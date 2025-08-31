Latin Americans know—it’s because of the deep respect that Norteamericanos have for their culture. And resources. The video linked in this tweet is several years old—I’ve seen it before—but it does speak volumes:
Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_
Gen. Laura Richardson lists the Lithium Triangle in Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile, Venezuela’s gold and oil, Guyana’s crude, and 31% of the planet’s fresh water as “national security” interests.
No mention of democracy, human rights, or self-determination, just minerals, hydrocarbons, and water.
The subtext is clear: in Washington’s doctrine, resource sovereignty in the Global South is a “threat” if it is outside U.S. control. The job of SOUTHCOM is to secure those flows for U.S. markets, by diplomacy if possible, by coercion if necessary.
When the commander of a combatant command openly recites your continent’s raw materials like a grocery list, she is not talking about aid; she is talking about leverage.
With that in mind …
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
￼ U.S. Naval Buildup Escalates Near Venezuela
The USS Lake Erie (CG-70) has now joined an expanding U.S. fleet in the Caribbean. At least eight American warships, including the USS Iwo Jima, USS San Antonio, and USS Newport News, are deployed across the SOUTHCOM area of operations.
￼Together, these vessels represent ~12% of the entire U.S. Navy currently at sea. A clear signal: the pressure campaign on Venezuela is accelerating.
Shows how much the U.S. fleet has shrunk. 9 vessels.
“ these vessels represent ~12% of the entire U.S. Navy currently at sea”.
What if America's young have finally had it with being cannon fodder in the American Empire and they scatter instead of being drafted?