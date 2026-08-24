This is fascinating. The problem with Suez as an outlet to export Saudi oil—transfered by pipeline from the Persian Gulf to Yanbu on the Red Sea—is that Suez can’t handle VLCCs—Very Large Crude Carriers that can carry over a million barrels of crude oil. This workaround was much touted as an escape route of sorts for up to 4M bbl/day to circumvent the Iranian blockade of Hormuz. Then they made the mistake of attacking Yemen again, leading Yemen to slap a blockade on the Bab el Mandab strait that leads out into the Indian Ocean and on to the Far East.

The Saudis, really strapped for cash, came up with a scheme to thwart Yemen’s blockade. They sent 10 VLCCs around Africa, probably intended to stop off Egypt. Then smaller tankers coming from Yanbu would do a ship to ship transfer of oil and the VLCCs would go all the way back around Africa to the Far East. You can gauge KSA’s desperation from this scheme.

The Houthis in Yemen have just shown that they can cover the entire Red Sea. The tanker they hit was presumably moving, and that has to concern the USN. If the Houthis can do that, albeit to a slow moving tanker, what might Iran be able to do to USN ships?

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ At least 10 Saudi Oil Tankers (including 9 VLCC) are rerouting around Africa, heading to the eastern Meditteranean Sea where they will probably take cargo by ship-to-ship transfer before returning to Asia, as VLCC can’t cross Suez Canal.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ ￼ UKMTO reported an incident off Yanbu coast, a tanker has been struck by a projectile this morning, causing a fire. *most likely a Saudi-owned Oil Tanker.