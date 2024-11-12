It’s sure starting to look that way:

It’s a grotesque betrayal of America by Trump, but I suppose we shoulda seen this coming when billionaire Howard Lutnick was put in charge of the transition.

A short while ago I was listening to Doug Macgregor with Judge Nap. Mac was expressing his disappointment at the announcement of Kristi Noem to head Department of Homeland Security. He had been hoping that Trump would abolish DHS as not needed. Of course that makes sense—DHS is a guided missile directed at our freedoms. But beyond that—which is a feature and not a bug, as far as our rulers are concerned—DHS employs 240K people and has a budget of over $51 billion. After outsourcing its real economy to enrich the rentier class that funds politicians, the US doesn’t have an economy that can provide good jobs for that many people at a crack. Nor would any government want to take a GDP hit by reducing government spending—joke’s on us!

Mac and the Judge noted that Trump had spoken about RFKJr heading HHS, but Lutnick nixed that. And Homan as “Border Czar”? Czars have no authority and no budget.

Mac went on to say that the Israel First crowd that rules America doesn’t care about what happens at the borders and doesn’t care about what happens inside America. They only care about using the American military to support Israel. So, perhaps Trump will be allowed to reform a few things in American life to keep We the People gaslit.