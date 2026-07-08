Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
1h

Gotta laff. Trump says these latest strikes are "about denuclearization." Iran responds with missiles and states, y'know what? Do that again and we'll go nuclear.

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Mark Wauck
1h

Trump is really out of control. Patriot's to be built under license in Ukraine? Who does he think he's kidding?

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