Latin Americans know—it’s because of the deep respect that Norteamericanos have for their culture. And resources. The video linked in this tweet is several years old—I’ve seen it before—but it does speak volumes:

Gen. Laura Richardson lists the Lithium Triangle in Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile, Venezuela’s gold and oil, Guyana’s crude, and 31% of the planet’s fresh water as “national security” interests.

No mention of democracy, human rights, or self-determination, just minerals, hydrocarbons, and water.

The subtext is clear: in Washington’s doctrine, resource sovereignty in the Global South is a “threat” if it is outside U.S. control. The job of SOUTHCOM is to secure those flows for U.S. markets, by diplomacy if possible, by coercion if necessary.

When the commander of a combatant command openly recites your continent’s raw materials like a grocery list, she is not talking about aid; she is talking about leverage.

