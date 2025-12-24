Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

Judge Nap essentially challenged Wilkerson on why China would want to bail the US out. The judge cited Trump's seizure of a Chinese ship and the oil that China bought, plus all the antagonisms. Wilkerson's response is that it's the only sane way to deal with a looming disaster that would screw up the world. Basically--China has no real choice. Not something I'd want to bet on, although I see the reasoning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Eoin Clancy's avatar
Eoin Clancy
6h

Unfortunately, the Russians and Chinese have tried to help the US empire not collapse for many years now but to no avail as it is blatantly obvious that there is absolutely no common sense left in our western world. Larry for example is only waking up now to how fucked the US is, hello, this has been so obvious for feckin donkey's years.

The collapse of the west is irreversible now and 2026 will be a terrible year I fear.

Anyways, thanks Mark for all your brilliant posts and happy Christmas to you and all your subscribers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture