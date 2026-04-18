Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Will Schryver @imetatronink

4h￼

With each passing hour, it starts to look like unrestrained war will resume within another day or two.

If so, the next stage of this war will bring with it escalations and shocking developments not seen to this point.

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Mark Wauck
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https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15744987/donald-trump-iran-strait-hormuz-situation-room.html

Trump's inner circle rushes to emergency Situation Room briefing as Iran chokes off the world's oil supply

Daily Mail ^ | 4.18.2026 | Alyssa Guzman

Donald Trump convened an emergency situation room meeting with his inner circle on Saturday to discuss the precarious Strait of Hormuz situation, according to a report.

The president met with Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others, Axios reported, citing two US officials.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine also reportedly attended.

The meeting comes amid reports that US soldiers are preparing to storm Iran-backed ships 'in a matter of days,' US officials told The Wall Street Journal.

The US naval blockade of Iranian ports has already caused 23 ships to turn back racheting up economic pressure for Tehran.

US officials believe the blockade will help facilitate a peace deal, a White House spokesperson told WSJ. However, it has enraged Iranian officials who are continuing to blockade the Strait of Hormuz in response, despite the president announcing it was open yesterday.

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