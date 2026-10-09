Meaning In History

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
Oct 9

Some Additions:

Russia when it initially conquered that territory next to Kiev expected a deal. They almost had one with Istanbul, but Boris Johnson scuppered it.

Russia initially did not have the ability to conquer all of Ukraine. Ability meaning a large enough military both in personnel and equipment. And a cheap in blood means to get through all the fortifications that Ukraine has built. Plus dealing with the western supported ISR that made large scale Russian attacks into shooting ducks. Ukraine was designed by the neocons and globalists Allie’s to be a modern day Afghanistan plus sanctions that bankrupted Russia enough to force a breakup.

Russia from the start of the Ukraine war has rebuilt its military and tremendously increased its strength. The U.S. military increase in power from 1941 to 1943 comes to mind as a comparison.

I’m amazed at how well Russia has done. The 10:1 casualty rate is astounding as well as Russia is able to conduct this war while growing their economy m, rebuilding their military, at a minimum cost.

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Manul's avatar
Manul
Oct 9

Years ago I had a neocon friend who told me the Russians are incompetent because they can’t conquer Ukraine in a few days or weeks. Yet the U.S. is incapable, after 7 months, of subduing a third-rate military power like Iran? Oh the irony.

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