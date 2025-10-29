Will Trump Authorize US Military Drone Strikes In Boston?
Aide to Mass Gov. Healey charged in cocaine trafficking scheme allegedly linked to state office building
LaMar Cook, 45, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held during a court hearing
Pleaded not guilty? Can we just dispense with the technicalities?
Former prosecutor says Massachusetts is ‘go-to state’ for criminals
Fox News Digital spoke with Wendy Murphy, a former prosecutor, about Boston’s sharp rise in homicides, a 143% increase in the first half of 2025.
