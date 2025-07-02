There are a number of news items of interest today. I say “news items,” although they’re perhaps more confirmatory rather than actually new. Let’s start with confirmation that Anglo-Zionist intel was deeply embedded in IAEA and was feeding information to Israel. The significance of this is not simply that Israel was learning the same things the Anglo-Zionists were learning about the state of the Iranian nuclear program—meaning, that Israel knew, as did Anglo-Zionist intel outfits like the CIA, that Iran was not working on nuclear explosive devices. The CIA actually told us the truth, while Israel—duh!—chose to lie and lies to this day. But the further significance is that Israel received the names of Iranian scientists and used that information to assassinate those scientists while Iran was conforming to the JCPOA regime of inspections. Of course, Anglo-Zionist intel knew about that assassination nation program, and presumably shared that knowledge with every POTUS up to the present. Trump himself has extended that to include assassinating Iranian negotiators. Here’s the update:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 13h ￼This piece confirms what Tehran has long alleged: the IAEA, far from being a neutral watchdog, was infiltrated and manipulated by MI6 to legitimize Western economic warfare and sabotage campaigns against Iran. Nicholas Langman, a veteran British spy, not only embedded himself in IAEA-affiliated operations but openly claims credit for coordinating the sanctions blitz that crippled Iran between 2010 and 2012, right as Israeli assassinations of Iranian scientists intensified. Langman’s CV was pulled from Torchlight leaks, a British intelligence cutout. In it, he boasts of using the IAEA and OPCW to block WMD proliferation “through innovative technical means and sanctions,” and of leading multi-agency teams to isolate Iran via U.S., EU, and Middle Eastern “partnerships”, a veiled reference to Mossad. It was this same apparatus that supplied Israel with the intelligence used to kill top scientists like Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, whose name was publicly flashed in a Netanyahu slideshow before Mossad executed him using a remote-controlled machine gun. https://thegrayzone.com/2025/07/01/spying-iran-mi6-infiltrated-iaea/

Yesterday we emphasized Trump’s continuing support for the forever war of the Anglo-Zionist Empire against Eurasian integration. The purpose of this forever war is to prevent any part of the world from shielding itself from Anglo-Zionist domination. The economic means of warfare based on the hegemony of King Dollar are no longer working, which means the US and NATO have increasingly become open co-belligerents in kinetic wars and/or military intimidation campaigns. In the process, the Anglo-Zionists are discovering that they are not so prepared for war as they assumed they would be. The news out today is that the US is cutting off Ukraine. There can be little doubt that this is due to the heavy expenditure of resources on Israel—the point being the usual one about biting off more than one can chew.

This new development appears to flow logically from those dynamics. Listening to Mercouris and Danny Davis discuss this—which they say has caught everyone “flat footed”:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 4h The U.S. has halted key weapons shipments to Ukraine — including Patriots, F-16 munitions, and precision shells. Politico: Pentagon paused deliveries over collapsing U.S. stockpiles — pushed by Elbridge Colby after alarming internal review.

NYT: Part of Biden-approved aid now frozen by Trump team.

WaPo: Kiev blindsided — “We’re still clarifying with the Americans,” said a top official. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S. chargé d'affaires to protest. White House: “This decision was made to put America’s interests first.” Translation: "You’re not Israel."

Note that we’re in July—a full 6 months into Trump 2.0—and the massive Biden approved deliveries were still continuing, despite Trump’s gaslighting about seeking “peace”. That was never true. The US remains to this day a co-belligerent.

Note, too, that while the recent first stage of Trump’s war on Iran revealed that Israel—despite claiming to be a safe haven for Jews and able to defend itself—is utterly dependent on the US for its survival. Despite that dependence, Israel continues to issue threats, safe in the knowledge of Jewish Nationalist influence over the US government:

￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 20h "Yemen will be treated like Tehran. After striking the head of the snake in Tehran, we will also strike the Houthis in Yemen. Whoever raises a hand against Israel, that hand will be cut off." — Israel Katz, Israeli Defense Minister.

Right. As if these threats can be carried out without the US—no mention of Uncle Shmuel, but everyone knows. Problem is, recent Trumpian exploits in the Middle East are not reassuring. We’re also learning that Iran’s preparations to close the Strait of Hormuz scared the bejabbers out of the Anglo-Zionists.

Trump continues to add to America’s moral degradation. Far from being the “peace president” he’s openly become the “terror president”:

George Galloway @georgegalloway￼ Tough organisations. Isis and Al Qaeda. Say, weren't those the guys who killed thousands of Americans? That's still the official version, right? Quote Megatron@Megatron_ron 21h JUST IN: Trump says 'The man that is leading Syria was the head of some tough organisations. He is pretty tough. He is a good guy.' The organisations are ISIS and Al-Qaeda. 1:33 PM · Jul 1, 2025

Trump finds terrorists are useful—against the most Christian nation in the Middle East. Trump’s open collaboration with assassinations and terrorist groups is very troubling behavior for a POTUS.

In the past we’ve focused quite a few times on the geopolitical importance of Azerbaijan and its strategic location athwart the North South International Corridor. Please refer to this substack from September, 2022, for background: Great Game 2.0. The entire South Caucasus region is a key part of the Southern Front in the Anglo-Zionis war on Russia. Note the references to the high level of activity of Anglo-Zionist and Mossad activity in Azerbaijan—which provides 40% of Israel’s oil.

During the recent first phase of the USrael - Iran war it turns out that most of the attack drones directed at Tehran and other parts of the northern Iran were launched from Azerbaijan. Israeli jets also used Azerbaijani air space to launch stand off missiles into Iran—although we can be sure that that didn’t happen without the cooperation of Turkey’s Erdogan.

In the last several days the tensions between Russia - Iran and Azerbaijan have become sky high. There are rumors that Russia and Iran may be focusing on the role that MI6 - Mossad supported sabotage missions may have been based out of Azerbaijan. Recall that the same tactic of disguised drone launcher trucks were used in both Iran and—shortly before the Israeli sneak attack on Iran—also in the attack on Russia’s nuclear triad forces. If Azerbaijan provided the transit point for those trucks to enter Russia and/or Iran, this will be difficult for Russia to ignore. But that will likely also bring NATO’s Turkey—led by the ultimate geopolitical backstabber—into conflict with Russia and Iran. And that would logically draw the US in.

One wonders whether these developments in the South Caucasus may be connected to the cutoff in aid to Ukraine. Could it be that a decision has been made to face the inevitability of defeat in Ukraine, but to shift to the South Caucasus and Central Asia? Trump appears to be fronting for the worst laid plans of the Anglo-Zionist Deep State.