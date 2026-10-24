First we had the Mother Of All Bombs. Then we had the Mother Of All Bubbles—and, actually, that MOAB is still with us. Now could it be the Mother Of All Bluffs?

Yeah, I know that Trump keeps saying and doing things that make it sound exactly like we’re seeing the prelude to renewed bombing on Iran. But what would you do if you were trying to bluff Iran? I mean, really trying to bluff Iran. Or maybe really trying to bluff voters in USrael? You’d do exactly what Trump is now doing. Now, maybe you’re not a psychopath, so you’d balk at the abuse of military personnel and diplomats and their familes—none of which fazes Trump. But if you were Trump—hell yeah, you’d do all of that without batting an eyelash. Or maybe without even taking your Trumpian eye off, um, “the physicality of other men”.

My bottom line has always been that if there actually were a viable military option for success against Iran Trump would have taken that option already. The military option isn’t there—as John Mearsheimer eloquently maintains on a regular basis—and it’s not getting better with time. To the contrary. Trump isn’t actually stupid, and I don’t think he’s suicidal—despite having put himself into a suicidal position. Yes, he’s getting pretty old, and that exposes his deviant personality more clearly than before. But, as Danny Davis points out today, Trump was always told that the military option would not work. We couldn’t get at those Iranian deep nuclear sites and we wouldn’t be able to bomb Iran back to the stone age. None of that worked in the Twelve Day War and it definitely didn’t work in the Forty Day Followup.

Do see what I mean? In a sense you could say that it was always a gamble, except that the gamble wasn’t a military one. Trump knew that the military action wasn’t able to generate an actual military victory. Instead it was a political gamble—a gamble that Trump could bluff his way to a regime change in Iran before running out of standoff munitions. But that looks very much like it was a bluff directed at the Iranians. Trump wants everyone in the world to think that he’s a mad risk taker, but that’s the basic bluff. China didn’t fall for it. Russia hasn’t fallen for it. And Iran certainly hasn’t fallen for it. In retrospect, the war on Iran looks like a mad gamble, but at the time the likelihood is that Trump was persuaded that the military bluff really would result in regime change. In his hubris he thought it was making a rational calculation, based on the success of the Venezuela kidnapping, but he was wrong.

And that makes you wonder whether, as suggested above, the bluff is directed more at domestic USraeli pre-election audiences than at Iran. Trump continues talking out of both sides of his mouth—is that talking to two electoral demographics? On the one hand he keeps threatening Iran, he continues claiming that we could just take all Iran’s oil anytime time we want—only we’re not actually doing that. There’s the new release of claims that Iran is planning to attack Americans. He keeps repeating the old canard about Iran being totally destroyed already, which begs the question: Then why is he also talking about doing more bombing? And which also applies to the business of Iran never having a nuke—wasn’t that threat “obliterated” months ago, maybe more than a year ago? Still this probably works for Jewish Nationalists and Bible Thumpers, the kind of psychos who can’t get enough of the tough guy talk.

On the other hand, Trump is also out there saying that Iran is so far gone that maybe he’ll just let them collapse all on their own and, instead, “swing by Cuba.” And he’s got Bessent out there making patently false claims like this—that seem clearly designed to placate the people who are angry about gas and diesel prices:

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk 6h￼ Gluttism and Openbroism is 100% cringe online. But it’s still cool at the US Treasury. Deep Potemkin Village vibes coming out of DC right now… JustDario @DarioCpx 14h

People who are reassured by these lies are probably unaware that Trump has just authorized a further drawdown of the Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) lower than already crisis levels. And for skeptics—who believe their lying eyes gazing at gas pump prices or keep glancing at the Brent price—Trump has a followup taradiddle:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ New Openbro narrative just dropped: the tanker attacks are IRGC holograms designed by the DNC to win the midterms. Mario Nawfal ￼@MarioNawfal ￼￼ Trump says Iran is faking the tanker attacks to spike oil before the midterms... and the independent counts just came back: October is the BLOODIEST month in Hormuz since the war started Twenty-eight confirmed strikes on ships this month, 113 since February by the Washington Institute’s tally, 120 by the IMO’s, 135 by UKMTO’s, which says crews have mostly stopped calling them in. Reuters ran the fleet math: 1 in every 28 supertankers on the planet has taken a hit in this war... With 12 days to the midterms and insurers pricing every one of those strikes into the oil at $117, the real question is whether the White House keeps calling the attacks fake or finally makes stopping them the price of any deal with Tehran.

So consider: What’s the point of these narratives about an oil glut? It’s clearly not to build up to a justification for an attack on Iran. It’s just the opposite. It’s a justification for doing nothing, probably directed at Americans, to try to lull them into complacency before they vote. It’s desperation.

Here’s another point. Mike Waltz, Trump’s flunky at the UN, openly admitted this past week that the war could go on for another year. That means that the talk of an “intense three day strike” means no sense. Would it nevertheless make Americans feel better? All the polling suggests that it will only make them angrier at Trump. So I remain of the belief that this is an implausible balancing act: Trump the Strong Man, vs. Trump the guy who’s bringing prices back down.

I’m going to embed Danny Davis’ Intel Roundup from this morning. The first third or so of the video goes through all the above considerations in even more detail. DD’s view is that this all means war. Listen to it, though, and ask yourself, Doesn’t this actually make the argument for a Mother Of All Bluffs, justified by what’s looking like the mother of all electoral wipeouts? And from this perspective it seems to me that everything DD says strengthens—if you look at it from my point of view of Trump as a bluffer rather than a true risk taker—the idea that Trump will TACO away from another disastrous gamble like the war on Iran. I just don’t believe he’s suicidal. Yes, Trump is in a trap. Depending on how you do the counting, if you add China into the mix—a totally reasonable calculation—he may actually be in a Three Front Trap. And cornered rats can lash out dangerously. But I still see yet another MOAB. If I’m wrong, so be it.