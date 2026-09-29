Meaning In History

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awildgoose's avatar
awildgoose
Sep 29

Per Patrick Pilkington's comment, the company name I keep seeing associated with the, "Hormuz is open!" stories is Kepler Research.

Judging by their client list, they are basically yet another extended tentacle of the USraeli government:

https://www.keplerresearch.com/clients-1

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
Sep 29

From what I read Trumps goal is at any longer term economic cost, get past the midterms without agreeing to Irans terms.

This is being done by:

- lies

- market manipulations

- drawing down reserves

- a deal with China on oil

- selling longer term bonds trying to lower current interest rates

I wonder what magically changes after the midterms, except probably a Democratically controlled house.

Netanyahu may be out by then, but I’m not sure that will change Israel’s policies much.

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