Let me lead up to Larry Wilkerson’s alarm by first referencing Sean Foo’s two most recent videos, which are directly relevant.

In the first of the two videos Foo repeats the warning that readers will be familiar with. Due to the enormity of US debt the US can’t afford interest rates as they are—the debt service as it now is will be unsustainable. That’s why Trump keeps calling for lower interest rates. But that places the US between a rock and a hard place. The US needs huge amounts of capital to try to keep pace with China’s tech development. Higher interest rates could attract capital, but the US needs lower rates to control the debt service. But …

China Is CUTTING OFF Global CASH To U.S. Chip Giants – Financial Panic Has Started The tariff war has backfired and this is putting the US on the back foot. Since April the 9th, the dollar has been collapsing hard. It is down versus the G10. It’s also down versus emerging markets. And this poses a ton of problems. Not only does it make domestic inflation worse, but now investors are shunning the dollar. Why buy US bonds when the currency itself is falling? In other words, Trump destroyed the US leverage of a strong currency as a big pillar and reason why foreign investors actually buy American assets in the first place. But the common response is to hike interest rates as the fastest way to strengthen a currency. But the US is trapped at this point. Debt to GDP is well above 120%. Interest payments are more than $1.2 trillion annually. … With US rates going down and the currency heading lower it’s going to be hard to attract money into the US, especially when it comes to the AI and chip sector. And without money coming in, it allows China to catch up with the US in tech progress. It’s a big reason why Beijing doesn’t want to buy Nvidia’s H200 chip. It’s to deny US chip giants revenue. The US has been investing a lot into R&D, but because the cost of labor and materials are just so high, it’s getting less and less effective. Meanwhile, China is able to stretch their investment dollars much further than the US. Scientists are cheaper. Raw materials like rare earths are just next door. And more importantly, energy is much more affordable. China’s strategy today is to directly and indirectly deny US chip makers capital and we have to outline the various ways this financial war is playing out.

There’s lots more, but you get the picture. The enormous debt load the US is now carrying leaves the US with little to no fiscal flexibility—every choice becomes a bad one. For example:

By issuing 30-year bonds, Beijing is locking away global capital from the US for decades. The US, however, is dependent on constant refinancing. Bessent will have to keep borrowing a ton of money, not just year after year, but month after month.

Investors can read those tea leaves.

In the second video, Gold Silver EXPLOSION Exposes USD Collapse & U.S. Commodity Panic - Brace For Impact, Foo once again reviews the disastrous US GDP numbers and debt situation, then narrows his focus to the sharp rise of silver, as an example of the steep uphill struggle the US is facing. Silver is now a “critical” industrial mineral for the US—and global demand for silver exceeds supply. The US used to be a major producer, but no longer is. China, on the other hand, is a major producer. As with rare earths, China is now in a position to restrict or even ban the export of silver.

With that background in mind, here are the first seven minutes or so of Wilkerson with Glenn Diesen. Recall that I’ve been arguing that the Anglo-Zionist Empire, with the US at its head, is maintained by the reserve status of King Dollar. That reign is under challenge and its demise has become a question of time. Again, as I’ve argued, this is part of why the US is increasingly desperate to get out of its war on Russia, although it is still trying to finesse that retreat—in denial of the end of empire. In the big picture of this, Wilkerson suggests that Russia and China—fully aware that the Anglo-Zionist Empire is facing fiscal collapse—are attempting to manage that collapse. A precipitate collapse could lead to international chaos, which neither Russia nor China want.

One additional note before the transcript. I see that Zelensky has suggested that Ukraine is “ready for a deal.” It’s just one more attempt—presumably abetted by the US—to finesse a means for restarting the war at a future date. As Danny Davis forthrightly puts it: ￼￼Ukraine Concessions DOA. I only mention this silliness as an indication that the US is still flirting with delusion—a dangerous alternative that Wilkerson addresses.

