Meaning In History

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
13hEdited

C'mon, Trump...get on the stick and clear your naval blockade out of the Hormuz area. Call your attack dog Bessent off, and stop Operation Economic Outcast NOW.

All I am saying...is give peace a chance.

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
13h

Something I heard years ago about the Saudis being Jews in disguise came up again this week.

They are really not too bright for attacking Yemen recently - fancy outfits but no brains.

I watch a lot of the British Royals videos because I started out in England, and I'm amazed how many arabs hang about in the royal arenas.

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