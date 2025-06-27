Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TomA's avatar
TomA
12m

Iran cannot afford to dance with Israel by pulling its punches and hoping for sanity to arise. If, or when, Netanyahu strikes again, Iran should respond by fully shutting down Israel's national energy supply facilities. Target the distillation units in both of Israel's main refineries and the turbine rooms of all its major power generation stations. These are unrecoverable loses in the near and medium term, and will trigger a major civilian revolt against the current Israeli government. Israel's economy would immediately grind to a halt and a mass exodus will follow. The models show that this solution produces the least harm to all and fundamentally changes the paradigm in the Middle East. Whatever rump state is allowed to form in Ukraine may become the new homeland for the nearly 2 million Russian Jews currently living in Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
adjunctprofessoremerita's avatar
adjunctprofessoremerita
8m

Am I the only one who would like to see a site or dashboard with realtime Iraeli emigration stats?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture