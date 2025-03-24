Self explanatory. Many questions raised. First question: Who hired these clowns? Or is this gonna be one of those bucks that never stops anywhere? I mean, really, when you’re a country that’s flirting with war on most of the world—including nuclear powers like Russia and China—…
The fact that our government officials were in a Signal group chat does not surprise me. What shocks me is that there was open access for anyone to add members even though Signal has options to designate that control to only one or some admins, and that Mike Waltz was foolish enough to add a reporter from The Atlantic to the group chat. And on top of that, even though Signal notifies the group when new members are added, somehow none of the 18 members realized that a reporter was randomly added and kept on talking like it’s NBD that some unknown number was added . And now all this is out. We’re all just lucky it didn’t get out publicly earlier and ruin the plans. I hope they learn from this error — and quickly.
The White House confirms that the Trump national security team accidentally added The Atlantic’s editor in chief to their private Signal group chat and sent him plans for Yemen attacks￼
Jeffrey Goldberg from The Atlantic claims that Hegseth messaged US war plans for Houthi targets in Yemen to a Signal group chat he was added to by Michael Waltz.
The group chat contained JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Tulsi Gabbard, John Ratcliffe, Steve Witkoff, Susie Wiles, etc.
Why did Waltz add an Atlantic reporter to that group chat?
American war planning usually takes place in highly secure facilities. But the Trump administration planned its strikes on the Houthis using a group chat—and accidentally included The Atlantic’s editor in chief, @JeffreyGoldberg.
So it was Hegseth.
Was he drunk?
Why were these conversations conducted on Signal? Signal is not to be used as a substitute for using appropriately encrypted communications for national security discussions.
Reading the conversation, it seems it was classified. So there is a release of classified information by a person who probably was not authorized to receive classified information (the Atlantic reporter) to the public who is certainly not authorized.
This is bad judgement by all those involved and there appear to be violations of the law.
Oh wow. Signal is a consumer app with no actual verification that messages are E2E encrypted in the first place. But why do you even care about encryption if you’re not keeping track of who’s in the channel? And the Atlantic?!? Dear god I hope we never get ourselves into a peer war.
Mark doesn’t DoD have its own encrypted communication apps? Isn’t it a crime to not use those in the first place? Not good.