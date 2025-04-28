I found a smart “bigger picture” commentary on this event. What it means. My take on this is that the USN will not want to continue being forced into these sorts of evasive maneuvers. Further, however, is the question of whether the Houthis utilized some new capability, one they haven’t previously displayed. That raises the question of: Why now? Has something happened that has led to this escalation?

￼￼ Earlier today, the U.S. Navy reported an F/A-18E Super Hornet and a tow tractor were lost overboard from the USS Harry S. Truman while operating in the Red Sea.

According to official reports, the aircraft was being moved in the hangar bay when control was lost, sending both into the sea. One minor injury was reported. An investigation is underway.

However new satellite imagery (photo below) may suggest a much bigger story.

The USS Harry S. Truman appears to have performed an emergency turn on April 27th to evade a large-scale Yemeni missile and drone attack. The maneuver was so severe it could have caused the loss of the Super Hornet.

If true, this indicates that:

• U.S. carrier group air defenses (including escort ships) failed to intercept the incoming attack.

• USN assets were vulnerable enough to force a last-resort emergency maneuver.

• Ansarullah have reached a new level of operational pressure against forces in the Red Sea.

As shown in the video below, emergency maneuvering of a nuclear aircraft carrier is extremely stressful on crew and equipment and only undertaken as a last resort.

It’s a major signal that the Red Sea is no longer safe waters for U.S. ships.