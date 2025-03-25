We have two items here. First, Trump has ordered the immediate declassification of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane files. This is hugely important, given that the Russia Hoax is arguably the biggest political scandal since the JFK assassination—and for related reasons.

It’s not totally clear just how much is included in the EO—I haven’t seen the text. Recall that Crossfire Hurricane was a sort of umbrella file with multiple related cases with names like Crossfire Razor, etc. There were at least four such cases, but probably more, with related taskings to informants, who would all have their own case files. This tweet looks more official and appears to cast a wider net than just actual Crossfire Hurricane files.

President Trump signs a Presidential Memorandum requiring the immediate declassification of all FBI files relating to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation pic.twitter.com/5BdF6PBNna — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 25, 2025

This excerpt from the linked article gives an idea of what could be released, but there’s likely much more. For example, we might learn more about cooperation with foreign intel agencies and what’s-his-name who disappeared and has never surfaced again. The guy that Barr and Durham were gonna interview in Rome or somewhere but never did. Joseph Mifsud.

President Trump declassified a binder on January 19th, 2021. The now infamous binder contains hundreds of pages about the Crossfire Hurricane scandal. It contains damaging information about the corrupt actors involved in our government. In an explosive development in August 2022 following the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, sources close to the high-profile investigation revealed that the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago was explicitly aimed at recovering a “missing top-secret binder.” This document is rumored to contain damning evidence of former President Barack Obama’s CIA and FBI involvement in initiating the Russia collusion narrative against President Trump. The binder allegedly has intercepted transcripts made by the FBI on various Trump staff. It has the tasking orders and debriefings of Christopher Steele and Stefan Halper, the FBI’s main human sources in the Crossfire Hurricane scandal. There is a copy of the final FISA warrant approved by an intelligence court. It also contains details about Fiona Hill, who introduced Steele to the FBI, and much more.

The second EO has to do with electoral security and integrity, also of extreme importance. Here is what we know so far, but there could be more, there could be more EOs relating to this in preparation:

Rapid Response 47 @RapidResponse47￼ ￼ POTUS signs an executive order on election integrity that includes the following provisions: - Requires documentary, government-issued proof of U.S. citizenship on its voter registration forms. - Conditions federal election-related funds on states complying with the integrity measures set forth by Federal law. - Directs the updating of the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines 2.0 and security standards for voting equipment -- which includes requiring a voter-verifiable paper ballot record and not using ballots in which the counted vote is contained within a barcode or QR code. - Directs the Attorney General to enter into information-sharing agreements with state election officials to identify cases of election fraud or other election law violations. - Takes appropriate action against states that count ballots received after Election Day in Federal elections. - Revokes Biden Executive Order 14019, which turned Federal agencies into Democratic voter turnout centers. 2:00 PM · Mar 25, 2025

I don’t see anything there about requiring updating of voter rolls, and other matters of that sort. That could be coming, too. AG Bondi will be very busy on all the above and probably more election related matters.