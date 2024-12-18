I’ll leave the pardons till the end. The big story, or so it seems for now, is this:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: The Russians have captured the perpetrator of the terrorist attack that killed the head of Russia's Nuclear Defense Forces The perpetrator of the terrorist attack, which resulted in the death of General Kirilov, was detained in the village of Chernoe, Balashika District, Moscow Region "I came to Moscow on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services": the interrogation of the killer Igor Kirilov, head of the RKHBZ troops, and his assistant Ilya Polikarpov. The citizen of Uzbekistan faces up to life imprisonment, the FSB announced. "Why did I do it, they offered me 100 thousand dollars and a European passport." On the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, the native of Uzbekistan installed a high-powered IED on an electric scooter, which he parked near the entrance to Kirilov's house. For observation, I rented a car for car sharing and installed a Wi-Fi video camera there - the recording was broadcast online in the city of Dnipro. When the officers left the entrance, the contractor remotely activated the IED.￼ 0:01 / 1:14￼ 2:31 AM · Dec 18, 2024

So, similar modus operandi to the Krokus bombing, in the use of Central Asians—purportedly ISIS related but really just CIA/MI6 proxies.

What this next item means is that Israel is seizing critical water sources for the region. As matters stand, Israel is able to basically just turn off the water to Jordan. That’s not actually new, but doubles down with the new moves. I presume the seizure of Mount Hermon—in conjunction with the Yarmouk basin—accomplishes something of the sort with regard to Damascus and all southern Syria, and probably parts of Lebanon. That’s what occupying the Litani River area is really about, too. Water is life, and in short supply in the Middle East. Is Israel willing to use it as a weapon against civilian populations? The question answers itself.

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼￼The massive Israeli invasion of Syria continues The Israeli army has launched an invasion into the Yarmouk Basin area in southern Syria’s Daraa countryside. Tanks, bulldozers and a large military convoy are currently advancing into the region.

Reports that Turkey is massing forces on the “Syrian” border. Will the new normal look very much like the millenia old old order?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Ottoman Syria. It is actually a reasonably likely outcome. If things move in this direction, the Middle East’s two largest poles will once again be Ottoman and Persian. Just how it was for most of history.

Turkey has been protesting the Israeli invasion of Syria. Interestingly, Turkey currently has massive geopolitical leverage over the US. Anyone expecting peace to bloom in the region better rethink that.

Political turmoil is roiling Europe—Germany, France, UK, points beyond—but also Canada. Trump is stirring that pot. Will he also come back to the idea of buying Greenland? Wouldn’t surprise me.

Megatron @Megatron_ron JUST IN: Donald Trump once again stated that Canada is a financially bankrupt country and insists that it become the 51st state of the USA: "No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They will save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it's a great idea!"

Does the British Crown—a wholly own subsidiary—get a say in this? Maybe not. Why would America want to allow a hostile authoritarian foreign power all along our northern border? War of 1812? Civil War? No wonder the Anglo-Zionists are worried about Trump!

Trump on China and Xi: “China and the United States can together solve all the problems in the world, if you think about it. So it’s very important. He was a friend of mine… We spent hours and hours talking. And he’s an amazing guy.”

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ New World Order about to drop after five years of chaos?

Again, I’m not as sanguine as all that.

OK, pardons.

Pilkington has an interesting theory, and it makes some sense when you look at some of these outrageous grants. Here in IL, a woman who—over a period of 20 years or so—embezzled $53 million from the city of Dixon (pop. 15K) to finance her horse farm, got released. People are up in arms, understandably. Check this one out—and you can read more here:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk She was withholding chemo drugs and then charging the government for profit. Is Hunter Biden touring the low security prisons just selling pardons or what?

That’s it for now—busy day.