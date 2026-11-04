It’s being called a bloodbath, and it’s hard to argue with that on a purely political basis. Not after the Dems made deep inroads into the Red Heartland—TX, IA, KS, OH:

In the immediate aftermath here’s some typical reporting from Fox—’typical’ in the sense of setting the tone for the rest:

An unforgivable betrayal? I like that and I’m definitely not forgiving the betrayal, but where were the GOPers when Trump was betraying America? Were they cutting off funding for the Jewish genocide in Gaza? Were they demanding a vote in Congress on Trump’s wars? Nice try, guys.

I like this one:

Good luck with that one, Orange Man. You can’t veto subpoenas:

While Republicans quickly looked for a source of blame, jubilant Democratic reactions ranged from calling the moment the end of Trump’s MAGA movement to aggressive predictions of what the party could accomplish with their newfound majorities. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., summed up his vision for Senate committees in only one word. “Subpoenas,” Wyden said in a post on X. ‘LAWYER UP’: DEMS IMMEDIATELY PUT TRUMP ON NOTICE AMID REPUBLICANS’ MIDTERM BLOODBATH

But my question is, how long can the Dems satisfy their base with subpoenas, or fob them off with investigations? There’s another election coming up—including for the presidency—in just two years. The Dem base—and maybe the conservative base—may well be reacting this way: If this was a bloodbath, we want to see the blood in the streets. Where are the impeachments? I mean, are subpoenas really the appropriate reaction to “an unforgivable betrayal?” Seems rather tame to me. And let’s be fair to the GOPers, even in their hour of defeat—Where were the Dems on Trump’s wars, and exactly what are they going to do about them now? Will they send Mr. and Mrs Maduro home to Venezuela with apologies and compensation? Will they approve of Trump’s supposed plan to cut off aid to Israel—maybe even reclaiming all those blockbuster bombs that are sitting over in Israel for use in the continuing genocide? ‘Wait till ‘28!’ isn’t what the base is expecting.

And another reminder. The Jewish Nationalist war on the world didn’t start with Trump. It started, in a kinetic sense, under Biden with the Anglo-Zionist onslaught against Russia. Never forget—these wars are all connected. Right now there is one point of Uniparty agreement—war on Russia. That was the beginning of the acute economic travails of the Anglo-Zionist world.

Let’s get something else out of the way. Will this election help to rid us of the anti-Semite libel?

￼Rich Baris THE PEOPLE’S PUNDIT @Peoples_Pundit 4h￼ Btw, in case anyone needs to hear it, American Jews voted for Democrats and against the war hurting the economy. American Jews opposed the Iran War more than any religious demo. Neocons can stop pretending they speak for American Jews now. They don’t and never did.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean that American Jews don’t have a fairly specific vision for the rest of America, a vision that is rooted in their Jewish identity. I have a vision, too. But if we can rid public discourse of the anti-Semite libel, America will be better off. For that matter, American Jews will be better off if they can be rid of the ‘self-hating Jew libel.’ Here are the numbers, per Brave AI, that Baris is talking about:

Polling conducted in March and April 2026 reveals a sharp divide in American Jewish opinion on the war with Iran, depending on whether the survey covers the broader community or “connected” Jews. Majority Opposition Among General Jewish Voters — Broad polls indicate that most American Jews disapprove of the military action, viewing it as reckless and lacking a clear exit strategy. J Street/GBAO Poll : Found 60% of American Jews oppose the war, with 77% believing President Trump lacks a clear plan.

Jewish Electorate Institute (JEI) Poll : Reported 55% disapproval and 32% approval among Jewish voters.

Mellman Group Poll : Showed 55% disapproval and 32% support among registered Jewish voters.

Strategic Concerns: A significant portion of respondents favored diplomacy and sanctions over military action, and many expressed concern that joint operations with Israel could exacerbate antisemitism in the U.S. Higher Support Among “Connected” Jews — Surveys of “connected” American Jews—defined as those with strong ties to Jewish institutions, denominational affiliation, or Israeli residence—showed majority support that declined as the conflict continued. JPPI March Survey : Initially found 68% of connected Jews supported the war.

JPPI April Survey : Support dropped to 62% after the announcement of a ceasefire, with opposition rising to 31% .

Partisan Divide: Support was strongest among Orthodox Jews and Republicans (83-98% approval), while strong liberals largely opposed the war (only 28% support). Contrast with Israeli Public — American Jewish opinion stands in stark contrast to Israeli public sentiment, where polls indicated that 78-93% of Jewish Israelis supported the military operations against Iran.

Isn’t it great that we can now talk openly about these issues? We can even point out that the overall opposition to the war on Iran seems to be rooted in self interest and low prospects of success, rather than any moral considerations—depending on how you define morality.

Anyway, winners and losers.

Is Iran a winner? You betcha. They were determined to punish Trump for his murders, and they did. Now, Trump is still saying he wants to “finish the job”. Really, he said that to Fox hours after getting shellacked. But you knew he wasn’t going to admit defeat by Iran. I remain of the view that this is more bluff. But if I were Iran, I might consider some preemptive or more aggressive strikes at US assets, whether military or tech or both. That’s the position Trump has put America in. Looking at those election results, I don’t think the Dems can just sit back and let this continue.

How about Russia and China? Absolutely—they’re big winners. They went all in for Iran, and now Trump has been put in a box. And American politics will be in turmoil, since the Dems can neither launch their own wars nor support Trump’s wars. War over Taiwan? War in Europe? I don’t think that’s what Americans voted for. Russia and China get breathing space at a minimum, but probably also much more leverage against the Anglo-Zionist Empire.

