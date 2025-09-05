Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
1h

https://www.rt.com/news/624198-us-generals-troops-ukraine-plan/

In confirmation of Helmer's statement that the US remains in overall command of the Euro scheming to insert troops into Ukraine.

Ray-SoCa
5h

Thanks for the post Mark.

Putin also got recognition of Russia by the U.S. and was a major change from the action of no communication between the U.S. and Russia.

And with Trump, it’s always better to talk, than ignore him. Modi and Carney seem to be choosing to ignore Trump, where Putin and Sheinbaum are communicating.

I don’t see anything that can be done realistically to stop Russia from taking the traditional Russia speaking areas from Ukraine, including Odessa. The only question is when. Theoretically Ukraine could agree to a peace deal stopping the taking of Odessa, but I don’t see that as politically possible in Ukraine for anyone that wants to live long. Zelensky’s goal seems to be an Ukraine collapse with him leading a government in exile.

