Heh. By “we” I mean IL. IL contains easily the highest percentage of people who say it’s the worst place to live as well as easily the lowest percentage of people who say it’s the best place to live. And yet “we” live here. Kinda. Armchair Warlord took time out from war to illustrate this, and the maps are fascinating:
In the cases of Illinois and New York it’s because you have geographically large states with large rural populations being ruled as colonial hinterlands by state governments that operate as cutouts for Chicago and NYC.
It’s very acute in Illinois because Indiana is RIGHT THERE.
Percent of population who describes their state as the “Worst possible state to live in”.
If you want to know how the politics of Illinois are without Chicago, look at Indiana - whose last gubernatorial election was R+13 and which has Republican supermajorities in both state houses.
He’s right. Even NW Indiana, heavily populated by IL refugees, is deep Red.
Anecdotal confirmation:
As a native of Illinois who escaped to a better state, I can confirm that Illinoisans hate their state. Everyone I know either wishes they could leave, or is actively planning to leave. Entire utility bill including internet now is less than just the electric bill used to be.
And the flip side:
States residents like living in the most.
Have fun with the maps.
Rural Texas is also under the thumb of an urban idiot majority.
Mongolia here I come !!!
You folks from Chicagoland, don't be tempted to move into Indiana unless you enjoyed living in the 20th Century. As a Hoosier, we have MAGAs, but we still have lots of backward "conservatives" who stack HELL right next to PROGRESS.
Indiana is also a welfare state that relies on the federal government. Due to Chicago, Illinois is a net giver to the feds.
The other major issue is our youngest and brightest college talent leaves the state immediately upon graduation. It's the most boring state except for maybe Kansas and Oklahoma.
Eli Lilly Foundation studies "brain drain" but never discloses the outcome. If you lived here, you'd know why. ;)