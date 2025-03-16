Regular readers will be familiar with my contention that the basis for all Israeli policy in the Middle East is to foment chaos. To maintain a constant regime of terror and war. The sectarian divides within Islam (and animosity toward non-Muslim minorities, like Christians) as well as ethnic divides between Arab and non-Arab (Turkish, Persian, Kurdish) demographics in the region offer fertile ground for this policy. Obviously this isn’t some unique insight—it’s well known to anyone who has paid virtually any attention at all to Middle Eastern matters. As if to remind the world of this basic truth, a few days ago a former head of Israel intelligence laid it all out:

The former head of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate has voiced his support for the “power struggle” in Syria, adding that the “chaos” benefits Israel. “The chaos in Syria is beneficial. Let them fight each other. But Israel should remain silent on this matter and not make any public statements. It should act calmly,” Tamir Hayman said in an interview with the Israeli Army Radio. Hayman, who now serves as the director of the Institute for National Security Studies, welcomed the conflict between the different factions in Syria, but added that Israel must stay quiet. “We wish victory to all forces, but we must do one thing, do this silently, and not talk about it.” He said while in the short term there appears to be power struggle in Syria, the new government is trying to extend its control. “Everyone is fighting each other. An agreement with the Kurds on the first day, a massacre against the Alawites on the second day, and a threat to the Druze on the third day… All this chaos in addition to an Israeli attack on the south… All this chaos is somewhat good for Israel,” he explained. The former military commander was referencing the violence that began on last Thursday when gunmen allegedly loyal to Assad launched attacks on security forces in the coastal region, home to members of the Alawi community, to which Assad and most of his loyalists belong. Clashes spiraled into revenge attacks on civilians, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced. The killings have stoked an atmosphere of sectarianism and intimidation, and posed a massive challenge for the credibility of Syria’s nascent government. …

The idea, as expressed by Hayman, is that if the people in Middle Eastern countries can be kept fighting one another, they’ll be less likely to unite against the Zionist threat. Of course, war brings collateral casualties—often horrific—in the form of massive civilian deaths and displacement, including waves of migrants. That’s far from being a concern for Israel. In fact, Israel—and the Anglo-Zionist coalition more generally—has for decades systematically supported the worst instigators of terroristic mayhem: Jihadist Sunni Muslim groups such as Al Qaeda and its offspring, ISIS and, now, HTS. After all, what better way to produce chaos than to import and support psychopaths (often Central Asian)? Among the minorities that are systematically targeted by Anglo-Zionist supported psychopaths has been Christians. In the US, supporters of Israel have been the prime supporters of the invented “Judeo-Christian” brand. That supposed solidarity doesn’t translate into events on the ground in the Middle East, where Israel shows zero regard for Christian lives.

This attitude has deep roots, but this example will suffice:

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal The US government under Trump has branded Mahmoud Khalil and others who protested against Israel's genocide in Gaza as supporters of terrorism The US government relies on the Israeli definition of terrorism, as defined by Deir Yasin massacre leader and ex-PM Yitzhak Shamir

Terrorism for me but not for thee. Keep that in mind when you hear the US government tossing the usual “terrorist” label around.

The idea behind all this push for chaos is to promote and preserve Jewish Supremacy in the region. The Jewish Supremacy Project is also very active in the US, buying off our elected representatives and targeting the small minority of independent thinkers like Thomas Massie for removal—even ordering Trump to get involved.

As it is, we’re experiencing something like a Jewish Inquisition on America currently, fueled by a Trump EO mandating an “all of government” offensive against WrongThink—as defined by the most rabid of Zionists. They call it “anti-semitism” but, like “terrorism”, it’s all in how you define the word. If you disagree with Shamir’s views on who owns Palestine, you’re definitely an “anti-Semite” (because anti-Zionist) and quite likely a “terrorist.” In fact, if you think that, just possibly, people like Yitzhak Shamir might be an extremist of sorts, you could find yourself the target of an Israeli sponsored AI bot, as recently happened to a prof at Yale Law School. You might not agree with all her views, but it’s a bit disturbing for Americans to find out how this woman was targeted. According to her lawyer:

After a Google search of “Jewish Onliner,” we learned that in January 2025, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz had investigated and exposed “Jewish Onliner” as a type of AI-generated bot that spreads misinformation to counter pro-Palestinian speech online. Haaretz also indicated that the bot may have ties to the Israeli government and military.

