That, in a sense, was the common theme of Doug Macgregor (with Danny Davis) and Karen Kwiatkowski (with Judge Nap) yesterday. Kwiatkowski’s segment with the Judge was devoted entirely to the Trump - Hegseth pep rally at Quantico yesterday. I offer this caveat. As I warned yesterday, refueling tankers are being redeployed across the Atlantic eastward in numbers that suggest impending major military action. This fits in with the terms of Trump’s pretend peace plan—offer a deal that can’t be accepted, then blame Iran. Reports from Iran are that an Anglo-Zionist is expected in the pretty immediate future. Thomas Keith adds this morning:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ The region is now thick with indicators of military escalation. Nearly a dozen KC-135R/T and KC-46A tankers have shifted from U.S. and European bases to Britain, then on to Al Udeid in Qatar, a scale of aerial refueling rarely mobilized except to underpin sustained strike operations across wide theaters. Simultaneously, U.S. fighter jets are on standby for imminent transfer to the Middle East, amplifying the tempo. 9:49 PM · Sep 30, 2025 Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group is approaching the Mediterranean, forming a floating airbase on Israel’s flank and projecting strike reach from the Levant to the Gulf. British RC-135W Rivet Joint electronic intelligence aircraft have also arrived at Al Udeid, plugging the UK directly into live targeting and signals capture across the Gulf and Red Sea. All these moves point to one reality: the region is being reset for a major military event. The U.S. is building the logistics and ISR mesh needed for fast escalation, either as a show of force or to execute rapid, large-scale strikes. Whether the opening salvo lands in Iran, Yemen, or over the Red Sea corridor, every indicator now signals that the fuse has been run to the powder, and the entire arc from Gaza to the Gulf is bracing for impact.

All of this reinforces the reality that the only option left for the Anglo-Zionist Empire in its existential struggle against financial collapse is to lash out with its remaining military power. Military intimidation is all that can hold this at bay:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼ ... The recent stock market bubble is less an “excitement” bubble and more so a “lifeline” bubble. It feels like everyone knows something is coming to an end - USD hegemony - and they are just trying to hang on. It’s not my imagination. Market types are starting to to question whether the AI boom is just dotcom 2.0. The problem … is that unlike in 2000 the US dollar might be dependent on this bubble. In markets, the younger traders tend to trade US government shutdowns while the older hands smirk at these events knowing they are theatre. But times have changed. The dollar is unsteady and the political partisanship is no longer theatre. This one is worth watching.

And speaking of theater. Another caution. What we saw yesterday was the theater, the “pep rally” as Mac calls it. But we know what pep rallies are for. There’s nothing to say that the gathered admirals and generals weren’t given serious instructions out of the public eye. This morning, LJ quotes Yves Smith to that effect:

So the big stoopid meeting, IMHO was to cover for a smaller gathering that had to be done in person. And where whoever was summoned would be a big tell as to what the focus was.

And LJ adds:

If the Trump administration is planning a coordinated attack on Venezuela and Iran, the commanders of USCENTCOM and USSOUTHCOM would be involved. While the plans for such attacks could have been discussed over a SVTCS (i.e., Secure Video Teleconferences), those sessions usually have dozens of straphangers watching. If you want to keep close hold on such planning, you do it in person. If the CENTCOM and SOUTHCOM commanders had been called to Washington alone, the odds are high that someone would have reported this. With the presence of the US naval force off the coast of Venezuela and the movement of US aircraft towards the Persian Gulf, this likely would have attracted unwanted attention.

That likely being the case, who did Trump - Hegseth think they were fooling? The Russians, Chinese, Iranians? I doubt it. It was the American public that was targeted by this bit of theater. And so Trump deployed the ultimate backdrop for war, in modern American mythology:

Karen Kwiatkowski makes a very important point in her chat with the Judge:

First she suggests that the problem we saw yesterday wasn’t so much that Trump has no confidence in the admirals and generals—it’s that, based on Trump’s performance and his unqualified pick for SecWar, those admirals and generals (for whom Kwiatkowski herself expresses open contempt) have good reason to lack confidence in Trump:

I mean, it’s not just that the president doesn’t really have confidence in them, but they have every reason to have lost confidence in President Trump based on what he said. I mean, if he hadn’t talked so much about himself and about stupid things and about things that aren’t true, that would be one thing. But he went in there with all of the things that Trump’s enemies label him with, and he presented that to them.

The importance of this in our imperial, post-constitutional, system is this: The president makes war. Unilaterally. Or that’s the way it seems—there remains the ambiguity of the respect, the lip service we still pay to the Constitution. We see that in the renaming to Department of War. Is that a reference to the need for a Declaration of War per the Constitution? Not likely, is it? After all, Trump openly spoke yesterday of using the military for law enforcement purposes, and to use the streets of our cities as training grounds to prepare for war. What other country in the world has a military geared toward traveling the globe waging war—here, there, and everywhere? Here’s Kwiatkowski again:

These people that currently are wearing three and four stars on their shoulders in our military, they have their own culture. It’s a boutique war culture. Okay, we haven’t had a major challenge, but we’ve gone and nation built and done wars for Israel and we’ve fermented war in Ukraine and we’ve done all these things that are not really defensive wars--and of course our military is not oriented to defend this country. We know that and they know that, but these generals have come up through that system and they rely, more than previous generations, on the quality of thinking and leadership of the president. Because the president is picking the wars that we participate in. You know, the president is saying, “Oh, go do this, go do that, take this city, you know, in the United States,” which is a whole ‘nother story. But the president is picking targets and here they meet this guy in this grand meeting and he rambles on and on, shows no understanding of what it is they do, has no direct instructions for them other than: ‘Do what I say.’ That’s pretty concerning.

