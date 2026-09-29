The last few days I’ve been emphasizing the likelihood of October “surprises,” events that would raise the turbulence in the geo-political scene. Those events would all be tied in to the economic chaos that the Anglo-Zionist war on the world has ushered in, as reflected in the energy shortages, collapse of the bond markets, inflation. I’m no expert in any of this, but it all seems clear enough. And Trump is simply gaslighting the American people, most of whom are no longer fooled. He’s trying to foster an illusion of normality until the midterms are past by manipulating the markets with lies about an imminent end to his chaos, an end to the wars that he promised not to start. All we get are predictions that the war will end “very, very soon”, threats to “annihilate” nations and civilizations, false claims that the price of energy (gas, diesel) will fall precipitously in the near future, and concealment of the true costs of the war—both human and in terms of the moral degradation of America as a nation.

Here’s a bit of what is happening now—still late September.

￼The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 3h￼ BREAKING: The US 30Y Note Yield rises above 5.60% for the first time since June 2002. That’s another +36 basis points this month alone. 8% mortgages will arrive next week. . On April 9th, 2025, President Trump announced a “tariff pause” as the 10Y Note Yield hit 4.60%. Days later, Trump said he had been “watching” the bond market which was a major driver of his decision to pause the trade war. Today, the 10Y Note Yield is +70 basis points above the April 2025 high. It seems the US Treasury has given up for now. . To top it all off, after a failed attempt at intervention, the US Treasury is now completely silent as long-term yields surge to their highest level since June 2002. The bond market is trading like 7%+ inflation is back and the Fed is about to start raising rates by 50 basis points at a time. This is unsustainable.

Desperation is when all you can think to do is repeat the same failed schemes that flopped just a few months ago.

￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 54m￼ ￼US to release up to 40 million barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Trump’s order, Department of Energy says The oil is being offered to energy companies as a loan, to be paid back later with extra barrels. It is the last batch of the 172 million barrels Washington pledged to the IEA’s coordinated 400-million-barrel release after the US launched its war on Iran. The same 40 million barrels were already offered in June. Companies took roughly 500,000. With fuel prices climbing and midterms less than two months away, Washington is also pressing European governments to drain their own reserves. The US started a war in the Gulf, and now it’s emptying its emergency stockpile and asking allies to do the same to cover the cost at the pump. Is this what happens when the Strait is open?

JustDario @DarioCpx These SPR barrels are offered as a lease. Those who lease barrels from SPR are effectively shorting crude oil - no commodity trader would be crazy [enough] to do that because they know the real price of crude oil This is way the previous 40m barrel offers from the SPR in June FAILED

PP captures the game plan in 4 points:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ 1. Activate OIL GLUT 2.0 op. 2. Offer leased barrels from SPR. 3. See if chartmaxxers on X can fool enough dummies into going short oil. … 4. Hope the whole operation gets oil down before the midterms.

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk Sep 28￼ All the stories you are hearing on oil flowing out of Hormuz is based on ONE dataset. The company that publishes it, based on their public statements, does not appear to control it. Rather it is likely fed to them. A bottle of whiskey if you can guess the actual source!

The Macro Paper @macropaperr￼ Oil down. Bond yields up. Bond yields are going higher irrespective of what oil prices are doing. The bond market is not trading based on war; it’s pricing in something much worse.

Tsunami incoming: