Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
19h

Lula won in Brazil. Defeat for Trump. Bolsonaro Jr. was going around campaigning with an Israeli flag. Weird.

Good article today:

https://sonar21.com/is-the-u-s-shifting-course/

The weakening and fragmentation of Russia is an old plan. For the sake of simplicity, let’s begin our list of attacks against Russia with the Crimean War (1853–1856). Russia was not ultimately defeated, but it lost its right to the Black Sea Fleet and had to wait until 1871 to regain it. The Russo-Japanese War (1905), an attempt financed by the City of London, was the next attack on Russia’s military power. World War I, combined with the October Revolution (1914–1917), which led to the collapse of the Tsarist Empire, followed shortly thereafter. However, with the Bolsheviks’ victory, the British lost control over the course of political events. World War II elevated the Soviet Union—the majority of which was Russia—to the status of the world’s strongest land power. The collapse of the Soviet Union (1991) led to the sell-off of its most valuable industries through oligarchs financed by the Rothschilds and other Anglo-American backers. This brought the City of London closer than ever before to achieving its ultimate goal. In addition to the money from their patrons, the oligarchs under Yeltsin wielded political influence that could be described as considerable, if not all-encompassing. It was not until the election of President Putin that the reins of power were wrested from the oligarchs—and thus from the City of London. This is one reason why the British hate Putin like the devil hates holy water.

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Francisco d’Anconia's avatar
Francisco d’Anconia
1d

Does anyone really think that they wouldn’t have crushed Iran to the last man if they were able? They would tactical nuke Iran if they could but Iran has nukes now so they will not. Look at what Trump will not do - this is the extent of USrael power and nothing has been held in reserve that could change the course of the west’s inevitable defeat. Everything that they can do they have already done. All chickens are coming home to roost after I’ll-fated kinetic war on Russia and economic war on China.

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