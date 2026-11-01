Meaning In History

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Stephen Mcintyre's avatar
Stephen Mcintyre
2h

I think eastern Europe has been watching western Europe, and the unfolding catastrophe that is continuing to happen there.

Let’s take Germany, which at one point I had the strongest economy in Europe and was the leader in manufacturing and so many other things. Where is all that now ,going down the drain.

The German automotive sector is in total crisis. A lot of this stems from the cut off of cheap Russian energy via the Nordstrom pipeline which the United States blew up. As a consequence cost in Germany for manufacturing and basic heating have gone through the roof. They are trying to reverse their green energy program because they don’t have enough generating power to take care of their population.

On top of that, they have the same problem the rest of Europe has, open borders that have wrecked the country. Europe has been its own agent for its demise. You have to wonder how all of these elites now feel. Their way of life is crumbling around them. Their culture is eroding rapidly and all the perks and privileges that they have are going up and smoke.

So if you were eastern Europe, and you’re watching all of this play out, are you not rethinking your position within the European Union?

If I were them, I would and I would get out for their own block or make a total alliance with Russia because that’s where their future is.

The Polish people are getting ready to find out the hard way that those they trusted, namely, the European Union and NATO are not worth the trouble it is causing for them.

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Le Petit Mondinet's avatar
Le Petit Mondinet
3h

Desperate stuff... They don't like it up 'em. Just another nail in the coffin for the EU cabal/PANTO/neocons/Jewish Nationalists and Rheinmetall's chief advertising agent Ursula von der Pfizerliar , the worst German defence secretary ever... 'President of the Commission'.. chortle, that's about right. Let them eat 'a push on arms manufacturing in redundant car factories and a major disruption in global supply lines due to hubris, malfeasance and crime' says the Dame... F@~-ing ludicrous. Are there any adults in the West?

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