what the Anglo-Zionist Deep State and Ruling Class fears most, and that’s what the four year J6 Witchhunt was all about. And then came the November Landslide.

A sign that Trump is breaking the US out of this mindset—or is attempting the breakout to the best of his understanding of it—came in Little Marco Rubio’s interview with Megyn Kelly. Danny Davis did an entire like 45 minutes or so analysis of The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly (highly recommended) in that interview—and there was some of each. DD’s demolition of the idea that China in Panama is any threat to the US is excellent—whatever else that represents, it’s not a military threat and should not be addressed as such. The good part was Rubio’s open embrace of multi-polarity. In principle.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk My leftist friends… if you don’t understand how much of an enormous change this new administration is, please read the Secretary of State’s recent comments. The right gets it - however imperfectly it might be applied- the left is a bunch of crusty boomers out to lunch.

Update on the Gold Front—which has to mean the USD Front, right? Think back to Tucker’s assertion to Piers Morgan (above): That the insane Anglo-Zionist War on Russia “has massively drained American global power - including USD hegemony. This is the deep reason Britain is being thrown under the bus.”

Philip Pilkington @philippilk JP Morgan delivering a bunch of gold against futures contracts in New York. Second largest delivery on record since 1994. Looks like some people “in the know” are interested in big piles of physical bullion.

Mr D’Arcy @The_One1001 Which ties nicely into this story from a few days ago then… They don’t trust us

So lastly Trump has let it be known that the US is in deep talks with Russia. Danny Davis is currently (live) discussing this:

What jumped out from this ongoing live discussion is two things:

Lavrov stating that Russia has no interest in talking to European countries about Europe’s future—only with the US. This is because it’s clear that the US controls the Euros, making talks with the Euros pointless. Putin stating that Russia has no interest in a ceasefire—but will negotiate on a global deal without delay.

So is this from Zerohedge part of the maneuvering? If so, I doubt that it will budge the Russians—but it could be a sign that Trump will use (as we have suggested) a missile deal as cover for the necessary geopolitical concessions—the shift to multipolarity that Rubio is openly talking about: