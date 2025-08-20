It sure kinda looks that way. That’s the substance of the threat being directed at Venezuela, and at some point—actually, rather sooner than later—threats must be backed up with action to retain any credibility. Why not threaten to invade our major metro areas, where so much of the drug trafficking goes on? Well, in a sense, that whole National Guard deployment thing amounts to a mini-version of an invasion. Expect the same degree of success.

So, here’s the threat, complete with pronouncement from on high that Maduro’s government isn’t legit, so America does what it wants, anywhere, anytime.:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ The White House says "Maduro is not a legitimate president" and the US is “prepared to use every element of American power” to "halt drug flows." Peace President Trump really deserves that Nobel Peace Prize. 4:13 PM · Aug 19, 2025

So the spokesgrrrl says that Maduro has been indicted in the US and is a fugitive. Remember that gag line about being able to indict a ham sandwich? That happens to be largely true. So it sounds like Trump intends to do something like a Panama op—only on a rather larger scale. What could go wrong? Lots. The idea—if this is the idea—that America can seamlessly insert a government of our preference after abducting the previous head of state, without consequences for a major country and the rest of the region, …. No. Just don’t do it. Not all problems—actually, very few, if experience means anything—can be solved by military force. Consider:

Moraes Big Brother 1984 ￼@peshenog 15h￼ Colombia has US military bases and has been geopolitically aligned with the US for at least 60 years, but this hasn't prevented it from being a narco-state or contributed in any way to the country's HDI. If the US wants to combat drugs, it must analyze its own drug use culture. . thinkforyourself @BauiDanaya 15h￼ no wonder why they are rushing a deal with Ukraine... watch put Maduro, you're next! . alex glanz @GlanzAlex2924 15h￼ Maduro is the legally elected president of the sovereign nation of Venezuela. Maybe if Trump would come clean about Epstein, Maduro would happily step down

Some other commenter claims there’s oil in Venezuela. Huh! Go figure. By my understanding, that oil is of a type that is highly valuable to the US.

Venezuelan Crude Oil On Its Way to the US By Julianne Geiger - Aug 15, 2025, 2:00 PM CDT Chevron has dispatched the first two Venezuelan crude cargoes to the U.S. since Washington restored its license to operate in the sanctioned nation last month. The Mediterranean Voyager and Canopus Voyager left Venezuelan waters on Friday loaded with Hamaca and Boscan heavy crudes, bound for the U.S. West Coast and Port Arthur, Texas, respectively. The move signals a tentative reopening of trade flows that had been abruptly halted earlier this year when the White House revoked Chevron’s license, triggering a 20% drop in Venezuela’s exports and straining its already battered oil sector. The reinstated license carries a crucial caveat: no revenues can flow to the Maduro government, an attempt to walk the line between sanctions enforcement and U.S. supply needs. Heavy Venezuelan grades remain prized by U.S. Gulf refiners for their compatibility with coking units designed to run on similar slates from Mexico and Canada. With Mexico cutting heavy crude exports and Canada’s pipeline flows constrained, Chevron’s return could ease sourcing headaches for refiners like Valero, which is reportedly negotiating a supply deal for part of Chevron’s share. …

The US, of course, would never, ever, invade a country and rip off its oil. Nevertheless, elements of American power seem to be gathering:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 7h￼ US Navy Poseidon active off Venezuela, gathering intelligence on the country.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 9h￼ ￼￼ Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), U.S. Navy destroyers and other warships are set to arrive in the Caribbean within 36 hours. Their projected position would place them more than 12 nautical miles (22.2 km) from Venezuela’s coast, outside territorial waters. While they can legally remain in that area indefinitely, UNCLOS prohibits them from interfering with Venezuela’s lawful commercial activity inside its Exclusive Economic Zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 km) from shore. Addendum: The U.S. has never ratified UNCLOS, despite helping draft it in the early 1980s. That means its compliance with the treaty’s non-interference rules is voluntary, not binding.

But is there a bigger picture? For example, a picture of a failing empire trying to strong arm its way to maintaining hegemony by seizing resources? Consider this from PP (follow the link for the graphics):

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼￼ Market signals and economic data show indications of an imminent collapse of the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency. There are now significant evidence in the data that the US dollar might be about to experience the terminal phase of its collapse as the global reserve currency. After that multi-polarity and the collapse of global liberalism will accelerate enormously. It has been clear that since Liberation Day investors have been pulling out of American bonds. US interest rates are significantly elevated relative to competitors like Germany. Borrowers - including the US government - are already feeling the pinch from the decline in US dollar hegemony. Even US corporates are shunning US dollar debt in favour of cheaper alternatives like euro debt. The US still runs a massive trade deficit, however. Typically this is funded by selling debt abroad. So, how are they still propping this up? Answer this question and you start to get a sense of why the US dollar is so fragile right now. This chart shows that foreigners have massively wound down on debt purchases since Liberation Day. Plugging the gap that opened up are US stocks. The trade deficit and hence US living standards are being propped up by foreign inflows into the stock market. When we dig into the data we see that this is not a broad market inflow. Rather, it appears that foreign investors are heavily invested in just a few big tech stocks - the so-called Magnificent 7. Some of this may be due to overt deal-making with Gulf allies on the part of the Trump administration. But whatever else is driving this, it is clear that a lot of it is founded on the AI boom. The problem is that people are becoming aware that this boom might actually be a bubble. A recent MIT study showed that 95% (!!) of AI companies are not profitable and are failing. If this sounds familiar it should: this is exactly what happened in the Dotcom bubble. Companies like http://Pets.com were not real. They were pure vapourware propped up only due to investor mania driving capital inflows into the fake companies. If the stock market crashes then financial inflows into the US will collapse. This will drive the US dollar downward to force the trade deficit closed. Despite having fallen in recent months, the US dollar still has far to fall. This could be the last ride for the US dollar. Since 2000 the currency has been propped up by a variety of bubbles and other financial mischief. But now, with massive global shifts underway there might be no way out. A simple model shows that the US dollar could easily lose close to 30% of its value. Import prices would rise, inflation would accelerates - living standards would be forced to adjust to those of a 'normal' country without the global reserve currency. All of this takes place against the backdrop of massive global change. BRICS continues to rise as Trump's trade policies push the members closer to each other. After over three years of sanctions, the new payments systems outside of the dollar-based system are reaching completion.