Also that Yale Law School had an outside lawyer handling the investigation of the prof who appears to have ties to Israel in his professional capacity:

Whether Yale Law School’s attorneys knowingly relied on AI-fabricated claims or simply chose willful ignorance remains unanswered. To conduct the interrogation, Yale Law School retained David Ring from the law firm Wiggin and Dana – an attorney whose public profile includes “Israel” listed as a “service” he provides and whose portfolio boasts advising “the world’s largest aerospace and defense companies.” Twice appointed by the U.S. State Department as a Special Compliance Officer, his career is deeply embedded in the very industries that sustain genocide and war crimes in Palestine. When I raised my concerns about the potential conflict of interests posed by his participation in this process, YLS dismissed them, stating there was “no concern with his ability to conduct a fair interview.”

The thing is, this Yale prof is not likely to be alone in being targeted in this way. Jewish organizations are busily compiling target lists that include naturalized US citizens:

Pro-Israel group says it has ‘deportation list’ and has sent ‘thousands’ of names to Trump officials Betar US is among far-right groups supporting Trump effort to deport students involved in pro-Palestinian protests

In fact, Betar US has taken credit for the targeting of Mahmoud Khalil.

Betar US is one of a number of rightwing, pro-Israel groups that are supporting the administration’s efforts to deport international students involved in university pro-Palestinian protests, an effort that escalated this week with the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, an activist who recently completed his graduate studies at Columbia University. This week, Donald Trump said Khalil’s arrest was just “the first of many to come”. Betar US quickly claimed credit on social media for providing Khalil’s name to the government. Betar, which has been labelled an extremist group by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a Jewish advocacy group, said on Monday that it had “been working on deportations and will continue to do so”, and warned that the effort would extend beyond immigrants. “Expect naturalized citizens to start being picked up within the month,” the group’s post on X read. (It is very difficult to revoke US citizenship, though Trump has indicated an intention to try.) … The group claims to have “documentation, including tapes, social media and more” to support their actions. It claims to be sharing names with several high-ranking officials, including the secretary of state, Marco Rubio; the White House homeland security adviser, Stephen Miller; and the attorney general, Pam Bondi, among others. The White House and State Department did not respond to questions about whether they are working with Betar or other groups to identify students for deportation. Ross Glick, who was the executive director of the US chapter of Betar until last month, told the Guardian that the list began forming last fall. He noted that when they started compiling names, it was unclear who the next president would be, but that the change in administrations had been beneficial to their initiative. … During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed to deport foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses and frequently framed demonstrations against Israel’s actions in Gaza as expressions of support for Hamas. Last week, it was reported that the US state department plans to use AI to identify foreign students for deportation.

In fact, Trump also vowed to take action against naturalized US citizens who were involved in anti-genocide protests. And while Betar US may be too extreme for even the ADL, it isn’t too extreme for Ted Cruz, pictured here with Glick:

Also of interest,

[Glick] also claimed he had received support from “collaborators” who use “facial recognition AI-based technology” to help identify protesters that can even identify people wearing face coverings. He declined to elaborate on the specific technology used.

Probably assisted by Mossad. That’s OK. Mossad may do assassinations around the world, but they’re not “terrorists.” Because you don’t get to define the word. Then again, it might have been the State Department. Or both.

Are “natural born” US citizens who run afoul of Betar US and other inquisitors somehow off the hook? Not necessarily. “Anti-Semites” and “terrorist supporters” could be targeted for termination wherever they’re employed, or by being doxxed they could lose out on employments opportunities. Good luck working through the courts to get your job back, or to get justice. Yes, it’s an inquisition, bidding fair to become a Reign of Terror. Heh. My definition.

I urge readers to follow the link for the full article. There’s quite a bit more, including statements from Jews who are very disturbed by what they see going on—in their names, so to speak.

But back to chaos.

Chaos may be fine for Israel’s near abroad—places like Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria—but what about when regional countries that are a bit more distant get too big for the britches they’ve been assigned by the Anglo-Zionists? That’s when Uncle Shmuel gets called in, and all the decades of hard work cultivating creepy politicians by the Israel Lobby pays off. I have a few words for you in that regard: Iraq and Weapons of Mass Destruction, Iran and the Axis of Evil, and Yemen/Houthis. Sadly, I have to admit that I’m coming to agree with John Mearsheimer, who forthrightly states that Trump doesn’t control Middle East policy. I don’t know how else to explain a non-stupid person like Trump starting another war in the Middle East—with little chance of success, no matter how you define that word—at this juncture in global affairs.

Here are some edited snippets from a discussion of the attack on Yemen: