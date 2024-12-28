Yes, Zhou is pronounced, more or less, like ‘Joe.’ However, Jonathan Turley’s latest article explains why using a Chinese spelling is so appropriate. Even if I could have found an appropriate Ukrainian name, I’ve always believed that the Baidan Crime Family got a lot more from their China grift than from their Ukraine grift—mind boggling as that may seem:

Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley With the pardon, this evidence and millions in alleged influence peddling are forgotten. After all, Sen. Dick Durbin called the pardon a “labor of love” ... and “Love means never having to say you’re sorry' . . . particularly when you have pardon power.

“Lies.” That response was a mantra for President Joe Biden, who denied ever meeting or knowing about his son’s foreign dealings. Despite the pronounced lack of interest by most media outlets in the alleged multimillion dollar influence-peddling scheme, the House and conservative groups have doggedly pursued the matter and found overwhelming evidence that the President has repeatedly lied about his interactions with foreign clients. Now, a new photo further contradicts the President, who recently pardoned his son for any crimes committed over a ten-year period. … The House has released records showing $27 million in payments from foreign sources to Hunter Biden and his business partners from 2014 to 2019. Hunter used official trips with his father to facilitate some of these associations. … After years of ignoring the influence-peddling scandal, the media is not likely to suddenly pursue the story. If you want to see one of the reasons why the public is abandoning the legacy media for new media, just look at this photo. In the meantime, Democrats have praised or rationalized Biden for pardoning his son despite the fact that it covered possible crimes that might implicate not just Hunter but his father in corruption.

Zhou’s thoroughgoing corruption over a very long DC Swamp career was probably the most open secret on the Hill. And yet, the Ruling Elite—including GOPe members like McConnell and Bluto Barr—preferred having Zhou in the Oval Office to Trump. Think about that.

And think about this.

Biden has spent nearly 40% of presidency on vacation President Biden's trip to St. Croix marks his 570th day on vacation during past four years.

My wife’s initial reaction was how fortunate the country was that Zhou didn’t spend full time screwing things up, but we know better than that. We know that even when he was physically present he certainly wasn’t really there—what was it, nine cabinet meetings in four years? So we know that other unaccountable people were making most of those bad decisions—and they’re still making them, as fast as they can. And all that, too, was entirely predictable and was OK with McConnell and Bluto.

You can say what you want about Trump, but he didn’t ride down the golden elevator to get a free ride for the next four, eight, twelve years, to pardon his kids, or to get rich through corrupting the highest office in the land. Zhou did all those things, and it was OK with the Ruling Class. They covered for him. Trump actually wanted to act as the POTUS according to the job description outlined in The Constitution of the United States of America. That was and is his fatal flaw in the eyes of the Ruling Class. Their ideal POTUS was Zhou.

What a country.