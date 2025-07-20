My guess is that, if anyone knows, Bannon does. Tucker knows, too. Anyway, here’s more Uniparty games going on in DC, more gaslighting:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 16h￼ Max is pointing to something that often gets passed over: Between 2012 and 2014, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was groomed inside the Sunshine Bronx Business Incubator, a city-funded coworking space run by Israeli-American venture-capital duo Joe Raby and Cheni Yerushalmi. Raby personally screened entrants and admitted her fledgling “Brook Avenue Press,” a company that never released a book yet gave her a glossy “founder” tag while pulling public resources. At the same address she served as “Lead Educational Strategist” for Yerushalmi’s Gage Strategies, designing courses on branding, networking, and confidence for upwardly mobile grads, skills that would later script her own political persona. Press photos show her lobbying Capitol Hill alongside Yerushalmi for startup tax breaks, and as late as 2017 C-SPAN still introduced her with those incubator résumés, even after the facility had shut down and Brook Avenue Press had been dissolved for inactivity and back-taxes. Meanwhile, Raby decamped to Tel Aviv to manage Maverick Ventures, SaferVPN, and StoreSmarts, ventures steeped in Israeli tech and data analytics. In other words, AOC’s ascent was forged in an Israeli-linked VC pipeline that honed her messaging and access, not in grassroots bartending lore. Given that origin, her current defense of Iron Dome funding and the steady flow of U.S. munitions is less a betrayal than the logical payoff of a brand incubated by donor-class strategist. Quote ￼Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal 18h AOC’s career was launched by two Israeli venture capitalists, Joe Raby and Cheni Yerushalmi of Gage Strategies. The origin story is left out of her bio, but suggests an Obama-esque trajectory toward national power. As with Obama, the signs of sellout were always there.

He must mean the fact that Obama was a political creature of the Pritzker family.

At the Israeli-run Gage Strategies, AOC learned to “teach college students and recent graduates how to burnish their professional image and marketability”. She then applied those lessons to her own career as a brand-obsessed Democratic Party politician. Quote￼ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC 20h Marjorie Taylor Greene’s amendment does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of US munitions being used in Gaza. Of course I voted against it. What it does do is cut off defensive Iron Dome capacities while allowing the actual bombs killing Palestinians to continue. I have long stated that I do not believe that adding to the death count of innocent victims to this war is constructive to its end. That is a simple and clear difference of opinion that has long been established. I remain focused on cutting the flow of US munitions that are being used to perpetuate the genocide in Gaza.￼ Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere 19h￼ Liberals are the scaffolding that holds the system up when revolution shakes the foundation. They absorb righteous outrage, drape it in moral vocabulary, then redirect it into procedural dead ends. They’ll “feel your pain,” write the op-ed, maybe even cry on the House floor, but Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 19h Iron Dome is a force-multiplier that lets the IDF pulverize Gaza with zero fear of payback. By rushing to protect that firewall while leaving the JDAM pipeline humming, AOC is functionally lobbying to keep Israel’s kill-ratio asymmetric. MTG’s amendment, however clownish its author,

would have yanked $500 million from the missile-defense line-item and cracked Israel’s aura of impunity. That’s why the bipartisan Israel caucus torpedoed it 422-6. AOC’s argument that stripping Iron Dome would “add to the death count of innocent victims” inverts reality. Every intercepted rocket is a data-point proving Gazans have no reciprocal deterrent. Iron Dome guarantees Israeli civilians near-total safety while the IDF levels residential blocks, refugee camps, and hospitals. Defending Iron Dome while claiming to oppose genocide is like defending the bulletproof vest of the shooter while ignoring the bloodied bodies on the ground. If she cared about Palestinian life, her demands would be unambiguous. Total embargo on U.S. arms, spare parts, and precision-guided kits. Suspension of FMF and cooperative R&D funds until the siege lifts. Sanctions on Israeli commanders and war-cabinet officials. Recognition of Gaza’s genocide dossier at the ICC with full U.S. evidentiary support. Instead, she frames MTG’s cut as reckless and doubles down on keeping the interceptor feed alive, an indispensable node in Israel’s murder stack. It’s controlled opposition dressed up in progressive diction. Strip the euphemisms, backing Iron Dome while Gaza is caged and starved is backing the apparatus of genocide. AOC has chosen the shield of the occupier over the lives of the occupied. Call it what it is, asset behavior. Quote Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC 20h Marjorie Taylor Greene’s amendment does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of US munitions being used in Gaza. Of course I voted against it. What it does do is cut off defensive Iron Dome capacities while allowing the actual bombs killing Palestinians to continue. I have long stated that I do not believe that adding to the death count of innocent victims to this war is constructive to its end. That is a simple and clear difference of opinion that has long been established. I remain focused on cutting the flow of US munitions that are being used to perpetuate the genocide in Gaza.

