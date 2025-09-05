A hat tip to commenter ML for drawing attention to Glenn Diesen’s interview with John Helmer. The interview covers a wide variety of topics related to the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia, but I’ve prepared a partial transcript that focuses on the diplomatic dance.

At the beginning of the interview Diesen goes straight to the main issue: Does Trump want peace—really? Helmer’s reply makes it clear that the Russians fully understand that the driving force behind the long war on Russia is Jewish Nationalist longing for revenge against Russia. The question for the Russians following the return of Trump to the White House was whether Trump would make a difference with regard to Russia?

Glenn: Do you see Trump as being authentic with regard to his stated desire to fundamentally change this confrontational relationship they've had with Russia for at least the past 100 years? Or is this just another deception a bit of a pause to regroup before they continue? Helmer: Let's leave to one side the question of whether President Trump has a mind or not. That's doubtful. Second, let's come back to the question of how President Trump and his administration's propaganda work, calling war 'making peace,' applying for the Nobel Peace Prize for fake peace arrangements of ceasefires and so forth. Let's leave that aside for the minute to go back to your question of what's authentic in the current negotiation. Let's put it this way, and let's recognize that there are different factional assessments of the opportunity that arose for the Kremlin and for Russian policy makers, including the general staff, when the Biden regime was defeated in the election and President Trump came back for a second term. That's an opportunity, a strategic opportunity in which all decision-making factions in Moscow agreed. The question then became how to encourage the opportunity that arose after the total blackout of a Russian-hating regime led by president in dementia controlled by a group of Russia hating individuals like Anthony Blinken and Victoria Nuland.

I want to emphasize this next portion. It’s fundamental to understanding how Russia sees the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia. Their intel tells them that the same Jewish Nationalists control Trump, but Putin wanted to talk to Trump to make sure that Trump was not genuine in talking about peace.

Let's not make any mistake--and this isn't published in Moscow or in the United States--that people with identical Russia-hating backgrounds, both religious and familial, are in the Trump White House. And I don't just mean their administration. I mean the first floor of the White House where you have the deputy chief of staff Steven Miller, whose background is identical to that of Blinken and Nuland. These are Russia-hating war fighters whose who have had families having this doctrine for a hundred years or more.

Thus Putin’s trip to Alaska. The purpose of this trip, according to Helmer, was to determine as exactly as possible where Trump stands in the policy making mix in DC. What I mean by this is that the Russians wanted to be sure that Trump really does understand the Russian position and is responding to that reality—as opposed to responding to possibly false representations of the Russian position presented to Trump by the Deep State. Yes, there have been phone calls, but there’s no substitute for face to face—and so Putin went to Alaska.

Helmer: What does Trump personally know about the Russian terms, instead of what he hears from his emissaries like Witkoff and others? Does he know what the Russian terms were on Istanbul? Does he know and appreciate what President Putin actually said? And that was the purpose of President Putin agreeing to meet in Anchorage, Alaska. .... The purpose for the Russian side was to understand what Trump knows and what would he do next. And the meeting, as we know from the papers that slipped out of the State Department into the press, was considerably foreshortened. It was to have been more than 4 hours. It was shortened to two. The press conference was to have been 1 hour. It was shortened to 12 minutes. The entire program was shortened when Trump said he wanted to go home. What happened was, first, from a Russian point of view, a set of small gains--an understanding that Trump finally heard Russia's terms from Putin. And you heard a form of Trump hearing it from Putin--impatiently--when out of the 12 minutes of the press conference President Putin spoke from notes for eight of those minutes. So there's no doubt that Trump now knew Russia's terms, directly, face to face.

The second small gain was—in the Russian understanding—that Trump committed to delaying secondary sanctions, principally on India. But, as it developed, that commitment wasn’t as firm as Putin may have thought it was. That’s the difficulty of dealing with Trump.

Second, there was an understanding. Yesterday, President Putin referred to an 'understanding' in Tianjin China, he also referred to as an 'agreement'. Yuri Ushakov, his foreign policy advisor, has referred to both 'understandings' or 'agreements'. What were they? Principally, Trump told Putin he was willing to delay all significant offensive action against Russia--and that particularly meant the suspension or delay of imposition of secondary sanctions against India and others for trading with Russian oil and gas. Now that delay ended very quickly, and it's not certain for me that Trump even understood that on August 15 he was granting a delay. On August 27 the 50% punishment for India for trading with oil was imposed, and on September one, finally, Trump issued a tweet signifying that he finally knew that the secondary sanctions had been applied but he held out a little hope that it might might not be too late. In other words, he might withdraw those.

