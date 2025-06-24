Meaning In History

Joe
2h

US and ISRAEL Conclusion Part I

. US Started a War they could not "Win"

Stated Goals of Regime Change and No Enrichment - impossible

Realized Israel was taking a beating

US then Stopped a War they could not "Win"

--------------------------------------------

US and ISRAEL Conclusion Part II

ASK GROK-Is That A Fair Statement

"As of 10:34 PM EDT on June 23, 2025, the statement captures the essence of the situation: a U.S.-backed conflict with unattainable goals, significant costs to Israel, and a ceasefire to end an unwinnable war."

..

Lubica's avatar
Lubica
3h

Thank you for the summary of Unz’s article. Today — depending where one lives, obviously — I found really disconcerting Trump’s announcement of the *ceasefire* between Israel and Iran. Whatever this performance politics of the end of the 12 day war amounts to, one thing is conspicuous — Palestinians and genocide is simply erased from Trump’s performance.

