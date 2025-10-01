Meaning In History

Karl North
Problematic statements quoted that should not pass unquestioned:

It has become clear to many, including Trump, that the US high brass no longer speaks with one voice. In a military littered with court generals, a leader about to engage in a high risk, costly conflict may reasonably be serious about conducting a purge, and not just indulging in theater. As in Stalin's costly purge of high brass to prepare Russia for the German onslaught in WWII.

Regarding Philip Pilkington's claim that the 1990-2000 era was "before deindustrialization had begun in earnest", this reveals elitist thinking. The working class victims of the rust belt might disagree. Having experienced deindustrialization for at least two decades before the turn of the millennium, they hardly shared the "optimism and excitement" of the investor class in 2000.

Richard Roskell
Recently, historian Emmanuel Todd published a new preface to his book, The Defeat of the West. The preface is full of remarkable insights which tie into and fortify the comments made in Mark's post. Here's one insight that struck me as very astute:

"To escape its humiliation, to hide its weakness from the world and from itself, the USA is punishing Europe." And in turn, "The rage resulting from defeat leads each country, to mop up its resentment, to turn against those weaker than itself. The United States is turning against Europe or Japan. France is reigniting its conflict with Algeria, a former colony. There is no doubt that Germany, which, from Scholz to Merz, has agreed to obey the United States, will turn its humiliation against its weaker European partners."

You can read the full preface on Emmanuel Todd's Substack at https://substack.com/home/post/p-174942997 It's in French but Google Translate does a good job of the English version.

