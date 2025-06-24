The current news is of a supposed ceasefire in the savage Anglo-Zionist sneak onslaught against Iran. So this seems an appropriate time to warn that there is NEVER a ceasefire in the Anglo-Zionist war on the world. There may be seeming pauses, but there is never a real truce.

Don’t believe me? I highly recommend Ron Unz’s latest:

As is typical of Unz’s pieces, this overview of Israel’s assassination campaign against the rest of the world is too long to easily summarize. Perhaps one way to convey what the article is about is Unz’s recounting of Menachem Begin’s boast—in a television interview—that he had been the founding father of worldwide terrorism. And Begin was there at the founding—you might say that assassination is in Israel’s DNA.

Unz’s ruminations on this topic—which so many seem unaware of, despite recent Israeli terror attacks, such as the pager attacks—was, naturally enough, spurred by the savage Jewish Nationalist assault on Iran. Here’s how the article begins:

Ten days ago a sudden surprise Israeli attack inflicted a terrible, decapitating blow upon the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran, successfully assassinating the country’s top military commanders, its chief nuclear weapons negotiator, and nearly all of its most prominent nuclear scientists. Many of these victims were killed in their own homes together with their family members by explosive drones or missile strikes that sometimes destroyed entire apartment buildings, causing many collateral civilian deaths. No such sudden massive wave of public assassinations against the top leadership of a major nation had ever previously happened, and the resulting war with its salvos of retaliatory Iranian missiles against Israel has now also brought America into the conflict. Among other things, these events conclusively demonstrated the near-total control that Israel and its political partisans have achieved over the entire Western global media. Iran was in the midst of ongoing negotiations with the Trump Administration over its nuclear program, so Israel’s sudden strike was obviously an unprovoked attack, totally violating all international laws. Similarly, the assassination of so many of Iran’s military leaders and civilian scientists also broke every existing rule of international warfare. If any other country in the world had committed even a small fraction of these crimes, it would have been universally condemned in the strongest possible terms by every international body and subjected to the harshest international sanctions, quite possibility including coordinated military action to remove its regime and bring its political leadership to trial. But since Israel’s fervent supporters completely dominate the global media, they can easily transform black into white and up into down. Thus, the bizarre result of this illegal, unprovoked Israeli attack upon Iran was a wave of public statements strongly sympathetic to Israel made by European and American political leaders from President Donald Trump on down, thereby demonstrating that all these powerful, once independent nations had merely become subservient vassals to the Jewish State. … Another important conclusion to be drawn from these recent developments is that the Jewish State has certainly now established itself as history’s most prolific and skillful practitioner of assassinations as a technique of statecraft, …

Recall Trump accepting a “golden pager” from Netanyahu. Think about that—since our MSM chooses not to think about such things, even when the subject involves Trump. The leader of the supposedly most powerful nation on earth accepting as a gift the symbol of a terrorist attack. Only in America, and only because Israel was the perp. Arguably, Trump didn’t dare turn down the gift. Which does make one wonder.

Unz goes on to discuss the whole topic of political assassinations as statecraft, including a discussion of Ronen Bergman’s NYT bestseller:

Unz covers a vast swath of history, but we’ll pick his story up again as he returns to the present. What I found particularly fascinating was Unz’s explanation of Pakistan’s outspoken support for Iran. Within the past few days I touched on this matter, but I was unaware of the full import of this—which Unz explains in great detail:

With Iran still recovering from the devastating surprise attack inflicted by Israel and now facing what might become an even greater American bombing offensive, many observers have been surprised that neither Russia nor China have publicly offered any military assistance to that beleaguered country. The blogger Simplicius highlighted the likely reasons behind this reluctance, and I found these quite surprising. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, earlier this year his country had wanted to conclude a defensive military partnership with Iran much like the agreements with North Korea or Belarus, but Iran’s government had rejected that proposal, instead preferring to remain self-reliant and fully independent of Moscow’s influence. … Similarly, Chinese columnist Bin Hua noted that Iran had recently tilted towards India and away from China. These apparent shifts in Iranian foreign policy may have now proven disastrous for the country and seem likely to have been propelled by a crucial change at the top of Iran’s government. Following his 2021 election, hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had enjoyed close relations with Russia and China, but in May 2024 he had died in a highly-suspicious helicopter crash along with his foreign minister, and given subsequent events, it now seems quite likely that Mossad had been responsible. Raisi’s successor Masoud Pezeshkian was a far more moderate political figure eager to restore good relations with America and the rest of the West and he deliberately avoided drawing closer to Russia or China lest such steps alienate Western leaders. Thus, it seems quite possible that a Mossad assassination had successfully diverted Iranian foreign policy in a direction that ultimately had dire strategic consequences for the country. … Although both Russia and China have been reluctant to publicly offer military support to Iran during its current conflict with Israel, many have been surprised that Pakistan has done exactly that. This support came despite the simmering hostility between those neighboring countries, hostility that had erupted last year into border exchanges of missiles and drones. Moreover, the two countries represent the rival Sunni and Shia branches of Islam, frequently at odds. The obvious reason for Pakistan’s surprising stance is that leading Israelis have argued that after destroying Iran, their next project might be the similar elimination of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program. … It might seem outlandish for the Pakistanis to be concerned about such Israeli threats. Pakistan is a huge country of 250 million possessing a powerful military, and it is located some 2,000 miles distant from the borders of the small Jewish State. But the Pakistanis are well aware that in the late 1980s the Israelis had probably assassinated Pakistan’s entire government in hopes of derailing its nuclear weapons development program, an attack that also accidently claimed the lives of the U.S. ambassador and an accompanying American general. I suspect that this important historical event is completely unknown to even one educated American in one hundred, but the details—and the frantic ensuing cover-up by the American government and media—are well worth reviewing at length. The facts clearly demonstrate that as far back as the 1980s, the Israel Lobby had already amassed awesome power within the American government. I discussed this story in that same long January 2020 article.

I won’t spoil things—follow the link and read it all.

However, I can’t end this without providing a sample of Unz’s account of the Jewish Nationalist role in the war on Russia. I freely admit that I find it frustrating when commenters assert that Jewish Nationalists play only a minor role—if at all—in the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia. Unz:

There is an even more remarkable example of Israeli arrogance and extreme recklessness. Enraged by what he regarded as insufficient Russian support after the Hamas attack, a top political figure named Amir Weitmann went on RT in late 2023 to declare that after Israel destroyed Hamas, it would then target Russia for severe retribution, an astonishing threat to make against the country possessing the world’s largest nuclear arsenal. https://crooksandliars.com/cltv/2023/10/amir-weitmann-blasts-russia-kremlintv At the time that Weitmann issued that outrageous threat against Russia, it struck me as a perfect example of Israeli arrogance and irrationality rather than anything to be taken seriously. But I may have been mistaken in that appraisal. At the beginning of this month, the world was shocked at the sudden attack by explosive drones against Russia’s strategic bomber fleet, one of the legs of its vital nuclear deterrent triad. The Ukrainians took credit for the operation, in which containers were delivered by trucks to the Russian interior, then automatically released swarms of advanced drones, simultaneously targeting five different Russian airfields, all located deep within the huge country. The initial claims were that a large fraction of Russia’s entire nuclear bomber fleet had been destroyed on the ground, and although that seems to have been greatly exaggerated, Russia was certainly dealt a severe, humiliating blow. This was the first time in history that the nuclear arsenal of a major power had been directly attacked in such a manner, and this extremely destabilizing development might easily have brought the world to the brink of nuclear war. According to official Russian doctrine, any conventional attack mounted against Russian nuclear forces would fully warrant a nuclear response. Furthermore, just a week earlier the Russians had reported that when President Vladimir Putin traveled to Kursk on an inspection tour, his helicopter had been attacked by a swarm of drones in an apparent assassination attempt. So within less than two weeks, advanced drones were used in an assassination attempt against Russia’s president and also in an attack aimed at destroying much of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces. It seems very unlikely that the Ukrainians alone could have managed such sophisticated operations, and indeed the Russians have claimed they have hard evidence that British forces assisted in the attack. But I consider it equally unlikely that Britain by itself would undertaken such an extremely reckless operation, and there is another obvious factor to consider. The methods employed in the attack against Russia’s strategic nuclear forces—advanced drones automatically launched from a nearby location—seemed remarkably similar to what the Israelis used less than two weeks later in their highly successful initial strike against Iran, and no previous operation along these lines had ever been attempted by any country. The close match in both methods and timing of the two attacks hardly seems likely to have been purely coincidental, strongly suggesting that the Israelis had been heavily involved in the attack against Russia. Indeed, according to Dr. Gilbert Doctorow, Russian media is currently filled with talk of such a likely Israeli role. But consider another question of timing. According to the Ukrainians, what they called “Operation Spiderweb” had required more than eighteen months of planning. That indicates that the project probably began shortly after Weitmann’s RT interview, in which he had vowed severe Israeli retribution against Russia. So the combination of all these factors certainly points to a major Israeli role in the attack against Russia’s president and its strategic nuclear arsenal.

Do yourself a favor and read it all.