We’re learning—and this comes as absolutely no surprise—that this was a full blown coup attempt. The Tusk plant at the Constitutional Court is trying to say that this was just a dispute over budget matters at the Court—so they had to bring in the riot police? The head of the police is trying to say the police were put on high alert days ahead because of Russian bots. Uhhhh … right. So they pivoted quickly to trying to bar the president of the republic from landing and then from entering the court building? Where’s the Western coverage?

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 13h￼ Was the Brussels-Tusk coup in Poland to make Poland fight Russia to the last Pole now that EU has run out of Ukrainians to send to the front? What was the EU-Tusk agenda here? Hermann Tertsch @hermanntertsch￼ Translated from Spanish￼ For those who haven’t grasped the gravity of the events that have taken place in Poland since yesterday, or who haven’t even heard about them because the media has covered them up and they’ve only been able to follow them through social networks, the Tusk government ordered yesterday to deny landing permission to the plane of the head of state, President Karol Nawrocki. The military pilots of the presidential plane disobeyed the control tower and landed without permission. In Brussels, everyone is keeping silent until they come out defending Tusk, who after all is a puppet of von der Leyen who would never have carried out this attempted coup d’état without the permission of his boss.

So this was obviously an attempt to displace the president and not just take over the Court. Interesting that the military pilots disobeyed the control tower. That seems like a risky move. Did they consult with superiors?

Entertaining video alert:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 2h￼ ￼ON TODAY’S SHOW￼ Tusk’s Constitutional Coup, A CIA Field Trip to Warsaw & Europe on Fire | Chay Bowes & Sarah Poland’s constitutional crisis is deepening and the timing is hard to ignore. Donald Tusk’s government is moving against the courts, Sikorski is seeing Russians everywhere, and just weeks before it all kicked off, former CIA officer Elissa Slotkin visited Warsaw to talk about “leaving authoritarianism.” Add to that Tusk’s earlier photo op reading a book by his foreign minister’s wife Anne Applebaum, NED board member and architect of the regime change playbook. Tonight Chay Bowes joins Sarah to break it all down, plus Europe’s protest wave, the Israeli elections and the other Israeli elections (otherwise known as the US midterms)

The head of the police is in hot water with the rank and file and their union:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ Polish police union breaks ranks: “No officer wants to become part of political games” The “Policyjna Solidarność” police union has sent an open letter to Police Commander-in-Chief Gen. Marek Boroń, demanding he publicly explain the police’s role at the Constitutional Court. Key points: ￼Officers sent to Warsaw are mostly young recruits fresh out of basic training, with no experience of situations like this.

￼Officers from across the country have raised legal doubts about the operation, including possible interference with a constitutional body of the state. The union cites the Criminal Code articles on coups, attacks on constitutional bodies and abuse of power.

￼It points to MPs being refused entry and the President of Poland being “forced to squeeze through a police cordon,” left without proper protection .

￼It says the leaked police readiness order “clearly indicates” the situation may have been planned in advance with police leadership. And the line that will worry Tusk most: “Since early morning, we have been receiving inquiries from families of police officers worried about the health and lives of their husbands, wives, sons and daughters, officers who know they have been left alone with accusations of committing crimes while carrying out their superiors’ orders.” The union warns that morale has collapsed and that this could lead to protests like those of 2018 and 2021, when thousands of Polish police officers called in sick. DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ Poland’s police chief responds to his own officers: “Everything was legal” After the “Policyjna Solidarność” union warned of collapsing morale and legal doubts over the operation at the Constitutional Court, Police Commander-in-Chief Gen. Marek Boroń has sent a letter to all officers. He opens it by quoting the police oath, “to faithfully serve the Nation,” the same oath opposition MPs had been reminding officers of all weekend. His main points: ￼The police presence at the court on Friday and Saturday was “necessary” to protect people inside and the crowds outside.

￼All police actions were “fully in line with the law.” “Our role is not to assess the functioning of the Tribunal.”

￼”I have never allowed, and will not allow, any of you to be exposed to unlawful liability” for doing their job. On the leaked order putting riot units on full readiness from November 2 to 8, he says it had “nothing to do” with the court. Its real purpose: preparing for “attempts at destabilization in our country carried out by services from the East.” The fact that it was sent the day before the court takeover, he says, “gives no one the right to create a false narrative.” He also says he is “outraged” that this “narrative” is being spread by some of his own officers, and warns that “breaking the unity of the formation” doesn’t help Poland’s security. So: the government blames Russian bots, Sikorski blames Russian propaganda, and now the police chief blames “services from the East.”

Reminder on who Anne Applebaum is: