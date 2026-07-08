Or maybe we should say, officially? We don’t know, but even if they don’t have one (or several) we know it wouldn’t take long.

But here’s what’s going on.

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 4h￼ The Iran ceasefire is over, MOU dead. Both Washington and Tehran now have reasons to escalate. Trump already signaling more tonight How far will this go? The key indicators to watch next are in my new substack. Situation Report — Special Edition The Ceasefire Is Dead -- What’s Next Trump calls ceasefire and MOU “over” and Iranians “scum” Iran vows major retaliation This means — Escalation by both Iran and US — No end in sight — Economic shocks — Iran nuclear weapons, and the fears this will create . Virtually ALL ships passing Hormuz near Iran— almost NONE entering Iran’s message received — ships preparing for major escalation

Patarames @Pataramesh￼ Iran now got all puzzle parts for a serious response - Exploited overconfidence on Iran’s inaction & hitting 3-5 tankers - U.S. Oil Waiver revoked - Attack during Khameneis funeral process ￼ We can expect more serious firepower soon...

Did Iran just totally play The Donald? Oil is flowing from Iran to China at record levels. It’s hard to see Trump launching war on China by trying to block Iranian oil, but Iran will have no compunction about clamping down on oil to everyone else. Trump did this to himself by trying to be cute with Iran’s control of Hormuz, but this could really hurt Trump back home:

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson 3h￼ Monster draws in gasoline and diesel. SPR is also getting drained, down another -6.2 Mb to 319. With the resumption of the Iran war underway, and China now allowing product exports, this looks like a perfect storm for higher prices or hitting tank bottoms. Pick one. zerohedge @zerohedge￼ Crude +2.998MM, Exp. -1.9MM Gasoline -1.904MM Distillates -4.980MM Cushing -52K Production +50K SPR down 6.166MM in latest week, new post-1983 low

But is the biggest part of this play still to come?

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 4h￼ BREAKING: Iran says it will fully close the Strait of Hormuz to all maritime traffic as soon as the US attacks again and has now adopted a new military and strategic doctrine over the past 48 hours, per PressTV. Trump has already said the US will strike Iran again tonight, meaning the Strait will be closed in the coming hours. Iran says it will also strike US and other enemy targets at a ratio of at least two to one, for every Iranian target hit, at least two US targets will be struck in return. . 3h￼ BREAKING: Iran has now suspended all talks on a final nuclear settlement with the US, per Iranian source to TASS. This follows Iran’s earlier termination of the Memorandum of Understanding. . 2h￼ BREAKING: Iran says if the US attacks again, it would withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty, completely change its nuclear doctrine, and fully close both the Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz, per an Iranian Parliament National Security Commission spokesperson. The spokesperson says a parliamentary plan for Iran’s full NPT withdrawal is already ready for review. He also says Iran now has several options it did not use during the recent 40-day war.

Sometimes it’s nice to have choices. Here are Trump’s choices. 1) Pretty much blow up the world, or 2) climb down in humiliating fashion in front of the entire world, after being humiliated by … Belgium?

Now a Russia update. Yesterday we quoted Jim Jatras explaining the NATO mentality to Danny Davis. I’ll requote Jatras in full:

Russia Ukraine: The War is Changing /Lt Col Daniel Davis & Jim Jatras It was really under Donald Trump during his first term that Ukraine was built up into a de facto NATO army, even though it’s not formally part of NATO, that we actually built them up with a lot of the equipment and training and assembling of their forces that they had by the time before the war started under Biden. I think lurking behind all of this is [the drive] to find some way to put NATO forces on the ground in Ukraine. And that’s why I think the Russians have been so hesitant to sign on to any kind of ceasefire agreement, because they know--and of course all sides have made this very clear, Hegseth has talked about this, the Europeans have talked about this--as soon as there’s any kind of cessation in the fighting there’s going to be European forces on the ground in Ukraine as peace monitors, or whatever they want to call them, but in effect establishing a NATO presence inside of Ukraine. It seems that by hook or by crook, by one way or the other, that remains the goal. And again, I’m not sure how much the Russians have really internalized that. They still talk in terms of demilitarization, neutrality, etc., etc., but can they really enforce that unless there’s actually Russian control of much broader territories in Ukraine and former Ukraine than they’re currently claiming? And that’s really where the ball is back in their court. They have to realize that NATO and NATOization of Ukraine is still at the top of the list for everybody in the West. [Is it possible that NATO thinks what they’re doing will change the course of the war?] Well, I don’t think they think it’ll turn the tide of the war [in the sense] that Ukraine will actually defeat [Russia]. But if the purpose of the war is [simply] to bleed the Russians--I mean, this has been clear from the beginning that the whole idea here was to bleed the Russians, cause a crisis in Russia, collapse the regime, break up Russia, all that kind of stuff. And as long as the the war can be kept going, it doesn’t matter how many Ukrainians die. If it takes 10 dead Ukrainians to kill one Russian, you still kill that one Russian. If it takes 30 Ukrainians to die to kill one Russian, you still kill that one Russian. ... And, if that’s what their goal is, okay, fine, just keep that going as long as they can. Again, more dead Russians, more disruption of the Russian infrastructure. What does that get you at the end of the day? Well, I think that’s considered a good in its own right. That is the very purpose of the war from their point of view, as far as I can see.

Of course, just the other day Putin’s Spox, Peskov, openly stated that the SMO is over—Russia is now in a war with NATO, including the USA.

So with all that’s going on with Iran and with China, Rubio and Trump thought it was smart to say this—bearing in mind that these deep strikes into Russia are enabled by US targeting intel, which Russia totally knows:

DD: Here was one exchange with President Trump and Marco Rubio where the discussion was about these long range strikes that Ukraine is doing into Russia. ... They’re saying, ‘Hey this is good stuff, man, because this is going to bring Russia finally to the negotiating table on terms we like!’ Rubio: The ability of Ukraine to reach deep inside of Russia conduct strikes. I think that’s one of the dynamics that’s changed in this, in this war over the last few months and that is that, that Russians are finding it more difficult to defend their own airspace. And what we hope that means is that’s going to create the space now for, to negotiate the end of this war. Trump: It’s an escalation, but it’s also an escalation that can help lead to an end. DD: So President Trump openly says, ‘Yes, this stuff is an escalation of the war, but it’ll have the effect on Moscow that is going to bring them to their knees.’

It’s hard to imagine the anger inside the Kremlin at this point.