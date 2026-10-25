Trump is all over the map, rhetorically, which just strengthens my belief that what we’re seeing now with more talk of renewed war is simply yet another MOAB—the Mother Of All Bluffs—directed at influencing the USraeli elections. Recall that 2 weeks ago Trump stated flatly that there would be no attack on Iran before the midterms. That was in response to polling showing the war on Iran as a major negative on the GOP. But that changed within a week or so. Then, once everyone—mostly—was convinced that war was imminent, maybe yesterday, Trump pivoted to more ambiguity. In his latest switch he’s back to one of his old favorites:

“I may have to finish [Iran] off, or maybe [Iran will] make a deal, but I’m not sure. ￼ Either way, we win.”

In other words, Trump says he’s looking at a win-win scenario. So why go to war and expend all those low-inventory stand off munitions—especially since the oil is flowing out of Hormuz “so fast”? Well, that’s the incoherence of it all, and if you’re in a win-win position you don’t have to engage in that degree of incoherence.

And for the really yahoo wing of what’s left of the MAGAs, … this is really unbelievable:

Megatron @Megatron_ron Oct 23￼ ￼￼Trump says after Iran he will handle Cuba as well: “We’ll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran. We’ll have a ship stop about 50 yards off the coast. They’ll raise up their hands, and then we’re going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up.”

Economist Steve Hanke points out more incoherence. He also highlights Trump’s so typical find-someone-else-to-blame technique.

Steve Hanke @steve_hanke Oct 24￼ Last week started with Trump desperately attempting to talk down the markets for oil and refined products, such as diesel fuel. Among other things, Trump’s spin was that more oil is coming out of the Strait of Hormuz than before the war. This spin even made the lead story on the front page of The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday: “More Oil Is Now Coming Out of the Persian Gulf Than Before the Iran War.” But there were many problems with that spin, including the fact that the price of Brent crude shot up by 7% after the Wall Street Journal’s lead story appeared. The narrative just didn’t make any sense. If there is so much oil coming out of the Strait, why does the price of Brent keep hitting new highs with each passing day? Two plus two does not equal five. After the most recent price surge, Trump was forced to switch stories. On his social media platform, Truth Social, he threw in the towel on high prices and is now blaming them on Iran. But this narrative makes absolutely no sense either, since it was Trump’s war of choice against Iran that made the Strait functionally inoperative and caused the price of Brent to soar by 60% since the start of the war.

Hanke also points to the real fly in the ointment of any further military attacks on Iran—Iran will respond, and to devastating effect. That’s a given. Everyone knows that, especially including Trump. So, in effect, asks Hanke: If Iran’s response to an attack would destroy the world economy and be “extremely negative” for USrael in geopolitical terms, Trump would do this … why? Trump knows this and—guess what?—Iran knows this too. So do China and Russia. In other words, you can flip Trump’s “win-win” and chalk it up as a lose-lose:

Trump can’t finish Iran off, especially not with the kind of three or so day “intense” strike that the US has been reduced to. Iran won’t make a deal—that is, not a new deal, because they already made a deal.

Yes, Iran and Trump already made a deal—the MOU. That deal spells the end of the financial underpinnings of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. Trump signed the MOU because he couldn’t finish Iran off—that was the deal. The Anglo-Zionists understood that and told Trump to pivot to the blockade. And that’s not working either. Something has to give, but Trump is trying—hoping against desperate hope—to postpone the day of reckoning until after the midterms.

That’s my view, and I’m sticking to it. But I’ll give the other guys a platform: