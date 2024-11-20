This is all self explanatory. Note the names of the people Rogers is associated with—these are all Deep State operatives.

See this article by @MaxBlumenthal and myself that exposes the role of "Hamilton 68" in promoting US escalation against Moscow, years prior to the ongoing Russo-Ukranian proxy war.

https://thegrayzone.com/2018/10/23/facebook-censorship-of-alternative-media-just-the-beginning-says-top-neocon-insider/

Nov 19

Trump FBI head aspirant, former congressman Mike Rogers, was co-founder of deep state “never Trump” group.

The Alliance for Securing Democracy (ASD), founded in 2017, became a central player in efforts to tie President Donald Trump and his supporters to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Among its co-founders were Mike Rogers, former Republican congressman and chair of the House Intelligence Committee; Michael McFaul, Obama’s former ambassador to Russia; Michael Chertoff, former Secretary of Homeland Security under George W. Bush; and Michael Hayden, former CIA and NSA director. These figures, with deep ties to the intelligence community and bipartisan opposition to Trump, were instrumental in advancing ASD’s agenda and its controversial Hamilton 68 project.

Hamilton 68, presented as a tool to track Russian disinformation on social media, targeted over 600 Twitter accounts. However, many of these accounts were not linked to Russia but were instead ordinary Americans, journalists, and Trump supporters expressing dissenting political views. Despite this, Hamilton 68’s data was widely cited to support claims of ongoing widespread Russian interference and to insinuate that various policies, events or movements were backed by secret Russian operations. The project reinforced a narrative that Trump’s presidency was compromised, even as Hamilton 68’s methodology and conclusions were later exposed as deeply flawed and misleading.

ASD was funded by entities like the German Marshall Fund and the National Endowment for Democracy, both of which are closely tied to the intelligence community and have long promoted foreign policy agendas at odds with Trump’s claimed policy of reducing U.S. intervention abroad.

Hamilton 68 was eventually discredited when it was revealed that its methodology falsely labeled Americans as participants in Russian influence campaigns. The platform’s true purpose appeared to be casting suspicion on Trump’s supporters and reinforcing claims that his presidency was illegitimate and that only a well funded deep state could save the nation. Despite its collapse, many media corporations made only discrete corrections (if at all) to the false stories they had based on Hamilton 68 data.￼

8:00 AM · Nov 20, 2024