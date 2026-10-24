Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Gas near my house went from $5.00 to $5.20 overnight.

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Ed
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Another excellent summary of the current situation. Thank you, Mark.

President Trump (and, by extension, his administration and the US) is in an intractable position. From what I've read (and, please note, I have no information and insight beyond what is available to the US general public), he has the following options (these are not mutually exclusive):

1) A short, intense attack on Iran - the hoped-for result is that Iran will "make a deal"

2) A bluff of a short, intense attack on Iran - again the hoped-for result is that Iran will "make a deal"

3) Continue to wait and propagandize that the economic situation for the US is resolved ("more oil than ever") and continue to pressure Iran so that it will collapse economically which will drive them to "make a deal"

4) Some unknown but crazy plan (I don't know - invade Kharg Island?)

5) Do nothing and hope the situation will somehow resolve itself

Each of these (and I'm sure there are more I can't think of) doesn't solve the fundamental problems:

1) The US and its allies have demonstrated that they are (in the words of Sergey Lavrov and others) "agreement incapable". Iran has made multiple deals, each of which has been broken by the US. No point in making a deal when you KNOW the other side will violate it as soon as it becomes marginally worthwhile.

2) Even if the US and Iran were to come to a "deal" that is less than comprehensive, Iran knows that this is simply a delaying tactic until the next attack.

3) The US and allies have made it abundantly clear that they want to wipe Iran off the map (IOW - it's truly existential to Iran).

So, President Trump, which is it? A bluff? An attack? Something else? I don't know - and I honestly believe that President Trump doesn't know (truly doesn't know). He makes multiple contradictory statements on a nearly daily basis - I guess this is meant to somehow keep "opponents" off-balance or uncertain. If this action was layered on top of tactics (or, heaven forbid, strategy) then it might make sense. But President Trump's yammering is just random nonsense.

Iran has said what its requirements are. President Trump (it actually doesn't matter who is President, the course of action will not change) will not accept ANY of the conditions and keeps babbling about "no nuclear weapon". There are no real tactics to achieve an objective, let alone any strategy (for the US). The US is just thrashing around hoping to find some exit that lets it pretend it "won".

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