For the Russians, a lesson learned on the limitations of dealing with Trump. There was the fleeting delay of secondary sanctions, showing that long term deals with Trump could prove elusive and quickly reversible—an important consideration for the future. Importantly, no structures were put in place by Trump that would provide a pathway toward a peace that would satisfy Russia’s demand for a resolution of the “root causes” of the conflict. That speaks to Trump’s future intentions—no structures signals no real commitment to peace. Instead, the Russians see a Trump regime that is dallying with Euro plans to rearm Ukraine.

So, that episode demonstrated to the Russian side what the opportunity is and what the limitations are. And as recently as two days ago, Yuri Ushakov has explained that in Tianjin, where the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was held, there were discussions with all of Russia's strategic allies and it was understood that there'd been a delay offered by Trump, but no implementation of any of the structures for continuing the negotiation. No structures, no working groups, no further exchanges to prepare for the so-called trilateral meeting of Trump, Zelensky, and Putin. No preparation for an agenda, no preparation for terms. Instead, what we've seen is a blizzard of two or three or four so-called European plans for dividing the territory of the Ukraine westward of the current contact line into demilitarized zone, buffer zone, reassurance for force zone, installation of new and remilitarized Ukrainian army. Now the minute those plans are adopted by the US side--and they are half sponsored by the US side, but not yet endorsed by Trump himself--we are talking about remilitarizing Ukraine--and that's a non-starter, to say politely, for the Russian side.

Next, Diesen turns to the whole issue of European plans to remilitarize Ukraine to wage war indefinitely into the future. Diesen wants to know where the US stands in this. Is the US “genuinely” interested in peace? Helmer delivers a brutally blunt appraisal of Trump’s intentions: it willl be continued war. MAGA means war. It may fool Americans, who tend to pay little attention to foreign affars and think MAGA is about wokeness, etc. But for the Jewish Nationalists upon whom Trump relies, foreign policy comes first: Greater Israel, revenge against Russia, Anglo-Zionist imperial hegemony through King Dollar. Thus, any pauses will be temporary—war will continue because it has to.

Glenn: But it does appear that, especially with the Europeans, that they want to have the options of escalating later, once they've regained the strength, reorganized. ... This is not something they want to walk away from right away. But, with the United States, one never gets a real clear commitment, which way they're going to go. ... But you think the Americans are only after a different distribution of labor between them and the Europeans and the Europeans are expected, then, to continue the war against Russia to continue financing it while the US doesn't have to take responsibility for losing the war. They can make some money of it by selling the equipment and also have the opportunity to start some bilateral ties with Russia to make sure that they don't isolate themselves from one of these Eurasian giants and, I guess, make the Europeans pay all of the cost. Or do you think there's something more genuine behind this, in terms of reorganizing [US - Russia] relations? Helmer: What do you mean by genuine, Glenn? Glenn: Yeah, well, maybe authentic. That is, do they actually want a permanent end to the war? Is the goal here to actually end the war or is it to just, I guess, climb down the escalation ladder, because when when you're a dominant power what you often seek is escalation dominance. You increase the tensions when you want and then you deescalate when it's appropriate, but if you end a conflict altogether then you lose control over this escalation dominance. Because that reduces your ability to escalate in the future when that becomes useful. So in other words, do you see any indications that Americans are prepared to actually give up this escalation dominance, that they're willing to ... Helmer: NO. I'm sorry to interrupt you. I think that's the right way or the right terminology. There's no evidence whatsoever of that--either at a personal level for President Trump, or in the Department of Defense in the White House and this strange mixture of the National Security Council and the State Department that's been created, or in the intelligence agencies. There is no shortage of Russia hating war fighters of exactly the same kind as I've said of the Blinken gang of the previous administration but, second, there is absolutely no readiness to concede escalation dominance--on the contrary! The whole notion of Make America Great Again, Make the Empire--the American Empire--Great Again, MAGA and MEGA, are personal psychological commitments of President Trump. He thinks winning war at home and abroad is the essence of MAGA and that means escalation control. We don't need to go into the detail of how he thought he had attacked Iran, and he used the word "obliteration" eight or 10 times within a 10-minute speech on the so-called US raid on the Iranian nuclear plants. Obliteration is the final outcome of escalation control. Second, you've heard his rhetoric of 'I've made peace between India and Pakistan.' That's a nonsense. But if we if you want, we can talk about each of these. ... Each one of these things ... is a psychological assertion of the expansion of the US empire. And for Trump it's an exhibition of personal power expressed both domestically and on the foreign platforms. So there's no intention to do anything like accept deescalation in that sense. ****** Helmer: The Russian side understands [all this], and I doubt I'm surprising you or your audience: Do not believe that the United States will not come back to this war later. The Russian side in my view has come to the consensus [on this point].

And then there’s the bottom line—and it’s all bad news for rational folk. All this war making—or peace making, in Trumpian Newspeak—is connected.