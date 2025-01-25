I’ve been focusing lately on larger geopolitical and domestic political developments, but I saw this morning a lengthy thread on the release by Hamas of Israeli military prisoners—in this case four Israeli girl soldiers. I’ve pasted in the text of the unroll, but if you follow the link to the unroll you’ll find additional material—photos, tweets, videos. Here are some additional videos of the girl soldiers looking healthy and happy, carrying their paper bags with the Completion of Captivity certificates (or whatever they are):
Here’s an interesting video, showing that they put their period of captivity to good use, perfecting their Arabic:
Israeli female soldiers released today by Hamas speak in Arabic and say that they were well treated, given food water and clothes.
They also thanked Hamas for keeping them safe from Israel’s bombardment:
Here’s a video of the release/turnover ceremony:
Victims of Capitalism Memorial Foundation @karaokecomputer￼
Palestinians humiliate Israel with their humanity
And here’s Hamas’ statement:
Hamas:
"Despite the unprecedented brutal aggression that targeted every inch of Gaza in its barbarity, we preserved the enemy's prisoners, in commitment to our morals and customs, at a time when the criminal enemy tried to get rid of them, and pursued them by targeting and bombing.
A new batch of our heroic prisoners in the occupation prisons, who are serving life sentences and long sentences, see the light today within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal.
Today, we force the criminal occupier to open the doors of his cells to our heroic prisoners, and this is our pledge to them for freedom, and to our people to continue walking together on the path of independence and self-determination.
This is one of the immortal days of our Palestinian people, in which it embodies its path and choices, and confirms its rallying around its resistance, and its insistence on continuing on the path of pride and dignity, and achieving its legitimate goals of freedom and establishing its independent state with Al-Quds as its capital."
Now, here’s the thread unroll, minus additional materials. I think this is important for the insight it provides into the Zionist mentality. Normally I prefer not to get into the most unpleasant aspects of these types of events—the typical Zionist obsession with lurid sexual fantasies that they project onto “The Other.” However, in view of the genocide I decided that this was necessary to expose both the degraded sexual obsessions of Zionists as well as their willingness to foist hoaxes on the entire world.
Remember, too, that by coercing the ceasefire Trump now owns any renewal of Zionist genocide. Trump is playing this close to the chest, but that’s the bottom line that he has imposed upon himself. Given that all commentators I’ve listened to believe that a major Middle East war is the last thing Trump wants, this presents an interesting dynamic:
Today brings to a close one of the first and main pillars of the genocidal atrocity propaganda "mass rape" hoax. Naama Levy, an Israeli Zionist occupation soldier who patrolled the Gaza concentration camp, is set to be released. She became the main symbol of the "mass rape" hoax, the "bloody pants" being the supposed "evidence", before being exposed as a lie.
Not only was it exposed as a lie, it was shown that the Israelis and her family knew all along that the pants had been bloodied/soiled by her hands that were tied behind her back, on which she had been sitting before the widely circulated video of her move to the car.
They had the full video showing her inside the building all along, and intentionally didn't release it to manufacture a fake symbol for their "mass rape" hoax. They all started wearing bloodied pants, performing rape-hoax plays with it across the world, making posters and paintings and drawings using it.
Even before that full video was published, the lead reporter of the main investigation into the rape hoax for the Times of London, Catherine Philp, had gone to Israel and spoken to experts about the "bloodied pants" video, and they told her it did not show evidence of any sexual violence. And she herself concluded that there is zero evidence for any rape happening on October 7.
It was all fabricated, a deranged rape-fantasy from the minds of genocidal Zionist actual mass rapists, who have raped countless Palestinian babies, children, girls, boys, women and men.
And now today comes the final nail in the coffin of this hoax: If Naama Levy had been raped as all these deranged genocidal Zionist maniacs are still claiming right now, why did Hamas not kill her? Why didn't they just kill her and say she died in an Israeli bombing, like the very same genocidal Zionists claim they do constantly anyway? Why did they put her among the first to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire, rather than putting it off to the end?
Why would Hamas, who are "worse than Nazis" and will do anything they can do hide their evil barbaric crimes, release the very person the genocidal Zionists have made their main symbol for the rape hoax?
It's over.￼
it's actually astonishing to see just how shameless genocidal Zionists are. Bari Weiss, Aviva Klompas, Hen Mazzig, the entire Zionist rape-crew is out there still regurgitating this hoax, even though the final nail was just put in its coffin. Why would Hamas release the main symbol of your rape hoax when you say they are worse than Nazis and will do anything to hide their crimes?
They have no shame. These vile depraved genocidal actual mass rape-loving scum have zero shame.
￼This is also a lesson in just how depraved genocidal Zionists who are part of the Israeli death and rape-cult are. Naama Levy's own mother, in a piece just now republished by Bari Weiss, helped manufacture this rape hoax about her own Zionist soldier daughter, intentionally putting her life at risk.
She knew that she hadn't been raped. She had the full video showing what happened inside the building before that intentionally edited clip was circulated. Israeli doctors and experts had told her she hadn't been raped, like they did with the reporter Catherine Philp.
Yet still she decided to put the life of her own daughter at risk and made her the main symbol of the genocidal atrocity propaganda "mass rape" hoax while also regurgitating the deranged fantasies of proven hoaxers like Shari Mendes, and all for the sole purpose of laundering and justifying, and allowing the Israeli regime and the Western media and political class to launder and justify, the actual mass beheading, maiming, torture, killing and rape of Palestinian babies, children, girls, boys, women and men.
That is how fanatical her and the general Zionist blood and rape-lust is. She was perfectly happy for her own daughter to be put at risk just to see Palestinians actually mass raped and killed.
But Hamas and the resistance are actually humane and just, and did not do what these vile depraved genocidal Zionists project onto them, and will release her later today.
Never forget: Every Zionist accusation is a confession.￼
Another part of the hoax that all the genocidal Zionist propagandist scum are regurgitating now is that in the longer video debunking their "bloodied pants" hoax, a Hamas resistance fighter called them "sex slaves". Reuters and scholars debunked this:
Donald Trump has revealed what could be the fate of nearly 90,000 newly hired Internal Revenue Service (IRS) staff, suggesting he might 'move them to the border'.
"Remember, too, that by coercing the ceasefire Trump now owns any renewal of Zionist genocide."
So important. I imagine there has to come a day where the ICC ICJ UN Global South not only call for investigation, but hopefully and by the grace of God shall have one.
We cannot turn a blind eye to this type of behavior setting a global acceptable precendent of horror.
International Holocaust Rememberance Day is Mon, Jan 27, 2025
The United Nations General Assembly designated January 27—the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau—as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a time to remember the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and the millions of other victims of Nazi persecution.