Marina Medvin @MarinaMedvin The fact that our government officials were in a Signal group chat does not surprise me. What shocks me is that there was open access for anyone to add members even though Signal has options to designate that control to only one or some admins, and that Mike Waltz was foolish enough to add a reporter from The Atlantic to the group chat. And on top of that, even though Signal notifies the group when new members are added, somehow none of the 18 members realized that a reporter was randomly added and kept on talking like it’s NBD that some unknown number was added . And now all this is out. We’re all just lucky it didn’t get out publicly earlier and ruin the plans. I hope they learn from this error — and quickly.

12:42 PM · Mar 24, 2025 The White House confirms that the Trump national security team accidentally added The Atlantic's editor in chief to their private Signal group chat and sent him plans for Yemen attacks￼