That seems to be the hot topic of the day, conflating all the building crises within Trump world that Trump has been triggering, one after the other, for months. I’ve been listening to various commentators this morning.

Robert Barnes, speaking on The Duran about the Epstein debacle, is saying forthrightly: The fate of Trump’s presidency will likely be decided this summer; if he doesn’t drain the Deep State the Deep State will drain him—and possibly America, too; Trump can’t skate through this like he did during his first go round.

Danny Davis is alarmed at all the war on Russia talk he’s hearing, and warning that Trump is screwing up—America isn’t ready for these reckless war and economic moves. They’re not well thought out and it looks like Trump is being talked into crazy stuff.

Alastair Crooke, speaking with Judge Nap, takes an even broader view, getting into areas that we’ve been emphasizing lately: Iran, Syria, Azerbaijan, China and the rest of East Asia. Crooke sees a perfect storm—of Trump’s own making—brewing. Of Trump’s own making, in the sense that Trump is showing himself to be not in control and allowing himself to be talked into multiple harebrained schemes.

Larry Johnson also expects the worst from Trump—he believes Trump’s rhetoric and actions have gone too far to stop at some pathetic provision of some Patriots—and LJ helpfully reposts DDGeopolitics’ summary of what Axios and Lindsey! are previewing will be contained in Trump’s Big Beautiful Announcement on Ukraine today. That summary also serves as a usefully background for Crooke’s remarks, which I want to look at in more depth. One initial word of explanation—when Lindsey! refers to the $300 billion in Russian assets that were illegally seized, the rumor is that, when Trump says the US won’t pay for the weapons sent to Ukraine, the deal will end up being that the crazed Euros will use Russia’s money to pay the US for the weapons that will then be transferred to Ukraine. As Danny Davis points out, that’s a clear act of war:

Senator Lindsey Graham told CBS News what to expect from Trump’s upcoming statement on Russia. First, he pointed to possible moves regarding Russia’s frozen assets. “Watch for news about the seized assets. I don’t want to speak ahead of the President, but the Europeans want to cap the interest that goes to Ukraine. Treasury Secretary Bessent wants to go further,” Graham said. He also spoke of a plan where the US will start selling large volumes of weapons to European allies — supposedly to help Ukraine. “I expect a record flow of weapons in the coming days to help Ukraine defend itself,” he said. Graham also confirmed that Congress is close to passing a sanctions package targeting countries that buy Russian oil and goods. The tariffs may not be fixed at 500% as earlier proposed — Trump will have authority to set them between 0% and 500%. “He’ll have maximum flexibility,” Graham stated. “Congress is about to pass the most significant sanctions package in US history. It will give President Trump tools he doesn’t have now — a real sledgehammer. The main violators are China, India, and Brazil. India buys cheap Russian oil and resells it. It’s disgusting. I spoke with Trump, and last week he said it’s time to act,” Graham added. He said Trump wants to force those supporting Putin to choose between the U.S. economy and backing Russia. “China, India, Brazil — you’ll suffer if you keep helping Putin,” Graham said.

Here’s a more explicit claim of what could be involved—and note that Alexander Mercouris claims Biden authorized JASSMs back in August (I picked this up from Will Schryver who, be it noted, pooh poohs it):

The_Real_Fly @The_Real_Fly￼ Trump is prepared to deploy all available U.S. military resources, except nuclear weapons, to strike military targets deep inside Russian territory. The first phase involves transferring several hundred JASSM-ER missiles to Ukraine, with a stated range of about 1,000 kilometers. These missiles are planned to be launched from F-16 aircraft, several dozen of which Trump also intends to provide to Ukraine as part of the first aid package. The goal is to enable Ukraine to carry out massive long-range missile strikes (several dozen cruise missiles per salvo) on Moscow and St. Petersburg, where key design bureaus and production facilities for military equipment, such as Iskander ballistic missiles, are located. The second phase, to be implemented if Putin refuses to agree to fair terms for ending the conflict after the first phase, involves supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk long-range missiles capable of striking targets at distances of several thousand kilometers, along with mobile launch containers for mass launches. The primary targets would be armored vehicle production facilities in the Urals, in cities like Yekaterinburg and Chelyabinsk. 8:17 PM · Jul 13, 2025

What we’re talking about, as you can see, is Trump possibly starting a war on pretty much the entire world. And Russia and the rest will sit still for this, because Trump says he’s “unhappy” with his failure to bully Putin? Does anyone else see serious risks here?

Now, Alastair Crooke explains where this is coming from. This is all based on the Jewish Nationalist fantasy that they can magically bring about regime change anywhere they want by using the US to bully the world. The interest behind this is that Jewish Nationalism benefits through maintaining US global hegemony because Jewish Nationalists broadly drive US international policy. Anything and any country or combination of countries that challenge the US dollar driven hegemony mus be destroyed because it is ultimately an attack on Jewish Nationalist interests. I’ll be quoting from Crooke’s presentation to Judge Nap:

Basically, Crooke is saying that the Global Deep State (CIA/MI6/Mossad) talked Trump into at least three major screwups, with dire consequences—likely uncontrollable by Trump—going forward:

They really believed that after what had happened to Hezbollah and the assassinations of the Hezbollah leadership, including Hassan Nasrallah, they really believed that if they did a decapitation strike in Iran--killing their leading scientists and their leading military commanders and perhaps killing the Supreme Leader and the clerics at the same time. They had persuaded themselves that Iran is this house of cards. You hear the same narrative endlessly. This is why I call it the blunders of hubris. You hear the same story about Russia. You know--Russia is weak. Its economy is collapsing. Any moment now, Putin will be pushed out and there'll be a revolution and it will all change. They'll have someone placid and westernized to deal with and they can carve up Russia and get its resources, just as they hope to do in Iran. It's the same story. How many times have you heard that China is weak and the tariffs will force it to its knees? All of these things have been completely and utterly misjudged because of the sort of psyche in Israel and its persuasion. And clearly they had persuaded Trump that this was what was going to happen, just as they persuaded the Neocons and the others who have persuaded Trump--it seems, now--to escalate against Russia, which is going to be a huge mistake. And all of this is really compounded by the fact that the financial side of it [tariff shock and awe] is proving to be a mistake too.