Trump has positioned himself way out on a limb. Pay attention to his words. Trump has embraced the office of war monger in chief without even a nod to the Constitution—only to Jewish Nationalism. And the admirals and generals are supposed to just say ‘Yes, Sir!’ to a guy who lacks qualification for target picking and doesn’t listen to them:

But it was kind of a clown show. I don’t know if that’s what Trump intended. I don’t think so. And that’s what’s scary about it. Because it’s one thing if you said, “Well, we’re going to punish all these guys. We’re going to make them come here and listen to crazy talk for 25 minutes and we’re going to punish them. We’re going to show them who’s in charge. Make them wait 25 minutes.” Okay, that’s one thing. But I got the feeling after watching this that they were just simply unprepared. They had no idea what they wanted to communicate to these guys. And that’s very concerning. Americans pay a lot of money, a trillion dollars a year and more for this military. And this is how we manage it? Bad problem.

Instead, Trump framed this whole thing in terms of his TV show:

Judge: I wonder if this made its way over to them. Here’s what he said. It’s a threat as he was leaving the White House getting on a helicopter. This is truly remarkable. Trump: I’m going to be meeting with generals and with admirals and with leaders, and if I don’t like somebody, I’m going to fire him right on the spot. Judge: Shades of the show that made him popular nationally, The Apprentice. Karen: That’s right. They had the great Patton backdrop, you know, the American flag. It was all theater and no substance.

Trump makes a joke of the whole business of running the military, being CinC. It’s that lack of seriousness that Kwiatkowski finds so concerning and problematic. Does he understand what he’s getting us into? Really understand?

That’s the issue that Mac raised with DD yesterday. Other nations have nothing much to go on when it comes to judging US intentions beyond Trump’s words—and Trump has repeatedly show that he is not a man to be trusted (excerpts):

Col Doug Macgregor: Europe No Longer at Peace w/Russia Maybe Trump doesn’t understand the impact of his words or the words of someone like Rubio or Hegseth. We need to go back and look at that very carefully. Ambassador Freeman will tell you this from his own experience. Words are meaningful when they come out of the mouth of the president, the secretary of state, and the secretary of war. They’re taken very seriously. So you better be very careful what the hell you’re saying. And right now I don’t think anybody is. Trump is notorious for being vague and unspecific, but when the president of the United States says something, people have to pay attention. Remember, he had negotiators sitting across from the Iranian negotiating team in Oman. And all of a sudden, everyone woke up to the attacks on Iran by the Israelis. And then subsequently the arrival of all these B2s with 14,000 pounds of bombs and so forth in each bomb bay. Anything is possible, but I think people take the threats seriously and they simply don’t trust us. So if Trump were to speak tomorrow and say, “I’ve had a come to Jesus moment. I want to make peace everywhere and get along.” Nobody would believe him either. I think most people are going to believe that, yeah, he’s going to do “it.” We have large numbers of what used to be called court generals. People who curried favor with the king or the emperor, became a favorite, and were then promoted as a result. Russia had a big problem with that in 1914. But [Stolypin] kept saying [to the czar], ‘If you do this, everything could be lost. In most cases these large-scale wars, whatever the reason that started them, no one remembers at the end because the end is destruction.’ And he made a very good case. I think that’s what President Trump needs to [hear]. He’s not hearing about the potential disasters that could ensue as a result of the decisions he’s making. Again, I go back to Venezuela as the most recent example of stupidity. I don’t think Trump really understands--or that anybody in Washington can appreciate--the level of anger and hostility this will precipitate in Latin America. We have a long history of being viewed as responsible for all the problems they’ve got. Well, that’s wrong. Most of theirs, like most of ours, frankly, are self-generated. We make our own problems. But, the anti-Yanqui feeling, the anti-American feeling, is very strong. And it’ll become a spreading disease like the plague. You’ll have paramilitaries from all over that continent pouring into Venezuela. This will become the the cause of the 21st century. Drive the evil Yanquis out, once and for all. We lose sight of things. Look at Ukraine. Look at the size of the place. How many Iraqs can you fit into Ukraine? Nobody ever brings that up. But if you look at the map, three or four Iraqs make Ukraine. Does size count? Yeah, it counts. Venezuela has a coastline 1,700 miles long. The place has a 1,380 mile border with Colombia and the same distance border with Brazil. it’s the size of Germany and France together. I mean, its size matters. It’s huge. What do you want to do? What’s your purpose? Is is your goal to forcibly extract oil and natural gas? Have we learned nothing from our experience in the Middle East? You don’t have to park a tank on top of the oil well to get the oil out. Everybody will sell it to you. Well, if they’re not going to sell it to you, you’ve got to ask, Why not? Is that because of your sanctions? Is it because of your behavior towards them? None of that is under discussion.

And now Mac, referring to the rally at Quantico, echoes Hudson and Wolff on the desperation of empire: