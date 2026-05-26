Meaning In History

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Manul's avatar
Manul
7h

Drones are the answer. Plus they run out of water for cooling.

Keep your DVDs and CDs and books. Electronic cloud stuff doesn’t count.

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
8h

Wait til they figure out how to do it with air!

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