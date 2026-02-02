Of course this scandal is important because it illustrates the degree to which the Western ruling is composed of perverts and idiots—the still shocking moral corruption of our ruling class. Beyond that, however, Epstein’s tale and trail helps to identify the members of that class. Yes, like Robert Maxwell, for all his insider status he was not born to that class and was dispensable, but while he was useful he moved with ease in the milieu. That milieu was the top reaches of the Anglo-Zionist ruling elite of London, Paris, New York, and DC—and beyond, of course. To untangle all that would be the work, perhaps, of a lifetime—and unutterably depressing for what it would tell us about the world we thought we knew. The importance of these revelations is that it’s impossible to un-know it now. The key revelation—which I’ve been criticized for naming—is the very existence of an Anglo-Zionist empire.

Today at The Duran there is a relatively brief—just over 20 minute video—that provides perhaps the most accessible look into the world of our Anglo-Zionist rulers that’s available right now. I mean that in the sense not of providing vast amounts of detail—the trees—but, rather, in the sense of providing a kind of impressionistic look at the forest.