Lawrence Wilkerson: Economic Collapse Will End the U.S. Empire Well, I see that there’s been references now to the US Russia meeting in Miami—that is, by the American side, who appear to express a great optimism. They don’t claim that we’re close to a deal but that great advancements are being made. I get a lot of conflicting messages, because my impression was that the US was now starting to lean closer again towards the European and Ukrainian suggestion, which meant that there was no progress with the Russians. But again in these days, with all the focus on narrative control, you never know what is actually happening and all the secret talks. I don’t know what to make of it, because the bigger tapestry is developing so fast, now, that I’ve even been stunned by its velocity. And what I mean by that is, I’ve talked about the massive, inexorable shift that’s taking place--of power from the West to the East. I had no idea that, in fiscal terms alone--and perhaps Trump is hastening this in other, physical terms, like taking other people’s oil tankers--but in fiscal terms it’s coming to a crescendo of debt that is staggering. Scott Bessent can’t not know this. He’s looking at having to borrow $3 trillion in the very immediate future or we default. Now, think about that for a minute. $3 trillion, when most of the world, even our Japanese allies, because they’re having so much fiscal difficulty right now, aren’t going to buy those notes. There’s only one country in the world, bar none, that can even begin to help us with our debt, and you know who that is. So, we are in a real significant, empire ending, pickle right now. And this has come much more swiftly than I thought it was going to come. I thought it would sneak up on us over the next 3 to 5 years. It’s coming in a crescendo of debt that Bessent is going to have to deal with. And he, I suspect, knows it. He’s not stupid. And I’m just wondering how much of this is getting through to Trump, because these moves we’ve been making are all indicative of our knowing-- but not knowing how to get out of it. In other words, I think the administration--from Vance to Bessent, from Noem, to whomever--is somewhat aware, if not deeply aware, of the crisis we’re headed into, but they don’t know what to do about it. And so they’re floundering around mostly, which seems to be pretty characteristic of this administration. But these other things like Ukraine, Venezuela, while it’s indicative of the crisis--we need that oil desperately in order for Bessent to have any chance of getting some kind of relief, in terms of the immediate crisis of debt facing us. That’s the reason we’re really there. I knew that was a big part of the reason, but I couldn’t fathom just how big a part it was until I started looking at the refining--what we can do, what others can do, how the global oil markets are operating right now, how so many sales are now being denominated in RMB, rupees, rubles, even the South African rand--and how much that means for what was keeping the empire relatively stable in a fiscal sense. Global oil sales were being denominated—by force majeur, if nothing else—in the dollar. That’s not happening anymore. That tanker that we confiscated, that tanker that we pirated away and took into our custody, that tanker was going to a place where that oil was going to be turned into other people’s currencies--not dollars. As much an act of piracy as it was, it was also an act of desperation. So, to come back to earth, I’m afraid we are going to start making deals you won’t believe--because we’ve got to. And to a certain extent we’ve got to make sure that the key leaders in Europe understand what’s happening, too, because if they don’t they’re going to be an anchor on what we need to do, and they’re going to go down with us big time because they’re not doing that well economically speaking, either. ... I have no idea what’s going to happen but I’ll guarantee it’s going to surprise the world, because we are going to cut ourselves away from the Ukraine war as fast as we possibly can. And we’re going to cut our way away from some of the things we’ve done to punish Russia. Because not only do we understand that in order to get Xi Jinping to do what he must do to save the American Empire--I don’t mean save it as an empire. I mean, you save it as an intact entity that doesn’t fall apart and begin to disintegrate. And he doesn’t want that. He doesn’t want that either--so, in order to get him to do that, we’ve got to be a lot more accommodating. And particularly with Russia--and with India to a certain extent--and with China. A LOT more accommodating. I mean, he [Xi] is not going to sit down and write out a list: ‘This is what you’ve got to do,’ because he knows Donald wouldn’t understand a thing on the list, probably. Xi does understand, I think, that there are some people in administration are going to understand what they have to do and the speed and alacrity with which they have to do it. And so I look for one of two eventualities. We’re going to go smashing our way through this, trying to, and get roundly defeated on a number of fronts and have to back up and then collapse--really collapse, fiscally and otherwise. Or, we’re going to read the tea leaves--and I think this is what we’re doing right now, especially the Secretary of the Treasury--and we’re going to understand that we have to deal with Xi Jinping on an entirely different basis. And I’m not saying we’re going to come hat in hand and beg, but we’re going to let him know through other channels that we are desperate and we need his help. And that’s going to tone and tint and color all these other things, too. I think it’s going to make a deal with Venezuela. All these military forces out there notwithstanding, there’s going to be a deal. And the deal is going to be good for Maduro, good for Venezuela, and good for the United States. And Trump can paint it any way he wants to, with whatever paintbrush and whatever oils he wants to paint it with. Or he can be an idiot. A deal is going to have to be made and it’s going to have to take place, because otherwise what I described is going to happen to us. And it’s going to happen much faster and much more profoundly than I ever thought.

I will add that I’m not nearly as sanguine as Wilkerson appears to be, that Bessent is the guy to do a deal with China. Wilkerson seems to believe that Bessent is the guy calling the shots in the Trump regime, but I don’t buy that—I don’t believe the Deep State has yielded that degree of power to him. Since Trump took office, proclaiming his intent to end the war on Russia, there has been little real progress beyond a few cosmetic changes. Russia knows that they need to take control of their future, and that means winning the war against NATO. And, in fairness to Wilkerson, he’s not entirely dogmatic. He wants to see a deal, but he admits that the Anglo-Zionists could choose to go down fighting, that Trump probably doesn’t control such fundamental decisions. And I’ll also add that Larry Johnson is strongly arguing that Russia and China are increasingly presenting a united front to the Anglo-Zionist West, with little subterfuge. In any event, these are serious considerations, heading into 2026.