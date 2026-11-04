Meaning In History

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
1h

Trump: “If people ever got tired of me in the US, I’ll move to Israel and become prime minister”

That would be his most brilliant move yet! {S}

Let's all vote on that - tout suite !!!!!!!

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Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
1h

GOP lost my vote by going to war for the Zionist Jews first and Americans last.

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