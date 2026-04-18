How’s this for a concept? Why don’t we attack a major source of energy for India? The same India that’s a big part of the world economy and that we’ve been trying to get on our side for decades. Or so it seems. Since this was put out by the Iranian Consulate in Hyderabad, that must mean Iran is indulging in a bit of taunting:

￼Iran Consulate - Hyderabad @IraninHyderabad 8h￼ New Iranian oil shipment arrives in India despite blockade. ￼The Iranian supertanker Dorna, which was last seen in Iran just hours before the blockade, has now appeared on the AIS off the southern coast of India and is scheduled to deliver about two million barrels of crude oil to a refinery there, TankerTrackers said. ￼This is the third oil shipment that India has received from Iran in at least the past week, bringing the total amount of oil India has purchased from Iran to 6 million barrels, according to figures released so far. Source: Fars News Agency

We take the bait! Even jump into the boat!

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: The US military is preparing to board Iran-linked oil tankers and seize commercial ships in international waters, per WSJ. Details include: 1. The report comes just hours after Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed again 2. This move is intended to “step up economic pressure” on Iran to force them to reopen Hormuz 3. The US says its blockade “will actively pursue any Iranian-flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran” 4. Iran has been exporting over 2 million barrels of oil per day throughout the war which are now at risk The Strait of Hormuz remains in contention.

So, step up economic pressure on Iran—and the rest of the world be damned? And this is Trump’s and the Anglo-Zionist path to victory? Who are the geniuses running this thing?

But wait a day. This, too, will probably pass:

￼RT @RT_com 15h Trump lifts Russian oil sanctions ‘to control global prices’ 2 days after Bessent said no lifting

A bit like King Canute, only with an oil tide. The reality is that Trump can’t really “control world prices”. He can force them higher—we know that because he’s done that. The real cost of oil, as opposed to the paper price, is well over $100/bbl. In Singapore it’s been over $200/bbl in recent days. Trump has done that, but he can’t force the price lower. And the US is part of the global market in energy. We will pay the price, too.

Earlier I listened to Larry Johnson and Robert Barnes, instigated by commenter dissonant1 (?). Barnes always puts on a good show, but one of the things he brought up that was of particular interest to me was the War Powers Resolution deadline of May 2. I’ve been arguing that this could be bridge too far for even our Jewish Nationalist funded “representatives”. Barnes agrees. In fact, he states that full war authorization is pretty much DOA. I don’t see any way to do island seizures in the remaining time. Presumably Trump has been shipping troops over there by the tens of thousands in order to pressure Congress into full war, but Congress is reading both the economic tea leaves as well as the polls. Dems and GOPers both are starting to realize they need to shut this down ASAP.

Of course, that leaves Trump with about ten days to launch another bombing campaign. But at what cost to the world economy—including the US economy? International energy experts are saying that as of right now we’re looking at two years to get oil output back up to pre-war levels. And that’s probably optimistic. Meanwhile, Iran is making absolutely no secret about their plans in the event Trump launches another bombing campaign—they’ll launch their own campaign against Gulf oil infrastructure.

Now, while the US has switched to become a net exporter of oil in recent years

we still import a lot of oil—57% from Canada, who is looking to diversify its market by selling to China. That’s not going to change. Destroying energy production in the Persian Gulf region—which more attacks will surely do, for years to come--will inevitably lead to much higher energy costs to the US because, as noted above, we’re part of a global energy market. Barnes claims that Energy Secretary Wright gets this. The question is, can he get this across to Trump?