Dems? Yes, their clearly winners, but it probably hinges on what they do with their new advantage. A lot of commentators are suggesting that this is a generational change—that Dems can cruise to continuing power that will go unchallenged. But America today isn’t like Cold War America. America is in a long term economic crisis and Americans will be looking for results.

Conservatives? In a sense they could be winners, too, depending on how smart they are. Uh oh! What I mean is, they know, or should know, where their interests lie—not with war. Not with blaming foreign countries for our problems. Like Dems, they will need to find solutions to offer to Americans. Finding a solution for America does NOT include nominating one of the usual suspects:

Rich Baris THE PEOPLE’S PUNDIT @Peoples_Pundit￼ The level of stupidity knows no bounds. Marco Rubio has ZERO chance to win the U.S. Presidency and Hispanics do not vote for last name. Shipwreckedcrew @shipwreckedcrew The only figure of national importance in the 2028 GOP race who can assemble a similar coalition to 2024 is Marco Rubio. There isn’t a second choice.

Is America a winner? Only in a limited sense. The drive for continued empire has been set back on its heels. OTOH, the political snake oil salesmen will be busy, offering solutions for America’s ills Americans will need to get educated. It’s a tall order. Americans can’t afford to fall for the snake oil pitch.

How about losers?

Trump? Yes and no. On the plus side Trump will likely have more time to ogle male strippers at Mar-a-Lago—a taste he hinted at on the campaign trail:

￼Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal￼ In the three days before midterm voting, Trump hosted a freakish caviar party with drag dancers, live zebras and an artificial jungle at Mar-a-Lago, touted his $19 million renovations to the reflecting pool, and bombed Iran’s Qeshm island

On the downside, Trump chose to frame the midterms as a referendum on his war on Iran, and was soundly repudiated by voters. John Mearsheimer this morning cited Gallup to the effect that 77% of likely voters regarded Trump’s war on Iran was key to their concerns, and exit polls showing that Trump’s war on Iran was blamed for “affordability” concerns by 74%. No matter what Trump says, I see no chance for Trump to renew the war. That would spell automatic impeachment and, in any case, I very much doubt that the military would go along. Trump has to try to find a way out, and Iran is adamant that Trump has to admit defeat and screwup by fulfilling the MOU that he signed months ago. If he doesn’t, as I suggested above, Iran may take proactive military steps—they have stated that they won’t put up with the “blockade” indefinitely. They’ve made good on all past statements, so there’s no reason to think they’re bluffing on the blockade.

Netanyahu is almost certainly a big loser. He has basically tied his political fortunes to Trump and war. He’s been lying his ass off about Iran in his attempt to gin up more war. It won’t work in America, and thus it’s unlikely to work in the Zionist entity. Worse, Trump may move there:

Trump: “If people ever got tired of me in the US, I’ll move to Israel and become prime minister”

It’s tempting to suggest that the Jewish brand as ultimate international victim is a big loser. The reality, however, is that that hit began well before Trump was elected in 2024, when Biden supported the Jewish genocide on Gaza. Trump in a sense put the nails in the coffin of the Jewish brand by trying to subordinate the First Amendment to the whims of the most whacked out Jewish Nationalists—people like Laura Loomer, etc. He doubled down with the insane war on Iran, just to remind everyone. American voters spoke out:

￼Rich Baris THE PEOPLE’S PUNDIT @Peoples_Pundit 6h￼ The country would be better served if they went offline for the rest of their lives. They contributed NOTHING to the building of the MAGA / America First Coalition—in fact, they opposed it every step of the way—and contributed EVERYTHING to its demise. Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin should post an apology and go offline for the day Is this the part when you’re mentally exhausted crash out makes up a bunch of stuff and ends with, “Muh, Jew Hater!” Bro, nobody GAF anymore in case you missed that part of Election Night when Americans said, “F%€K Israel!” It was kind of hard to miss it. It was all night.

Republicans—but you already knew they’re losers. Have been for a long time. But now the knives are out and the serious infighting begins. Neocons want to purge paleocons—really. And they’ll probably try to link them to, get ready for this—Russia.

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ This is the beginning of the end of the Neocon contingent in the GOP. They will now be blamed for leading the party to the brink of destruction. Gradually, all but the most hardline donors will start to pull away. After that a million Bulwarks will be launched into the dusk. Sean Davis @seanmdav￼ Marc Thiessen is the Anthony Fauci of 2026. Trump was on a glide path to the most successful presidency in modern history, and Thiessen rolled in, fed him a bunch of lies, destroyed his approval ratings with neocon forever war nonsense, and left him with a smoking crater where Republicans used to be standing. Practical Progressive @PracticalP53338￼ His presidency was already an abject failure when he attacked Iran. He attacked Iran because his crimes with Jeffrey Epstein were due to come to light. It’s going to get worse for him from here. But it’s all been bad, from the tariffs to the corruption to the war. Good riddance.

But once again, here’s the problem facing both the Dems and the GOPers. Jewish contributors account for 50% of the money to Dems and 25% to the GOPers. And it’s not as if Jewish billionaires have somehow run out of either interest in politics or money. Turmoil ahead:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 34m￼ Vance openly linking: Cost of Living-Iran-Israel. Dems will now have to respond to that last link in the chain - and within a year the entire US will blame the decline in living standards on Israel. Tel Aviv is run by literal retards. Good luck as the Stone Age sanctions hit! The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: In his first comment since the results were announced, Vice President JD Vance outlines the four reasons that Republicans lost the US Midterm Elections: Iran War Cost of living and inflation Voters want “America First” Relationship with Israel “If you’d like to argue the Iran War was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. But everyone knows why we lost,” Vance says. US oil prices are falling sharply after Vance’s remarks.

Nothing will be easy going forward.