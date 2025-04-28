Meaning In History

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
4h

posted earlier but thought interesting re ' the math '

Truman Hard Rudder Right

" evasive maneuvers "

A Nimitz-class carrier can apply full rudder (typically 35 degrees) at speed to initiate an evasive turn - overall it is believed the carriers top speed up to 31.5 knots ( approx 36 mph )

. Hard Rudder right at 15 knots ( 1/2 speed ) may heel or tilt the deck up to 4 degrees - The flight deck is 257 feet wide, so a 4-degree tilt would raise one side and lower the other by approx 17 1/2 feet.

. So perhaps a bit of a shake for a plane in tow - not bolted/chained down.

Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
4h

The world has changed and the West has hardly noticed. They're going to learn the hard way that aircraft carriers are the cavalry of 2025.

