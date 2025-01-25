I’ve been focusing lately on larger geopolitical and domestic political developments, but I saw this morning a lengthy thread on the release by Hamas of Israeli military prisoners—in this case four Israeli girl soldiers. I’ve pasted in the text of the unroll, but if you follow the link to the unroll you’ll find additional material—photos, tweets, videos. Here are some additional videos of the girl soldiers looking healthy and happy, carrying their paper bags with the Completion of Captivity certificates (or whatever they are):

https://x.com/i/status/1883156754193887397 https://x.com/i/status/1883117182571499698

Here’s an interesting video, showing that they put their period of captivity to good use, perfecting their Arabic:

Israeli female soldiers released today by Hamas speak in Arabic and say that they were well treated, given food water and clothes. They also thanked Hamas for keeping them safe from Israel’s bombardment: https://x.com/i/status/1883180916220350792

Here’s a video of the release/turnover ceremony:

https://x.com/i/status/1883218197995995404 Victims of Capitalism Memorial Foundation @karaokecomputer￼ Palestinians humiliate Israel with their humanity

And here’s Hamas’ statement:

Hamas: "Despite the unprecedented brutal aggression that targeted every inch of Gaza in its barbarity, we preserved the enemy's prisoners, in commitment to our morals and customs, at a time when the criminal enemy tried to get rid of them, and pursued them by targeting and bombing. A new batch of our heroic prisoners in the occupation prisons, who are serving life sentences and long sentences, see the light today within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal. Today, we force the criminal occupier to open the doors of his cells to our heroic prisoners, and this is our pledge to them for freedom, and to our people to continue walking together on the path of independence and self-determination. This is one of the immortal days of our Palestinian people, in which it embodies its path and choices, and confirms its rallying around its resistance, and its insistence on continuing on the path of pride and dignity, and achieving its legitimate goals of freedom and establishing its independent state with Al-Quds as its capital."

Now, here’s the thread unroll, minus additional materials. I think this is important for the insight it provides into the Zionist mentality. Normally I prefer not to get into the most unpleasant aspects of these types of events—the typical Zionist obsession with lurid sexual fantasies that they project onto “The Other.” However, in view of the genocide I decided that this was necessary to expose both the degraded sexual obsessions of Zionists as well as their willingness to foist hoaxes on the entire world.

Remember, too, that by coercing the ceasefire Trump now owns any renewal of Zionist genocide. Trump is playing this close to the chest, but that’s the bottom line that he has imposed upon himself. Given that all commentators I’ve listened to believe that a major Middle East war is the last thing Trump wants, this presents an interesting dynamic: