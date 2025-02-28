Yeah, that’s a special relationship. You get to be the straight man. That’s Trump. He always plays the protagonist and everyone else gets the supporting roles. Starmer came to do the high profile meet with the POTUS and was assigned the role of straight man. Trump was merciless, but who would reasonably expect any better treatment for the Anglo-Zionists who used the Brit Deep State to try to destroy Trump ever since 2015 at least? And, no, this wasn’t Trump “joking.” Starmer was asking the US to be a “backstop” to the Euros in confronting the Russians. Right.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk “Do you mean a backstop… psychologically?” @Keir_Starmer is a broken man. Laughed at wherever he goes abroad. Like the guy at the bar who tells you how tough he is but goes to the bathroom whenever there is trouble. Britain looks weak and cowardly led by this hollow man. When asked if the US would aid British troops if they were attacked in Ukraine by Russia as part of a peacekeeping force, Donald Trump said: "I've always found that the British, they don't need much help. They can take care of themselves. ... You know what, it sounds evasive, but it's not. [Sly grin] You know, the British have been incredible soldiers, incredible military, and they can take care of themselves. " "But if they need help, I will always be with the British. OK? I’ll always be with them." But they don't need help. You look at their career [turns to Keith], 'You've done very well over the years, haven't you? [gestures at Keith with his thumb]' Keith: We have. We're very proud of our country, but we've always been there backing each other up. That is why this is the greatest alliance for the prosperity and security the world's ever seen. Whenever necessary we've always backed each other up. Trump: [turns to Keith and interjects] Could you take on Russia by yourselves? Keith: Well, ha ha! [Trump grins broadly and again gestures at him with his thumb] https://x.com/i/status/1895188199288512604 5:09 PM · Feb 27, 2025

Exactly. And don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.

Veep Vance got in on it, too. He doubled down on his criticisms of the Euro elite assault on basic human freedoms, while Keith feebly attempted to defend himself with a ‘me too’ sort of response. But there was also a not so veiled threat in Vance’s words.

JD Vance spars with British prime minister over free speech censorship during Oval Office meeting Vance doubled down on his remarks from earlier this month on censorship in Europe Things got awkward when Vice President JD Vance remarked on his previous comments on Britain's free speech environment, just feet away from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during an Oval Office meeting.

Awkward for whom? Not for Vance or Trump. They planned this out.

Vance doubled down on his comments at the Munich Security Conference earlier this month when he said he feared that free speech was "in retreat" in Europe. "To many of us on the other side of the Atlantic, it looks more and more like old entrenched interests hiding behind ugly Soviet-era words like misinformation and disinformation, who simply don’t like the idea that somebody with an alternative viewpoint might express a different opinion or, God forbid, vote a different way, or even worse, win an election," Vance said.

Could he be referring to events in Romania again? Vance’s references (below) to other countries internal affairs actually sounds rather like what Putin and Xi regularly say about the Anglo-Zionist interference.