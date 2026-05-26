This is what Trump is destroying America for, and our political establishment has been bought off:

What this means:￼

Alex Prompter @alex_prompter

11h￼

Let me trace the timeline here because nobody’s connecting it.

Step 1: Scrape the entire internet. Every book, every article, every conversation, every piece of art, every forum post. Do it without asking. Do it without paying.

Step 2: Train a model on all of it. Call it “artificial intelligence.”

Step 3: Go to BlackRock’s Infrastructure Summit and announce: “We see a future where intelligence is a utility, like electricity or water, and people buy it from us on a meter.”

Step 3 is where you sell people’s own knowledge back to them. On a meter.

They took the collective output of human thought, compressed it into a model, and now they want to charge you by the token to access a version of what you and everyone you know already created.

One Reddit user put it perfectly: “They stole all this data from us, the people, our life’s work, creativity, art, by devouring the internet and blowing through all copyright laws. Now they want to sell it back to us in the form of a utility.”

Imagine if someone photocopied every book in the public library, burned the library down, and then opened a subscription service for the copies.

That’s the metered intelligence business model.

And they’re pitching it to infrastructure investors as though they invented water.