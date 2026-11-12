The infighting in DC is heating up and it appears to be no holds barred. The advice Trump is getting from his new Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, is pretty obvious: Pivot to your base. Well, that’s what Trump attempted during his midterm campaigning and it didn’t work. This time, it looks like he’ll dump the Iran war talk and go for nationalism. My guess is that economics will trump that. But the tell for the strategy is Trump’s latest threat to double tariffs on Mexico if they don’t do more to stop the migrants who are moving toward the US as a result of Trump’s wars on Latin America. And then there’s Miller’s red meat speech and the specious threats of legal attacks on Congressional investigators. Miller, the rabid Jewish Nationalist, is calling for a new Crusade—but he only mentions domestic enemies and somehow fails to mention Jerusalem or “Judeo-Christianity”. Which tells you that the lesson of the midterms and of AIPAC’s toxicity wasn’t lost. This will be a Crusade for Virtue—led by the improbable Orange Virtue Crusader and, woops!, don’t mention the Epstein Files. I did, but I think I got away with it. And hand me that can of gold spray paint.

Indy Cat 2000 @TheFinalBot1￼ “WE are the Storm.” ￼ New White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller: “You have no idea the dragon you have awakened. You have no idea how determined we will be to Save this Civilization, to Save the West, to Save this Republic. “And our enemies cannot comprehend our strength, our determination, our resolve, our passion. Our lineage and our legacy hails from Athens to Rome to Philadelphia to Monticello. We built the cities, we produced the art and architecture, we built the industry. “We built the world that we inhabit now, generation by generation. And we will defend this World, we will defend Goodness, we will defend Light, we will defend Virtue. “We WILL achieve Victory. “You cannot terrify us, you cannot frighten us, you cannot threaten us — because we are on the side of Goodness, we are on the side of God.”

What does that have to do with Jensen Huang? It’s about who’s on which side. Here’s what I wrote in a hurry this morning:

As I said yesterday, none of this about Huang's affairs was some big secret. How could it be? And the claims that this particular woman is a "Chinese spy" are sketchy at best. Maybe she is, maybe she isn't, but where are any details? I assume that this is about the China hawks. And when you see The Economist calling for Huang's head, well, that leads right back to the City of London. Who wants to keep China down, and why? Russia, Iran, China--all the wars are bankers wars and they're all connected.

Was Alice Huang working for China’s MSS [Ministry of State Security]? The MSS would be incompetent if they didn’t move heaven and earth to recruit her, and I doubt they’re incompetent. Would the CIA do the same if the situation were reversed? That’s a self answering question. So the next question is, what steps were NOT TAKEN to protect Jensen Huang from this threat? Because those standard steps were NOT taken. Instead a trap was sprung—RIGHT AFTER THE MIDTERMS. In intel work coincidences are very rare.

Now, here’s what I mean about The Economist. Two things about this pair of tweets.

I’m utterly agnostic regarding the involvement of Anthropic in the hit on Huang. Actually, without knowing much about it, I’m skeptical.

The reference to Lutnick is extremely telling. The Economist is the Rothschild house organ, so that tells you that some very powerful people believe that Lutnick failed to do the job he was put in place to do—protect the interests of the Anglo-Zionist empire.

￼Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 3h￼ How much did Anthropic pay to but [sic] this @TheEconomist commentary? It’s very off-brand for that journal. Corbin Duncan @kuhhbin￼ Jensen Huang must go. We argue in @TheEconomist that his position is untenable: “Like many powerful leaders, he came to believe that he was too important for the normal rules to apply to him.” But he is not the only one. Howard Lutnick has failed to stem the flow of chips to China. More heads should roll.

So, who was on Jensen’s side? That’s easy:

Commenter Ray SoCa linked a long and complex substack article that lays a lot of this out, if you have some patience:

WHO BURNED JENSEN HUANG? THE SECRET SAT IN A DRAWER FOR 13 MONTHS. Doomberg asked me Monday why it came out now. I worked it like a murder: eight suspects, three with fingerprints, one warning nobody delivered. Behind the Threshold: Nvidia fell, most of its suppliers rose, and what it means for your index fund.