It’s all connected. Crooke—like Barnes, Davis, Johnson and others—believes the consequences will be dire. If Trump’s announcement is anything like Lindsey!’s forecast:

If it's all of these things, it's the beginning of the end of the Trump project. It is the decomposition, I believe, of the whole project. It's that serious.

But it gets worse, and the craziness expands to other areas:

Round two [against Iran] is coming [because Western moves are setting the stage for Iran to leave the NPT]. So, we have that, and we have the escalation in Russia. We have the wider escalation going on not only in Syria but also in Azerbaijan, which the west, NATO--and Britain particularly--are heating up and using not only against Iran but also against Russia. The Russians are throwing out many Azerbaijanis because it's largely criminal groups in there who the Russians believe were possibly responsible for that Spider's Web attack on the strategic bombers. [The Russians believe that Azerbaijan] facilitated the positioning of equipment. Because of these three egregious mistakes everything is heating up across the globe. It's heating up even in the [garbled] of China, too, where states are being pressed hard to join in a trade boycott of China, and China is not going to accept that. So everything is heating up everywhere at the same time.

Crooke sees this building, in the Middle East, toward a major regional war, pitting the US with it’s two genocidal proxies—Israel and al Qaeda/ISIS—against most of the region, but especially the Shiites. This is all leading to massive, unprecedented overextension:

What's going to happen if Israel with US backing starts a war in Syria and Lebanon? I mean another war there. What's going to happen with China with more tariffs? All of these things are coming together in a sense to make a perfect storm. But it's actually also the point at which you can say, what the world is watching is the decomposition of Trump. He is becoming not only hubristic but it is extending beyond the capacities of the United States resources. He's overextended the United States to such an extent that this is going to be a real crisis, and all these other things are adding to it. The sense of no credibility, the sense that these tariffs are not believable, by some in in the west but in other parts of the world they are are a threat to their well-being. So there's a big big change taking place. I think we are at the crossroads. There are clear signs that the decomposition of the United States, of the Western project, is accelerating and producing a strengthening of Russia, Iran, and China and the global south and even the other states in Southeast Asia. Why was it that Japan and South Korea didn't come to the recent NATO meeting? Because they disapproved of [what Trump did to] Iran. I mean, these are two of the closest allies of the United States who are voting with their feet and with their pocketbook and saying, "No, we disagree with what happened, with a sort of complete out of the blue attack on Iran." And what's happened in Iran is heating up the whole of the Middle East because it is becoming a war again between the al-Qaeda supported extremists--and now we see an increasing Shiite riposte across the board across the Middle East. I don't know what the consequences of this will be, but I can just say it's not good news for Abraham Accords 2.0 at all.

Now, it’s important to remember that some portions of this package could be discretionary on Trump—the tariffs/sanctions in particular. People like Will Schryver argue that these steps for escalating against Russia would change nothing and, therefore, are unlikely. Nevertheless, LJ’s caution is important—Trump appears to have boxed himself into a position in which he needs to escalate significantly or appear weak. The dynamic of the betrayal on the Epstein files also works toward a big distraction. So it’s all rather worrying. Also in that regard, Alexander Mercouris—usually cautious and well informed—says that the Russians regard Suzie Wiles as the “evil genius” pulling Trump’s strings.

Now, lastly, for Aussie readers, there’s another dynamic at play in the war on China theatre. On Saturday I noted a news report that the US is pressuring Asian allies—Australia and Japan—to commit to participating in a US war on China. As I wrote, this pressure surely must have set off alarm bells in the region. Sure enough:

Australia Rebuffs Trump As US Demands To Know What Allies Would Do In Taiwan War The [US] official was quoted in FT as saying "We do not seek war. Nor do we seek to dominate China itself. What we are doing is ensuring the United States and its allies have the military strength to underwrite diplomacy and guarantee peace." But Beijing might understandably disagree, given that in recent months it has been confirmed that the US maintains hundreds of Marines in Taiwan, including on its small outlying islands near China's coast, ostensibly for "training" purposes. As for Australia, it has clarified it will not commit troops in advance to any conflict. As laid out by the defense minister: Australia will not commit troops in advance to any conflict, Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said on Sunday, responding to a report that the Pentagon has pressed its ally to clarify what role it would play if the U.S. and China went to war over Taiwan. Australia prioritizes its sovereignty and "we don't discuss hypotheticals", Conroy said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Recent trade conflicts with China have threatened to devastate whole Australian export industries, and so Australia is not in any mood to poke the panda over theoretical future US war plans. Australia will not commit troops in advance to any conflict, its defense industry minister said, responding to a report that the Pentagon pressed its ally to clarify what role it would play if the US and China went to war over Taiwan https://t.co/zVqw1tBqiA pic.twitter.com/ak7SUQPDRd — Reuters (@Reuters) July 13, 2025 One regional analyst was quoted in FT as pointing out the obvious, from allies' perspectives: "President Trump has not committed to defend Taiwan, so it is unrealistic for the US to insist on clear commitments from others." And given that America's recent entangling conflicts have not gone well for Washington, and remain unpopular even among the American public (Iraq and Afghanistan being the foremost examples), why would allied countries want to sign on to such military adventurism at all, much less in advance?

Yeah, duh, right? Except for Europe and the Jewish Nationalists.

Buckle up!