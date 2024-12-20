We’ve been treated to increasingly graphic revelations of just how incapable Zhou has been, from day one of his “presidency”, of effectively fulfilling his oath of office. These revelations, significantly, are coming from persons on the White House staff who interacted directly with Zhou. They are now providing eyebrow raising anecdotal accounts of Zhou’s lack of capacity. Scott Jennings sums up the cumulative significance of all this:

CNN's Scott Jennings criticized the White House for hiding President Biden's health and age issues from the public in a segment on Thursday. "This is the biggest scandal in America," Jennings said on CNN. "And the level and volume of people who dedicated themselves to lying to everyone at home about this man’s condition for four-straight years up through this summer is breathtaking." A Wall Street Journal report from Thursday that includes interviews with nearly 50 people, including current and former White House staffers who interacted directly with the president, revealed that Biden's stamina issues were apparent even during his first few months in office. BIDEN ADMIN OFFICIALS NOTICED STAMINA ISSUES IN PRESIDENT'S FIRST FEW MONTHS IN OFFICE: REPORT CNN's Scott Jennings criticized the White House for hiding President Biden's health and age issues from the public. (CNN) "It‘s a scandal of epic proportions and it’s a fair question to ask — who is running the country?" Jennings said. "Who has been running the country?" Jennings argued that Biden's staffers lied about his health and age concerns for the entirety of his presidency.

But here’s the thing. This is nothing new. The issues were apparent virtually every time Zhou emerged from his basement during the 2020 campaign, or when he appeared on video from his basement. Every single prominent Republican—Bluto Barr, Turtle McConnell, the House leadership—they were all aware of this. It wasn’t just the Dems hiding this from us, or trying to explain away what couldn’t be hidden. It was the Ruling Class determined to rid DC of a foreign body—Donald Trump.

So why now? Notably, while some GOPers are expressing outrage, most are simply laughing—or maybe rubbing their Prog acquaintances’ noses in it, while the MSM savages Zhou. What’s going on?

Well, The Daily Mail raises some issues that may point toward a theory:

Between organizing this year's White House Christmas decorations, staff holiday parties and a string of final goodbyes, the president and First Lady Jill Biden have been quietly sharpening the metaphorical carving knives, with their sights set firmly on the one-time allies they perceive as having wronged them.

How? Well …

Biden infuriated many senior members of the Democratic Party with his shocking U-turn and pardon of his son Hunter a fortnight ago, after months of publicly vowing he wouldn't make such a move. The pardon came alongside the quiet commuting of around 1,500 sentences, including for the relative of a member of the Chinese Communist Party who had been caught with child porn on his computer. Now, sources say, the first lady has been egging her husband on to further inflame fury among his colleagues. 'Jill views Democrats on Capitol Hill, the [wider] party, the Obamas, staff inside and outside the White House, the media, and all of Washington DC with such misguided resentment that I can't imagine she [isn't] encouraging [Joe] to burn the whole thing down, despite his better judgment,' an insider said.

Zhou? Better judgment? His judgment is shot!

A particular target for the First Couple is said to be former house speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the effort to push Biden out of the 2024 election race – personally calling him and demanding he quit in the hours before he withdrew on June 21.

So the idea is that Zhou is perpetrating these outrages to saddle the Dem establishment with these as issues for years to come. And it gets worse. Some Dems suspect Zhou deliberately foisted the unelectable Kama Sutra on the party as his first act of revenge:

One Democratic mega-donor, Floridian attorney John Morgan, is now wondering aloud whether Biden deliberately forced Kamala Harris onto the ticket – throwing his endorsement behind her within minutes of pulling out – to spite Pelosi and Barack Obama, who had also worked behind the scenes to push Biden out, and who both held serious reservations about Harris's capabilities. '[Biden] basically had the palace coup from all directions, from George Clooney to Pelosi. I think he got pissed off [and] said, "F*** you", and gave us Harris,' said Morgan, who has known Biden for decades and attended a 'thank you' dinner for donors at the White House last month. 'Pelosi had told her delegation that there would be a convention and a nominating process. And Barack Obama did not endorse [Harris] for five days,' Morgan pointed out.

Plausible? Remember Zhou donning the MAGA hat at a campaign appearance? The seemingly friendly reception for Trump at the election after the election? His assurances that “of course” he’ll attend the inauguration? Not proof, but it’s all somewhat suggestive of a deliberate undermining of the hapless Kama Sutra.

So what’s the theory? Simply that the Dems are slinging the mud now out of fear—in attempt to preempt anything that Zhou and Jill may come up with. Could be an interesting New Year for those who are into blood sports—like politics.