Next question. Why was Trump on Jensen’s side if Jensen was pro-business with China and, according to the usual narrative, was facilitating the transfer of chips to China? Isn’t Trump a China hawk? No. Trump is simply pro-Trump. And Trump was thinking of using Nvidia’s new Blackwell chip to sweeten one of his deals—this one with Xi Jinping. Now, what Trump was looking for was for China to allow the Blackwell into China. China had banned the “dumbed down” H200 chip, holding out for more advanced chips. Selling its most advanced chips to China would be big business for Nvidia, since China is the biggest market, but would also be a push for the US economy. It might also translate into trade concessions by China that Trump could trumpet.

Trump was briefed in October 2025 and met Xi in Busan on October 30. He talked up the “super duper” Blackwell chip beforehand and said afterward it never came up. Rubio’s memo circulated before the May summit in Beijing, and Huang was left off the delegation. Trump noticed the coverage of [Huang’s] absence and had him picked up in Alaska. I wrote about that pickup on May 13, the day it happened. None of us knew there was a memo. Twice the intelligence was used inside the building, and twice it half worked. The third time, with Trump and Xi expected to meet again at APEC, it went outside. Clock two: the fight was never about the H200. About 600,000 of those chips [the H200] sit in Hong Kong because Beijing will not let them in. The hawks feared the next chip, Blackwell, offered as a sweetener before a truce that expires January 10. A leak makes that concession radioactive before anyone offers it.

So now we see who was on the side against Jensen—and that also means: against Trump. One of them was Marco Rubio. Another is probably Howard Lutnick, who had been put in place next to Trump to protect important interests that fear China’s continued rise will spell the end of Anglo-Zionist imperial dominance. Remember, the biggest banks in the world are now in China. Lutnick, says The Economist—and we assume on very good authority—had fallen down on that job.

And so the trigger was pulled on Jensen—right after the midterms kneecapped Trump. The timing is perfect. And do you remember all the chatter about Rubio being about to depart the WH? This is probably why. It’s not because he’s gone soft on Iran. He hasn’t, if you’ve been following his public statements. On the other hand, maybe Rubio will stay—if Trump falls back in line. And he better, because if he crosses these powerful interests he’s more toast than he already is. No more funny business with those “deals”. As I’ve been saying, the Anglo-Zionists are not about to give up in their war for continued global domination. China must be defeated. That means no deal with Iran and almost certainly no real deal with Russia. It’s enough to make your head spin:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 22h￼ BREAKING: Trump tells Vance to restart talks with Iran immediately and empowers him to negotiate, with Vance now considering rare face-to-face talks with Iran’s SNSC Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, US officials tell WSJ. However, Iran already ruled out any negotiations with the US unless Trump meets all of Iran’s 7 conditions. “Time to surrender to the seven conditions that Iran has repeatedly set out,” Rezaei said this week. Senior Iranian officials privately dismiss the chance of a deal, convinced Trump will attack anyway to vindicate his decision to go to war. They also note the US started the war on Feb 28 while talks were already underway.

That was 22 hours ago. This is now:

Alex Kent/The New York Times Trump Says He’s Pulling Vance Off Iran Talks to Focus on Fraud Campaign The announcement deepened questions about what the president’s plan is to end the war. “We don’t need a deal with Iran,” he wrote on social media.

Finally, here’s a clue as to how ruthless the Anglo-Zionist and their China hawks are about all this. There are many—like Philip Pilkington—who fear that the hit on Huang could spell doom for the entire stock market centric US economy. That’s because of how central Nvidia was to the entire funny accounting behind the AI Bubble. Easy come, easy go respond the Anglo-Zionists. Check it out: